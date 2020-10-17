Android Leftovers
-
The 25 Best NHL Apps and Games for Android To Try in 2020
-
5 reasons to use Android 11’s quick access smart home controls
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE: The best 11-inch Android tablet gets even better
-
Samsung Galaxy A51 Picks Up Android 10-Based One UI 2.5 Update
-
How Do I Unlock My Android Phone If the Screen Is Shattered?
-
How to change your Instagram app logo on iOS & Android: all designs
-
How to Turn Off All Sensors on Android Smartphone
-
How to Download Unofficial Android Apps on your Phone using ACMarket App
-
BMW iDrive 7 update will bring Android Auto to around 750,000 cars globally
-
Google Trying to Figure Out Why Android Auto Starts Playing Music Randomly
-
Google Pixel 5 camera tested vs the best Android camera phones
-
Google Pixel 5 review: The best Pixel ever
-
You can now create your own custom emoji on Android phones
-
Jio working on 5G Android phone that may cost less than Rs 5000
-
YouTube Studio for Android hits 100 million Play Store installs
-
Humax unveils Aura 4K Freeview Play Recorder powered by Android TV
-
UNBELIEVABLE OFFER! 80 cm Smart Android LED TV for Rs 3232 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 849 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Change CPU Governor And Frequencies On Linux With cpupower-gui (New Release)
cpupower-gui is a tool that makes it easy to change the CPU governor as well as the CPU frequency limits on Linux. [...] This Python3 + Gtk3 application was updated to version 0.9.0 (followed by 0.9.1 to fix a few bugs) recently with new features, like the ability to use custom CPU profiles for quickly switching the settings. You can switch between the 2 pre-built profiles, Balanced and Performance, from the cpupower-gui user interface, but you can't change them or create a new profile from there.
Ubuntu Vs Pop!_OS: Which One’s Better?
Both Ubuntu and Pop!OS is great for beginners as well as professionals. Like how the budget Android devices ship with a lot of bloatware, Ubuntu also ships with bloatware, resulting in a relatively poor user experience and performance compared to Pop!_OS. Ubuntu also comes with “Ubuntu Minimal options” that don’t include many applications letting you install what you actually need. Apart from that, Ubuntu’s software center has a built-in section for snap applications, whereas you won’t find snap packages in the Pop!_OS shop rather you’ll find the Flatpak package option. However, Snap packages take too much space on the disk; hence, we suggest you consider using the APT version of any application. Pop!_OS also has its own official PPA, where you can find applications like TensorFlow and Android Studio one “apt-get install” away from installing.
Audiocasts/Shows: bpytop, Linux in the Ham Shack and Full Circle Weekly News
today's howtos
Recent comments
5 min 19 sec ago
8 min 35 sec ago
10 min 4 sec ago
2 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago