Programming Leftovers
OpenBLAS 0.3.11 Brings Many Changes From Zen 3 To POWER10 Support - Phoronix
OpenBLAS 0.3.11 is out as the newest major feature release for this BLAS linear algebra library. While the version number may not make it seem like a big update, it is especially when it comes to new CPU support.
When it comes to new processor support there is now optimized support for POWER10, Intel Cooper Lake Xeon support, auto-detection for Intel Comet Lake, auto-detection for AMD Renoir / Matisse / Zen 3 processors, preliminary support for Apple Vortex ARM processors, support for Cavium ThunderX3T110, and improved support for IBM Z14.
A lifetime of programming books ... to give away | freddo411 [blogs.perl.org]
I am writing this blog post to hand over all my programming books, (mostly perl) to any person that would like to use them.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: digest 0.6.26: Blake3 and Tuning
And a new version of digest is now on CRAN will go to Debian shortly.
digest creates hash digests of arbitrary R objects (using the md5, sha-1, sha-256, sha-512, crc32, xxhash32, xxhash64, murmur32, spookyhash, and blake3 algorithms) permitting easy comparison of R language objects. It is a fairly widely-used package (currently listed at 896k monthly downloads, 279 direct reverse dependencies and 8057 indirect reverse dependencies, or just under half of CRAN) as many tasks may involve caching of objects for which it provides convenient general-purpose hash key generation.
Javascript Regular Expression – Linux Hint
Many programmers are familiar with the notion that the regular expression is a useful yet underrated concept. But, they do not know very well how to use regular expressions efficiently. Regular expressions are used in not only Javascript but almost all other programming languages. In this article, you will learn about regular expressions step by step. It should be easy for programmers of any level to understand the concepts covered in this article.
Javascript toLowerCase Function – Linux Hint
Javascript is a popular scripting or programming language. Programmers often use Javascript to manipulate or manage data. For example, say, you are getting some data from a user in the fields of an HTML form. While getting the data from the user, you cannot control what the user is typing. But, you also need to show the data in a good format. Users may input capital letters where they are not needed or vice versa. While saving data to the database or showing data to a web page, as a programmer, it is necessary to take care of this function. For this purpose, we have Javascript’s built-in function toLowerCase() for converting a string to lower-case letters.
Javascript String Length – Linux Hint
Javascript is a scripting or programming language that is quickly becoming one of the most widely used programming languages in the world. Strings are a crucial part of all programming languages. Programmers often need to use strings to manipulate or manage data. Javascript’s built-in functions or properties for manipulating strings can come in handy. For example, if you are getting some user data in form fields in HTML and you want to restrict the length of a string while showing some data on a webpage, Javascript’s built-in string length property can help you in this case. This article shows you what the string length property in Javascript is and how you can use it in a few different scenarios.
