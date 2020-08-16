today's howtos
How To Hide Your Location On Chrome, Firefox, and Edge
Sought after web browsers like Firefox, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge are enabled with geolocation services that can be used to trace you based on your network location, IP address, and WiFi.
Although this feature is useful enough, at the same time it may cause grave privacy concerns. Therefore, it becomes imperative to fake or hides your location from these popular browsers.
Geolocation indicates your location and then links it with your web browser or the applications you are using. Many services use your IP address and connected networks to get the information and sync it with the known locations.
There are many reasons for which these browsers use your location. At times when you visit some website, you might get notified to confirm your current location and acquire data relevant to your location. Nevertheless, if you wish to hide your location due to some reasons such as when you wish to stay safe from malicious activities i.e. want to access data that is location restricted, this article will be of great help to you!
How To Install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by OwnCloud
How to Maximize Security for the Linux Operating System
The Linux operating system is the most successful in the free, open-source category. Here are tips on maximizing its security features.
Transfer Files Between Computers And Mobile Devices By Scanning QR Codes - OSTechNix
File transfer between a Computer and a mobile can be done in various methods and using various protocols. Today, we will see a whole new, different approach. This guide explains how to transfer files between computers and mobile devices by scanning QR codes. Yes, you read that right! Say hello to Qrcp, formerly known as Qr-filetransfer, a simple command line file transfer application used to send and receive files over WiFi between a Linux system and a mobile phone by scanning a QR code, without leaving the Terminal.
When sending files, Qrcp will bind a web server to the address of your WiFi network interface card on a random port and create a handler for it. The default handler will serve the content and exit the program once the transfer is complete. Similarly, when receiving files, qrcp serves an upload page and handles the transfer.
How to Automatically Logout Inactive Linux Users
Keeping idle shell sessions to a Linux server is possible a security risk. Not to forget that it would consume system resources.
Okay, maybe not a single idle session but imagine if you have multiple users accessing the same Linux system remotely and leaving their sessions idle.
As a Linux sysadmin, you can see which users are logged in on the system and how long have they been idle.
You may manually kick the idle user out but that's tiresome and certainly not very productive.
How to Monitor Network Usage with nload in Linux
If you are a network administrator then you will need to monitor your network bandwidth usage in day-to-day tasks. In this case, nload will help you to makes your job easier. nload is a command-line utility that can be used to monitor network traffic and bandwidth usage in real time. It visualizes the in-comming and out-going traffic using two graphs and also provides additional information like min/max network usage and total transferred data.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
qBittorrent 4.3.0 Released with Better HiDPI, Enhanced Theming Support
qBittorrent BitTorrent client 4.3.0 was released as a new major version with new features and various bug-fixes. The new release uses Qt 5.15.1 which offers far better HiDPI support. Theming support has been enhanced, however previous theme bundles will not work properly before the provider updated them.
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
