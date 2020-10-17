It's finally the time for the release of Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla this week. And here I put together a list of the top 10 features of Ubuntu 20.10 which you could read before you try your hands on the actual iso.
“For” loops are very commonly used in all the programming languages. Similarly, Bash also has a dedicated syntax for making use of the “For” loop. The basic purpose of using this loop is to iterate through arrays which can also lead to other complex calculations. Therefore, in this article, we will be talking about the three different scenarios in which you can use the “For” loop for iterating through an array.
The “For” loop in Bash can be used with different variations for performing multiple tasks. One such variation is the “For each line in file” which is responsible for reading all the lines in a file. In this article, we will talk about the methods of using “for each line in file” in Bash.
Python offers a random number generation module. In the “random” module, we have a set of various functions that are used to create random numbers. Sometimes we need to generate random numbers while performing simulated experiments. In this article, the random number generation in Python using the various function of the “random” module is explained.
after reading this post I figured I might as well bite the bullet and improve on my CDPATH-related setup, especially because it does not work with Emacs. so i looked around for autojump-related alternatives that do.
Those are commandline tools that can be used from a shell, generally with built-in shell integration so that a shell alias will find the right directory magically, usually by keeping track of the directories visited with cd.
If you’re a prior reader of the blog, you probably know that when I have the opportunity to take a training class, I like to write a review of the course. It’s often hard to find public feedback on trainings, which feels frustrating when you’re spending thousands of dollars on that course.
Last week, I took the “Reverse Engineering with Ghidra” taught by Jeremy Blackthorne (0xJeremy) of the Boston Cybernetics Institute. It was ostensibly offered as part of the Infiltrate Conference, but 20202 being what it is, there was no conference and it was just an online training. Unfortunately for me, it was being run on East Coast time and I’m on the West Coast, so I got to enjoy some early mornings.
I won’t bury the lede here – on the whole, the course was a high-quality experience taught by an instructor who is clearly both passionate and experienced with technical instruction. I would highly recommend this course if you have little experience in reverse engineering and want to get bootstrapped on performing reversing with Ghidra. You absolutely do need to have some understanding of how programs work – memory sections, control flow, how data and code is represented in memory, etc., but you don’t need to have any meaningful RE experience. (At least, that’s my takeaway, see the course syllabus for more details.)
One key feature of Jeremy’s teaching approach is the extensive use of Jupyter notebooks for the lab exercises. This encourages students to produce a log of their work, as you can directly embed shell commands and python scripts (along with their output) as well as Markdown that can include images or other resources. A sort of a hidden gem of his approach was also an introduction to the Flameshot screenshot tool. This tool lets you add boxes, arrows, highlights, redactions, etc., to your screenshot directly in an on-screen overlay. I hadn’t seen it before, but I think it’ll be my goto screenshot tool in the future.
EuroPython 2020: Edited videos are online We’re happy to announce that all edited videos of this year’s conference are now available on our YouTube channel: EuroPython 2020 Playlist We have 131 videos...
On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 around 5:00 p.m., an awful terrorist attack was perpetrated in my home-town of Conflans Sainte-Honorine in France (35,000 inhabitants), the city where I live and of which I am a city councilor. A secondary school teacher was beheaded by a crazy religious extremist who coudn’t accept that teacher’s defense of the freedom of speech. This is a terrible shock to all my fellow citizens, to the teachers and pupils of that school, and to my fellow members of the city council. Because of that, I did not have time to complete the second task of this challenge (although it was almost complete) and my blog post on the first task will be shorter than what I wanted to make. I actually considered not publishing a blog post this week, but I have written at least one blog post for every single Perl Weekly Challenge since the very beginning, I certainly do not want a madman to prevent me from continuing this uninterrupted series of blogs on PWC. And I also don’t want to leave my friend Mohammad S. Anwar alone in the cold.
One of AMD's compiler experts this week sent out a patch wiring up Zen 3 support in the important GNU Binutils collection for Linux systems.
The patch adds Znver3 to Binutils and was sent out at the start of the week. Unfortunately though the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) patches for Znver3 have yet to be posted by AMD but hopefully will be done with enough time still for reaching the early next year GCC 11 compiler release.
In any case the public Binutils patch for Znver3 confirms that the forthcoming AMD Zen 3 processors support a number of new instructions.
The Amnesic Incognito Live System (better known as Tails) is a Debian-based live DVD/USB with the goal of providing complete Internet anonymity for the user. The distribution ships with several Internet applications, including web browser, IRC client, mail client and instant messenger. The distribution transfers Internet traffic through the Tor network to hide its origin.
One of the project's latest releases was version 4.11. (At the time of writing 4.12 is about to be published, though without any significant new features.) Lately the project has mostly focused on bug fixes and minor tweaks, though Tails 4.11 introduces the option of persistent storage for some of the distribution's settings and data. Persistent storage is not enabled by default, but can be set up using tools included on the live media.
Tails is available for 64-bit (x86_64) computers and its live media is approximately 1.2GB in size. The live media can be written to a DVD or USB thumb drive. There are separate files provided depending on whether we want to write the distribution to DVD or USB media, however I tested and confirmed the DVD image can be written to, and run from, a USB thumb drive if need be.
Early impressions
Booting from the Tails media brings up a welcome screen. This graphical interface offers to either start the desktop session or shutdown the operating system. On this welcome screen we can click buttons to bring up settings options that allow us to select our keyboard layout, language, and locale formats. At the bottom of the welcome window is a button which opens additional settings. These extra settings are security related and allow us to assign a password to the administrator account, enable/disable MAC address spoofing, set whether to allow the "Unsafe Browser" to run, and how to connect to the Tor network or to disable networking entirely.
Videos/Shows: GNU World Order and Amarok Linux 2.1 XFCE
Today we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1. It is an XFCE distro based on Debian 10, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 600-700 MB of ram when idling. It is beautiful also, just need to smooth out a light theme. Enjoy!
In this video, we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1.
The Linux 5.10 kernel "staging" changes have the usual assortment of changes throughout this area where premature kernel code goes prior to proving itself and meeting kernel coding quality standards.
For Linux 5.10 there is the seemingly never-ending work on cleaning up Realtek network drivers, this cycle with more work on the rtl8188eu and rtl8723bs drivers. Other network candidates like WFX, which hit staging a year ago, continue to be cleaned up.
The staging area also saw more work on the HiKey / Kirin 900 series support with a new SPMI controller driver and PHY driver for the Kirin 970 SoC. Also on the staging front is a new character device interface driver for the five-year-old MOST subsystem.
The new Plasma release makes a compelling argument for the workstation, why LibreOffice and OpenOffice can't seem to get along and a recently found bug in Linux that goes back to Kernel 2.6.
Plus, our thoughts on Apple's seeming abandoning of CUPS, the latest and greatest open source podcast player, and an important show update.
I’ve noted before that in many cases you can actually use a Chromebook to get through a Computer Science degree. That’s mainly due to having full access to Linux where it’s easy to install and use your programming tools of choice.
Hello and welcome to a very special edition of our Linux Weekly Roundup!
We reached our 100th edition! That means nearly 2 years of Linux Roundups. I can't believe it!
In this week Amarok Linux 2.1 and KDE Plasma 5.20 have been released.
Shared electric scooters can be found zooming many city streets, and while convenient, they can also be a nuisance when used on sidewalks instead of roadways. After receiving complaints about sidewalk riding, the city of Santa Monica, California approached the California Polytechnic State University’s Digital Transformation Hub (DxHub) about finding a solution beyond signage and outreach campaigns.
What they developed, with help from student employee Casey Johnson, is a system to throttle scooters when they are traveling on sidewalks via a solenoid. Initial detection experiments involved a dual-band GPS receiver chipset, but after that proved insufficient, accelerometer readings were then used to sense successive periodic bumps observed in sidewalk riding. A scooter prototype was implemented with an Arduino Nano and cheap IMU module, which provided a high degree of accuracy that could be further refined in the future.
As open source software, it is available under GPLv3 (GNU General Public License version 3). EspoCRM was written in PHP and JavaScript; it is designed to be used on multiple operating systems, as it is a cross-platform software.
Cyber criminals who attacked the Germany-based global enterprise software company Software AG using the Windows Clop ransomware on 3 October have leaked a large amount of data, that was stolen during the attack, on the dark web.
People use a VPN — virtual private network — for a lot of reasons. However, for many people it is synonymous with hiding your network traffic, one thing that VPN can do. FreePN is a relatively new open source project that aims to build a free peer-to-peer VPN network. Like TOR, it is decentralized.
Right now, you can download for Ubuntu and Gentoo. There is a way to ask for early access for Debian, Fedora, and Arch. Windows, iOS, MacOS, and Android versions are promised for the future.
Disk space monitoring is considered a very important task when working with any device, whether it is a mobile phone, laptop, desktop, or even a tablet. It is important to ensure the proper functioning of any device by keeping an eye on the disk space. This helps you in identifying the programs or the applications that are using a large amount of space and informs you if you are about to run out of disk space.
Like every other operating system, Linux also provides multiple ways to keep track of the disk space on your device, including both CLI-based and GUI-based methods. In Linux, however, most operations are performed via the command line. Therefore, Linux users are more likely to be interested in methods of checking disk space via the command line. This is why our discussion today will revolve solely around methods for checking disk space in Linux from the command line.
