Marcus Lundblad: Maps in GNOME 3.38 It's been a while since the last blog post and it's been a while since 3.38.0 was released, and in fact there was already the stable on-schedule 3.38.1 release. On top of that a sneaky asynchronous programming bug showed up that in some circumstances such as high-latency connections, or fast typing can give out-of-sync search results I cut an extra 3.38.1.1 patch release. But now to the summary of the 3.38 user-facing changes. I think all of this has been covered in previous posts, but I guess it's always nice with a bit of a summary.

A few thoughts on Plasma/Wayland, KWinFT There's a lot of intense, opinionated debate on the current state of Plasma's Wayland session these days. This seems to be fueled by mainly two events, Fedora's announcement to flip to Wayland by default for version 34 of their KDE variant, and a a recent fork of KWin and a few other components of Plasma, KWinFT. On the first, I think it's a great move. Concerns of a repeat of the "shipped before it's ready" situation of early KDE 4 releases aside (for now; more on this in a moment), it certainly feels like it makes sense for Fedora in particular - it's a bold, technology-focused early adopter move, something I think the Fedora user audience generally appreciates the distro for. Plus other Fedora variants default to Wayland already, so there's an appreciable desire to make the various offerings more consistent. Distros should understand the user audiences they're trying to cater to, and if a distro believes there's a market for a particular flavor of desktop, it's certainly fine to challenge upstreams to provide the needed software. I think as far as Plasma on Wayland is concerned, the challenge is thoughtfully timed - it's coming after the KDE community voted to declare good Wayland support a community-wide goal, after all. I think there's every reason to believe this decision will lead to good things if the two (and overlapping) communities collaborate to make a good showing. Nice. It's 2020, for crying out loud! Why is this taking so long? A lot of us have some things in common. For example, if you're reading this, chances are you are the sort of person who is not indifferent to technological progress, even easily excited by it. Many of us also are also drawn to competition. So people really care about how far down the road to Wayland adoption every of the competing projects is, and theories abound on what the comparison says about them. This is set against a backdrop of Wayland also still maturing as an upstream technology, driven forward by the same competing projects working together. One particular claim that's been popping into the conversation lately is that Plasma not having the Wayland conversion safely in it's rear-view mirror yet is evidence of a project that's somehow fundamentally flawed, and unable to focus on what matters and make good long-term plans and roadmaps. If you didn't encounter this in one of the heated debates on social media yet it probably sounds a bit breathless to you, or maybe not really worth acknowledging - but it's actually my main reason to write this blog post, because it's an interesting excuse to talk about recent Plasma history!