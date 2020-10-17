today's howtos
Manage your Linux backups with Rdiffweb | Opensource.com
The Rdiffweb app offers a simplified web interface for easy management of rdiff-backup, software that offers robust automatic backups from one Linux computer (client) to another Linux computer (server) using secure shell (SSH), thus maximizing your disk space. The free, open source online tool helps save time when accessing rdiff-backup archives, recovering data, and managing administrators. Recently, rdiff-backup received a major update with a host of new features when it was migrated to Python 3.
In this article, I'll show you a basic way to set up rdiff-backup with Rdiffweb. Before getting started, you should know enough network basics to identify a Linux computer's IP address and set up an SSH connection.
How To Install Grafana on Ubuntu 20.04 – devconnected
Recently, Grafana Labs released a brand new version of Grafana : v7.0
This new version featured a whole set of different features : namely a new panel editor, a new explore function as well as new plugins and tutorials for beginners.
As Grafana evolves a lot since our last tutorial, it is time for us to update the Grafana installation guide for Ubuntu 20.04.
Linux security: Manipulating SELinux policies with Booleans | Enable Sysadmin
A quick look at the flexibility that Booleans offer SELinux and how to make use of them.
Update hell due to not updating for a long time
SecureDrop right now runs on Ubuntu Xenial. We are working on moving to Ubuntu Focal. Here is the EPIC on the issue tracker.
mpz – open source music player
My favorite pastime is to see an eclectic range of bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience to be present. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being with an audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime, and still on hold given the current coronavirus pandemic. I’m therefore listening to music from my CD collection which I’ve encoded to FLAC, a lossless audio format, and stored locally. Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m always keeping abreast of new projects. This brings me on to mpz, a program that only saw its first public release 11 days ago. Why did it catch my eye? Mainly because mpz is a music player that’s designed for large, locally stored, music collections.
Games: Stardew Valley, Book of Travels and More
Got Kids? Limit Computer Usage Per Account in Linux With Timekpr-nExt
Use Timekpr-nExt to limit computer usage on Linux If you have young children at home who spend too much time on computer, you may want to put some sort of restriction on the usage. Timekpr-nExt enables you to limit computer usage for certain accounts based on the time of day, number of hours a day, week or month. You may also set time interval to force the account user to take break.https://itsfoss.com/timekpr-next/
Top 10 Features of Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla
It's finally the time for the release of Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla this week. And here I put together a list of the top 10 features of Ubuntu 20.10 which you could read before you try your hands on the actual iso.
