Programming Leftovers Bash “For” Loop to Iterate through an Array – Linux Hint “For” loops are very commonly used in all the programming languages. Similarly, Bash also has a dedicated syntax for making use of the “For” loop. The basic purpose of using this loop is to iterate through arrays which can also lead to other complex calculations. Therefore, in this article, we will be talking about the three different scenarios in which you can use the “For” loop for iterating through an array.

Bash For each line in a file – Linux Hint The “For” loop in Bash can be used with different variations for performing multiple tasks. One such variation is the “For each line in file” which is responsible for reading all the lines in a file. In this article, we will talk about the methods of using “for each line in file” in Bash.

Python Random Number Generation – Linux Hint Python offers a random number generation module. In the “random” module, we have a set of various functions that are used to create random numbers. Sometimes we need to generate random numbers while performing simulated experiments. In this article, the random number generation in Python using the various function of the “random” module is explained.

CDPATH replacements - anarcat after reading this post I figured I might as well bite the bullet and improve on my CDPATH-related setup, especially because it does not work with Emacs. so i looked around for autojump-related alternatives that do. [...] Those are commandline tools that can be used from a shell, generally with built-in shell integration so that a shell alias will find the right directory magically, usually by keeping track of the directories visited with cd.

Course Review: Reverse Engineering with Ghidra · System Overlord If you’re a prior reader of the blog, you probably know that when I have the opportunity to take a training class, I like to write a review of the course. It’s often hard to find public feedback on trainings, which feels frustrating when you’re spending thousands of dollars on that course. Last week, I took the “Reverse Engineering with Ghidra” taught by Jeremy Blackthorne (0xJeremy) of the Boston Cybernetics Institute. It was ostensibly offered as part of the Infiltrate Conference, but 20202 being what it is, there was no conference and it was just an online training. Unfortunately for me, it was being run on East Coast time and I’m on the West Coast, so I got to enjoy some early mornings. I won’t bury the lede here – on the whole, the course was a high-quality experience taught by an instructor who is clearly both passionate and experienced with technical instruction. I would highly recommend this course if you have little experience in reverse engineering and want to get bootstrapped on performing reversing with Ghidra. You absolutely do need to have some understanding of how programs work – memory sections, control flow, how data and code is represented in memory, etc., but you don’t need to have any meaningful RE experience. (At least, that’s my takeaway, see the course syllabus for more details.) [...] One key feature of Jeremy’s teaching approach is the extensive use of Jupyter notebooks for the lab exercises. This encourages students to produce a log of their work, as you can directly embed shell commands and python scripts (along with their output) as well as Markdown that can include images or other resources. A sort of a hidden gem of his approach was also an introduction to the Flameshot screenshot tool. This tool lets you add boxes, arrows, highlights, redactions, etc., to your screenshot directly in an on-screen overlay. I hadn’t seen it before, but I think it’ll be my goto screenshot tool in the future.

sphinxcontrib-spelling 6.0.0 - Doug Hellmann sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.

EuroPython Blog — EuroPython 2020: Edited videos are online EuroPython 2020: Edited videos are online We’re happy to announce that all edited videos of this year’s conference are now available on our YouTube channel: EuroPython 2020 Playlist We have 131 videos...

Perl Weekly Challenge 82: Common Factors | laurent_r [blogs.perl.org] On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 around 5:00 p.m., an awful terrorist attack was perpetrated in my home-town of Conflans Sainte-Honorine in France (35,000 inhabitants), the city where I live and of which I am a city councilor. A secondary school teacher was beheaded by a crazy religious extremist who coudn’t accept that teacher’s defense of the freedom of speech. This is a terrible shock to all my fellow citizens, to the teachers and pupils of that school, and to my fellow members of the city council. Because of that, I did not have time to complete the second task of this challenge (although it was almost complete) and my blog post on the first task will be shorter than what I wanted to make. I actually considered not publishing a blog post this week, but I have written at least one blog post for every single Perl Weekly Challenge since the very beginning, I certainly do not want a madman to prevent me from continuing this uninterrupted series of blogs on PWC. And I also don’t want to leave my friend Mohammad S. Anwar alone in the cold.

AMD Sends Out Patches Adding "Znver3" Support To GNU Binutils With New Instructions - Phoronix One of AMD's compiler experts this week sent out a patch wiring up Zen 3 support in the important GNU Binutils collection for Linux systems. The patch adds Znver3 to Binutils and was sent out at the start of the week. Unfortunately though the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) patches for Znver3 have yet to be posted by AMD but hopefully will be done with enough time still for reaching the early next year GCC 11 compiler release. In any case the public Binutils patch for Znver3 confirms that the forthcoming AMD Zen 3 processors support a number of new instructions.