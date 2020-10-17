Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 19th of October 2020 04:24:42 AM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Review: Tails 4.11

The Amnesic Incognito Live System (better known as Tails) is a Debian-based live DVD/USB with the goal of providing complete Internet anonymity for the user. The distribution ships with several Internet applications, including web browser, IRC client, mail client and instant messenger. The distribution transfers Internet traffic through the Tor network to hide its origin. One of the project's latest releases was version 4.11. (At the time of writing 4.12 is about to be published, though without any significant new features.) Lately the project has mostly focused on bug fixes and minor tweaks, though Tails 4.11 introduces the option of persistent storage for some of the distribution's settings and data. Persistent storage is not enabled by default, but can be set up using tools included on the live media. Tails is available for 64-bit (x86_64) computers and its live media is approximately 1.2GB in size. The live media can be written to a DVD or USB thumb drive. There are separate files provided depending on whether we want to write the distribution to DVD or USB media, however I tested and confirmed the DVD image can be written to, and run from, a USB thumb drive if need be. Early impressions Booting from the Tails media brings up a welcome screen. This graphical interface offers to either start the desktop session or shutdown the operating system. On this welcome screen we can click buttons to bring up settings options that allow us to select our keyboard layout, language, and locale formats. At the bottom of the welcome window is a button which opens additional settings. These extra settings are security related and allow us to assign a password to the administrator account, enable/disable MAC address spoofing, set whether to allow the "Unsafe Browser" to run, and how to connect to the Tor network or to disable networking entirely. Read more

Videos/Shows: GNU World Order and Amarok Linux 2.1 XFCE

  • GNU World Order 376

    Listener email and a look at GNU Nano from the **ap** package set of Slackware Linux.

  • Amarok Linux 2.1 XFCE

    Today we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1. It is an XFCE distro based on Debian 10, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 600-700 MB of ram when idling. It is beautiful also, just need to smooth out a light theme. Enjoy!

  • Amarok Linux 2.1 Run Through - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1.

today's howtos

  • How to Install GhostBSD 20.04.8 + VMware Tools on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin

    This video tutorial shows how to install GhostBSD 20.04.8 on VMware Workstation step by step.

  • Z Lua: The Fastest Way To Navigate Linux - YouTube

    Today we're checking out a new and interesting way to navigate through your Linux file system called z lua which learns how you navigate linux and provides you with neat shortcuts to do it quicker.

  • How to Copy Text from Nano Editor to Shell – Linux Hint

    To cut or copy text in Nano editor, the Ctrl+K or Ctrl+6 shortcuts are used to cut and copy, respectively. These shortcuts do not copy the text to your GNOME clipboard. Instead, they copy the text only to a special cut buffer inside the Nano editor. You cannot paste the cut or copied text from the cut buffer to anywhere outside the Nano editor, including the shell.

  • How do I move the cursor in Nano? – Linux Hint

    We are familiar with different keyboard shortcuts that are used in the nano text editor. So, we will find how to move your cursor or navigate through nano. As we know, you can navigate within a file using the arrows keys or through the Home, Page Up, and Page Down, End keys. But, more specifically, here we will discuss above some shortcuts that we can use with the ^ symbol or Ctrl key for cursor navigation in Nano. If you have a problem with remembering these shortcuts, then, using Ctrl+G, you can display help where you can easily find all shortcuts for each specific action. To move your cursor in the forward direction, you can use Ctrl+f and for backward movement, use Ctrl+b. These keys will move forward or backward your cursor one letter or character at a time. To move your cursor one word forward, then use Ctrl+Space and use Alt+Space to move one word backward.

  • How to get respect from your tech-career peers - YouTube
  • How to install Mine-Imator on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Mine-Imator on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • How to manage tasks on Linux with AO

    AO is an unofficial take on the Microsoft Todo app for Linux. It aims to give Linux users an elegant way of managing their tasks using the Microsoft tool.

  • How to install and use Joplin note-taking app on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint

    Joplin is an open-source & free note-taking application, bundled with plenty of features. Joplin is extremely powerful and can easily handle the organization and management of large sets of notes categorized into multiple notebooks. Joplin further allows users to synchronize their accounts with cloud services. In this article, how to install and use Joplin note-taking app on Ubuntu 20.04 is explained.

  • How to install Peppermint OS in Virtual Box – Linux Hint

    Linux is one of the most sought-after operating systems in recent times. It is free and open-source and is highly customizable. Operating systems are often referred to as distributions. One such great alternative is the Peppermint OS distribution, an extremely lightweight Lubuntu based Linux distribution that makes use of the LXDE desktop environment. In this article, how one can install Peppermint OS on VirtualBox is explained.

  • Raspberry Pi Not Connecting to Wi-Fi – Linux Hint

    If you’re using Raspberry Pi for your projects, you may face many wireless or Wi-Fi network connectivity issues once in a while. These issues may be difficult to solve for you. In this article, I am going to talk about different Wi-Fi network connectivity issues and show you how to solve them.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6