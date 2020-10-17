today's leftovers
Linux 5.10 Staging Area Has The Usual Smorgasbord Of Changes - Phoronix
The Linux 5.10 kernel "staging" changes have the usual assortment of changes throughout this area where premature kernel code goes prior to proving itself and meeting kernel coding quality standards.
For Linux 5.10 there is the seemingly never-ending work on cleaning up Realtek network drivers, this cycle with more work on the rtl8188eu and rtl8723bs drivers. Other network candidates like WFX, which hit staging a year ago, continue to be cleaned up.
The staging area also saw more work on the HiKey / Kirin 900 series support with a new SPMI controller driver and PHY driver for the Kirin 970 SoC. Also on the staging front is a new character device interface driver for the five-year-old MOST subsystem.
Linux Action News 159
The new Plasma release makes a compelling argument for the workstation, why LibreOffice and OpenOffice can't seem to get along and a recently found bug in Linux that goes back to Kernel 2.6.
Plus, our thoughts on Apple's seeming abandoning of CUPS, the latest and greatest open source podcast player, and an important show update.
How my Chromebook is getting me through Computer Science college classes - About Chromebooks
I’ve noted before that in many cases you can actually use a Chromebook to get through a Computer Science degree. That’s mainly due to having full access to Linux where it’s easy to install and use your programming tools of choice.
Linux Weekly Roundup #100
Hello and welcome to a very special edition of our Linux Weekly Roundup!
We reached our 100th edition! That means nearly 2 years of Linux Roundups. I can't believe it!
In this week Amarok Linux 2.1 and KDE Plasma 5.20 have been released.
Arduino Blog » Keeping e-scooter riders off sidewalks with Arduino
Shared electric scooters can be found zooming many city streets, and while convenient, they can also be a nuisance when used on sidewalks instead of roadways. After receiving complaints about sidewalk riding, the city of Santa Monica, California approached the California Polytechnic State University’s Digital Transformation Hub (DxHub) about finding a solution beyond signage and outreach campaigns.
What they developed, with help from student employee Casey Johnson, is a system to throttle scooters when they are traveling on sidewalks via a solenoid. Initial detection experiments involved a dual-band GPS receiver chipset, but after that proved insufficient, accelerometer readings were then used to sense successive periodic bumps observed in sidewalk riding. A scooter prototype was implemented with an Arduino Nano and cheap IMU module, which provided a high degree of accuracy that could be further refined in the future.
Kiwi TCMS - SEDC Academy For Software Testing is running Kiwi TCMS
to equip future testers with practical tools and skills from the get go
The popularity of EspoCRM is increasing due to the rise of digital transformation trends
As open source software, it is available under GPLv3 (GNU General Public License version 3). EspoCRM was written in PHP and JavaScript; it is designed to be used on multiple operating systems, as it is a cross-platform software.
Criminals leak Software AG data after Windows ransomware attack
Cyber criminals who attacked the Germany-based global enterprise software company Software AG using the Windows Clop ransomware on 3 October have leaked a large amount of data, that was stolen during the attack, on the dark web.
Free P2P VPN | Hackaday
People use a VPN — virtual private network — for a lot of reasons. However, for many people it is synonymous with hiding your network traffic, one thing that VPN can do. FreePN is a relatively new open source project that aims to build a free peer-to-peer VPN network. Like TOR, it is decentralized.
Right now, you can download for Ubuntu and Gentoo. There is a way to ask for early access for Debian, Fedora, and Arch. Windows, iOS, MacOS, and Android versions are promised for the future.
Review: Tails 4.11
The Amnesic Incognito Live System (better known as Tails) is a Debian-based live DVD/USB with the goal of providing complete Internet anonymity for the user. The distribution ships with several Internet applications, including web browser, IRC client, mail client and instant messenger. The distribution transfers Internet traffic through the Tor network to hide its origin. One of the project's latest releases was version 4.11. (At the time of writing 4.12 is about to be published, though without any significant new features.) Lately the project has mostly focused on bug fixes and minor tweaks, though Tails 4.11 introduces the option of persistent storage for some of the distribution's settings and data. Persistent storage is not enabled by default, but can be set up using tools included on the live media. Tails is available for 64-bit (x86_64) computers and its live media is approximately 1.2GB in size. The live media can be written to a DVD or USB thumb drive. There are separate files provided depending on whether we want to write the distribution to DVD or USB media, however I tested and confirmed the DVD image can be written to, and run from, a USB thumb drive if need be. Early impressions Booting from the Tails media brings up a welcome screen. This graphical interface offers to either start the desktop session or shutdown the operating system. On this welcome screen we can click buttons to bring up settings options that allow us to select our keyboard layout, language, and locale formats. At the bottom of the welcome window is a button which opens additional settings. These extra settings are security related and allow us to assign a password to the administrator account, enable/disable MAC address spoofing, set whether to allow the "Unsafe Browser" to run, and how to connect to the Tor network or to disable networking entirely.
Videos/Shows: GNU World Order and Amarok Linux 2.1 XFCE
today's howtos
