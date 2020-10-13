There have been tons of articles talking about how the Linux marketshare has been rising and I was incredibly skeptical about this back when I did my first video on the topic and rightly so because it seems like the Linux desktop marketshare never actually grew and it's back to where it was previously.

This is an installation and first look at the recently released AntiX 19.3. AntiX is a Debian-based Linux distribution that is light, fast and gorgeous. It is systemd-free and it has both 32-bit and 64-bit ISOs.

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a monster of a show with so many great topics and even some potentially controversial stuff to talk about. We’re going to start off this episode with the namesake of the show, the Linux Kernel with version 5.9 being released. KDE announced the latest version of Plasma with version 5.20 and Pine64 made some really cool announcements of their own that I am so excited to share with you. LibreOffice published an Open Letter to Apache OpenOffice about what they think should happen with the future of OpenOffice. This one will be very interesting. We got a new release of Krita with version 4.4 this week. Later in the show we will talk about some Distro release related to 2 recovery distros: Redo Rescue 3.0 and Rescuezilla 2.0. Then we’ll round out the show with some Security News related to a Critical Bluetooth Vulnerability found nicknamed “BleedingTooth”. All that and much more comming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Linux-based operating systems are generally considered to be more secure than the likes of Windows, but that does not mean they are completely without security issues.

The Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard is an Apple-esque keyboard that will be working nicely on Linux 5.10 when it comes to its extra functionality. The Matias Wireless Keyboard is a keyboard that's admitted by the Canadian manufacturer to be inspired by Apple keyboards. Among the Matias differences are being a wireless keyboard with a number pad, better cross-platform support, and more. The aluminum wireless keyboard runs in the $85~135 USD range.

Earlier this year Linux 5.6 brought initial USB4 support by leveraging Intel's existing Thunderbolt kernel support for which the updated USB specification is based. Succeeding kernels have continued maturing this USB4 implementation and that has continued with Linux 5.10. Included as part of the USB / PHY / Thunderbolt changes for Linux 5.10 are more USB 4 updates, primarily this cycle fixing a few low-level issues in the code. The work continues to be led by Intel open-source engineers.