Fosshost Interview: Open Source Hosting Provider for FOSS Projects

Introduced here at 9to5Linux about four months ago, Fosshost is a not-for-profit hosting provider for FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) projects. They offer hosting services like virtualized infrastructure, mirrors, storage, collaboration, and domain name to open-source projects who meet their eligibility criteria. Among the big names that Fosshost offers its services, there’s Debian GNU/Linux, GNOME, Xfce, The Tor Project, IPFire, Xubuntu, Armbian, Linux Lite, Manjaro Linux, Deepin Linux, FreeCAD, F-Droid, Qubes OS, Serpent OS, Ubuntu Unity, and many more. I wanted to learn a bit more about this awesome initiative and their future endeavors, so I spoke with Thomas, the Founder of Fosshost.

Android Leftovers

Will You Upgrade/Install Ubuntu 20.10? [Poll]

If you read this site regularly you will know all there is to know about the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 release. Goodies on offer include GNOME 3.38, Linux 5.8 kernel, a bespoke new-look for LibreOffice, and (of course) a gaudy new desktop graphic. But does Groovy vibe with you? Is this gorilla more done-wrong than king-kong? Do you ape-riciate its changes, or is there little to go bananas for? Whatever the answer to my terrible wordplay is do go ahead and file your intentions in the poll below. Although the poll (and this post) is phrased around an “upgrade” this doesn’t have to mean a direct upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04; fresh installs count as an upgrade too.