Earlier this year Linux 5.6 brought initial USB4 support by leveraging Intel's existing Thunderbolt kernel support for which the updated USB specification is based. Succeeding kernels have continued maturing this USB4 implementation and that has continued with Linux 5.10.
Included as part of the USB / PHY / Thunderbolt changes for Linux 5.10 are more USB 4 updates, primarily this cycle fixing a few low-level issues in the code. The work continues to be led by Intel open-source engineers.
The Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard is an Apple-esque keyboard that will be working nicely on Linux 5.10 when it comes to its extra functionality.
The Matias Wireless Keyboard is a keyboard that's admitted by the Canadian manufacturer to be inspired by Apple keyboards. Among the Matias differences are being a wireless keyboard with a number pad, better cross-platform support, and more. The aluminum wireless keyboard runs in the $85~135 USD range.
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a monster of a show with so many great topics and even some potentially controversial stuff to talk about. We’re going to start off this episode with the namesake of the show, the Linux Kernel with version 5.9 being released. KDE announced the latest version of Plasma with version 5.20 and Pine64 made some really cool announcements of their own that I am so excited to share with you. LibreOffice published an Open Letter to Apache OpenOffice about what they think should happen with the future of OpenOffice. This one will be very interesting. We got a new release of Krita with version 4.4 this week. Later in the show we will talk about some Distro release related to 2 recovery distros: Redo Rescue 3.0 and Rescuezilla 2.0. Then we’ll round out the show with some Security News related to a Critical Bluetooth Vulnerability found nicknamed “BleedingTooth”. All that and much more comming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
This is an installation and first look at the recently released AntiX 19.3. AntiX is a Debian-based Linux distribution that is light, fast and gorgeous. It is systemd-free and it has both 32-bit and 64-bit ISOs.
There have been tons of articles talking about how the Linux marketshare has been rising and I was incredibly skeptical about this back when I did my first video on the topic and rightly so because it seems like the Linux desktop marketshare never actually grew and it's back to where it was previously.
Today I will talk about something more complex in Linux commands called: positive and negative lookahead.
This solution can be found in several programming languages including Bash
The lookahead process is part of regular expressions.
The lookahead process looks ahead in the string and sees if it matches the given pattern, but then disregard it and move on.
It is very useful when we want to go through the strings.
The lookahead process can be both positive and negative depending on the purpose.
DevOps, like the name says, is all about making it easier to integrate development and operations. Red Hat's take on DevOps, Ansible, is all about making it easier to run cloud-native and hybrid-cloud platforms on the cloud. At 2020's AnsibleFest, Red Hat announced that Ansible would connect traditional server and hybrid cloud with Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, its Kubernetes platform, with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM). At the same, time Ansible now comes with over 55 ready-to-run programs via its Ansible Content Collections.
The June 13 issue of The Economist included an in-depth look at the limits of AI, with seven articles on the subject. “There is no question that AI - or, to be precise, machine learning, one of its sub-fields - has made much progress,” notes The Economist in the issue’s overview article. “Computers have become dramatically better at many things they previously struggled with… Yet lately doubts have been creeping in about whether today’s AI technology is really as world-changing as it seems. It is running up against limits of one kind or another, and has failed to deliver on some of its proponents’ more grandiose promises.”
Transformative technologies, - remember the dot-com bubble, - are prone to hype cycles, when all the excitement and publicity accompanying their early achievements often lead to inflated expectations, followed by disillusionment if the technology fails to deliver. But AI is in a class by itself, as the notion of machines achieving or surpassing human levels of intelligence has led to feelings of both wonder and fear over the past several decades.
The article reminds us that AI has gone through two such major hype cycles since the field began in the mid-1950s. Early achievements, - like beating humans at checkers and proving logic theorems, - led researchers to conclude that machines would achieve human-level intelligence within a couple of decades. This early optimism collapsed leading to the first so-called AI winter from 1974-1980. The field was revived in the 1980s with the advent of commercial expert systems and Japan’s Fifth Generation project, but it didn’t last long, leading to the second AI winter from 1987-1993.
In this article, we are accessing Gmail inbox using IMAP library of python, We covered how to generate the password of an App to access the gmail inbox, how to read inbox and different category emails, how to read promotional email, forum email and updates, How to search in email in Spam folder, how to search an email by subject line, how to get header values of an email, how to check DKIM, SPF, and DMARC headers of an email
Linux Kodachi operating system is based on Xubuntu 18.04.5 it will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure.
Kodachi is very easy to use all you have to do is boot it up on your PC via USB drive then you should have a fully running operating system with established VPN connection + Connection established + service running. No setup or knowledge is required from your side its all been automated for you. The entire OS is functional from your temporary memory RAM so once you shut it down no trace is left behind all your activities are wiped out.
The Guix hackers are very happy to announce the first online Guix Day Conference on Sunday November, 22nd. This conference is open to everyone and will be held entirely online. Want to speak? Submit your proposal!
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 28 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). Since there are a couple more user-facing features landing hopefully for FPR29 out of some great work by OlgaTPark, we've temporarily held Raphaë's Enable JavaScript menu option since these will both require new locale strings and I'd rather not release two language pack sets back to back. Both features will instead debut officially in FPR29 with new langpacks side-by-side, along with some targeted Gecko fixes which should improve site compatibility as well.
OpenBLAS 0.3.11 is out as the newest major feature release for this BLAS linear algebra library. While the version number may not make it seem like a big update, it is especially when it comes to new CPU support.
When it comes to new processor support there is now optimized support for POWER10, Intel Cooper Lake Xeon support, auto-detection for Intel Comet Lake, auto-detection for AMD Renoir / Matisse / Zen 3 processors, preliminary support for Apple Vortex ARM processors, support for Cavium ThunderX3T110, and improved support for IBM Z14.
And a new version of digest is now on CRAN will go to Debian shortly.
digest creates hash digests of arbitrary R objects (using the md5, sha-1, sha-256, sha-512, crc32, xxhash32, xxhash64, murmur32, spookyhash, and blake3 algorithms) permitting easy comparison of R language objects. It is a fairly widely-used package (currently listed at 896k monthly downloads, 279 direct reverse dependencies and 8057 indirect reverse dependencies, or just under half of CRAN) as many tasks may involve caching of objects for which it provides convenient general-purpose hash key generation.
Many programmers are familiar with the notion that the regular expression is a useful yet underrated concept. But, they do not know very well how to use regular expressions efficiently. Regular expressions are used in not only Javascript but almost all other programming languages. In this article, you will learn about regular expressions step by step. It should be easy for programmers of any level to understand the concepts covered in this article.
Javascript is a popular scripting or programming language. Programmers often use Javascript to manipulate or manage data. For example, say, you are getting some data from a user in the fields of an HTML form. While getting the data from the user, you cannot control what the user is typing. But, you also need to show the data in a good format. Users may input capital letters where they are not needed or vice versa. While saving data to the database or showing data to a web page, as a programmer, it is necessary to take care of this function. For this purpose, we have Javascript’s built-in function toLowerCase() for converting a string to lower-case letters.
Javascript is a scripting or programming language that is quickly becoming one of the most widely used programming languages in the world. Strings are a crucial part of all programming languages. Programmers often need to use strings to manipulate or manage data. Javascript’s built-in functions or properties for manipulating strings can come in handy. For example, if you are getting some user data in form fields in HTML and you want to restrict the length of a string while showing some data on a webpage, Javascript’s built-in string length property can help you in this case. This article shows you what the string length property in Javascript is and how you can use it in a few different scenarios.
