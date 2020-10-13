Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 18th of October 2020 07:01:06 PM

If you read this site regularly you will know all there is to know about the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 release. Goodies on offer include GNOME 3.38, Linux 5.8 kernel, a bespoke new-look for LibreOffice, and (of course) a gaudy new desktop graphic.

But does Groovy vibe with you? Is this gorilla more done-wrong than king-kong? Do you ape-riciate its changes, or is there little to go bananas for?

Whatever the answer to my terrible wordplay is do go ahead and file your intentions in the poll below.

Although the poll (and this post) is phrased around an “upgrade” this doesn’t have to mean a direct upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04; fresh installs count as an upgrade too.