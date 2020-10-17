today's howtos
-
Manjaro Linux kernel headers installation - LinuxConfig.org
In this tutorial, we guide you through the process for how to install kernel headers, check the version of installed kernel headers, and switch between kernel header versions on Manjaro Linux.
-
How to Check Disk Space in Linux from the Command Line – Linux Hint
Disk space monitoring is considered a very important task when working with any device, whether it is a mobile phone, laptop, desktop, or even a tablet. It is important to ensure the proper functioning of any device by keeping an eye on the disk space. This helps you in identifying the programs or the applications that are using a large amount of space and informs you if you are about to run out of disk space.
Like every other operating system, Linux also provides multiple ways to keep track of the disk space on your device, including both CLI-based and GUI-based methods. In Linux, however, most operations are performed via the command line. Therefore, Linux users are more likely to be interested in methods of checking disk space via the command line. This is why our discussion today will revolve solely around methods for checking disk space in Linux from the command line.
-
How to Find Linux File Creation Time using Debugfs
This tutorial shows how to find file creation time in Linux using debugfs. Inode number and partition where directory created is required.
-
How to Install OpenLiteSpeed Web Server on CentOS 8/RHEL 8
Learn how to install OpenLiteSpeed web server on CentOS 8 and RHEL 8 system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 870 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Review: Tails 4.11
The Amnesic Incognito Live System (better known as Tails) is a Debian-based live DVD/USB with the goal of providing complete Internet anonymity for the user. The distribution ships with several Internet applications, including web browser, IRC client, mail client and instant messenger. The distribution transfers Internet traffic through the Tor network to hide its origin. One of the project's latest releases was version 4.11. (At the time of writing 4.12 is about to be published, though without any significant new features.) Lately the project has mostly focused on bug fixes and minor tweaks, though Tails 4.11 introduces the option of persistent storage for some of the distribution's settings and data. Persistent storage is not enabled by default, but can be set up using tools included on the live media. Tails is available for 64-bit (x86_64) computers and its live media is approximately 1.2GB in size. The live media can be written to a DVD or USB thumb drive. There are separate files provided depending on whether we want to write the distribution to DVD or USB media, however I tested and confirmed the DVD image can be written to, and run from, a USB thumb drive if need be. Early impressions Booting from the Tails media brings up a welcome screen. This graphical interface offers to either start the desktop session or shutdown the operating system. On this welcome screen we can click buttons to bring up settings options that allow us to select our keyboard layout, language, and locale formats. At the bottom of the welcome window is a button which opens additional settings. These extra settings are security related and allow us to assign a password to the administrator account, enable/disable MAC address spoofing, set whether to allow the "Unsafe Browser" to run, and how to connect to the Tor network or to disable networking entirely.
Videos/Shows: GNU World Order and Amarok Linux 2.1 XFCE
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 26 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago