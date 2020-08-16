Language Selection

Free Software and OSS Leftovers

OSS
  • From Continuous Compliance to Continuous Risk Mitigation

    The explosive adoption of open source has meant that companies are having to take open source risk assessment and mitigation seriously. As open source contributions and usage grow, the attack surface for vulnerabilities has increased considerably, leading to higher security risk. In fact, Forrester’s 2018 Global Business Technographics Security Survey revealed that 35% of global security decision makers who experienced an external breach said that it occurred due to software vulnerabilities.

  • Three years since the Polhem prize | daniel.haxx.se

    Today, exactly three years ago, I received flowers, money and a gold medal at a grand prize ceremony that will forever live on in my mind and memory. I was awarded the Polhem Prize for my decades of work on curl. The prize itself was handed over to me by no one else than the Swedish king himself. One of the absolute top honors I can imagine in my little home country.

    In some aspects, my life is divided into the life before this event and the life after. The prize has even made little me being presented on a poster in the Technical Museum in Stockholm. The medal itself still sits on my work desk and if I just stop starring at my monitors for a moment and glance a little over to the left – I can see it. I think the prize made my surroundings, my family and friends get a slightly different view and realization of what I actually do all these hours in front of my screens.

    In the tree years since I received the prize, we’ve increased the total number of contributors and authors in curl by 50%. We’ve done over 3,700 commits and 25 releases since then. Upwards and onward.

    Life moved on. It was not “peak curl”. There was no “prize curse” that left us unable to keep up the pace and development. It was possibly a “peak life moment” there for me personally. As an open source maintainer, I can’t imagine many bigger honors or awards to come my way ever again, but I’m not complaining. I got the prize and I still smile when I think about it.

  • Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Musings on long-term software support and economic incentives

    Although I still read a lot, during my college sophomore years my reading habits shifted from novels to more academic works. Indeed, reading dry textbooks and economic papers for classes often kept me from reading anything else substantial. Nowadays, I tend to binge read novels: I won't touch a book for months on end, and suddenly, I'll read 10 novels back to back.

    At the start of a novel binge, I always follow the same ritual: I take out my e-reader from its storage box, marvel at the fact the battery is still pretty full, turn on the WiFi and check if there are OS updates. And I have to admit, Kobo Inc. (now Rakuten Kobo) has done a stellar job of keeping my e-reader up to date. I've owned this model (a Kobo Aura 1st generation) for 7 years now and I'm still running the latest version of Kobo's Linux-based OS.

  • FSFE at SFSCon 2020 - FSFE

    The South Tyrol Free Software Conference, SFSCon, is one of Europe’s most established annual conferences on Free Software. In recent years we have been represented with talks, workshops and our information booth. Last year we also organised our Community Event in the context of SFSCon, so that we could meet not only our community but also many interested people and report about our work.

    Due to the current situation, the SFSCon 2020 can unfortunately only take place in blended mode: both online and at NOI Techpark, for a limited number of people. But of course, the FSFE is again contributing to the programme.

    The FSFE has organised several talks in which legal issues are clarified and current political developments are analysed. Concrete practical questions concerning compliance, for example for SMEs, will be addressed as well as questions about machine learning and which problems arise in the development of a free smartphone.

  • Intense weeks

    End of October turns out to be one of the highs when it comes to workload this year. Everything happens at once – there are two public events that I’d like to tell you about.

    The first one is running lights. This is an annual running competition organized by AIF Friidrott, the sports club my kids are active in. This year, this means organized by me and postponed due to COVID-19, but the virtual races started this weekend and the arena race will take place on the 24th.

    If anyone of you are in the Alingsås area and enjoy I highly recommend you to join. The weather looks nice, and we will light up the arena with live fire, so it will be a great evening.

    The second one is the foss-north 2020 take II event. This spring, we decided to try to organize a physical foss-north event this fall, as obviously the pandemic must be over by November. This seems to not be the case. Smile

  • Community Member Monday: Marcin Popko - The Document Foundation Blog

    Hello! I’m from Bialystok, a city in north-east Poland. I work as an electromagnetic compatibility tester – it’s a seriously crazy and interesting area of electronics development. I’m quite an artist soul; in my free time I dance bachata and sing in a folk band called “Kurpie Zielone”. I also write a blog about dance, emotions and technology here.

    What is the free software/Linux/LibreOffice scene like in Poland?

    FLOSS (free/libre and open source software) has rather more awareness in geeky and technological domains, than in everyday normal life. LibreOffice is not well know among my friends – some of them are using Microsoft Office, and some of them are even using OpenOffice. So that’s my mission here: inform them Smile Companies use LibreOffice when they can’t afford Microsoft Office or when it’s not seriously needed.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Red Hat Insights feature highlights: Exploring historical system profiles in Drift for easier RHEL configuration troubleshooting

    Managing and troubleshooting issues on a number of systems is made easier with the use of Drift, a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) configuration analysis tool within Red Hat Insights, freely available as part of your RHEL subscription. In this post, we would like to explore a new feature recently added to the Drift service, the historical system profile. In case you missed it, check out our previous post for an introduction to creating system baselines and using them to analyze systems’ configuration drift.

  • Introducing Red Hat's Open Source Participation Guidelines

    When your whole business revolves around open source, community participation, and upstream-first development, it's a reasonable assumption that you’re going to get asked about how all of that works. Oh, do we ever. And it’s not like we’re secretive about it. My colleagues in the Open Source Program Office have posted guides, FAQs, and white papers. We’ve had then Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst do TED talks. He even wrote a book! Yet still, there are a lot of individuals and organizations who will come up to us and ask us how Red Hat makes this all work.

  • How open source leads to open doors [Ed: Well, it’s a good thing they don’t know what racist IBM did at the beginning]

    In today’s climate, racial equality and equity is top of mind. The tech industry has a renewed focus on giving girls in underrepresented communities access and exposure to STEM, particularly in the pre-teen and teen years that are critical to keeping girls interested in STEM subjects. Giving adolescent girls access to skills like coding and introducing them to open source prepares them for college and career and opens new doors and opportunities [...] As part of our continuing social justice efforts and commitment to racially equality, IBM is awarding our next open source community grant to Black Girls CODE. Launched in 2011, Black Girls CODE (BGC), with 15 chapter cities in the U.S. and abroad, is a transformative global movement that hosts technology-focused weekend workshops, hackathons, summer camps, and many other enrichment opportunities for more than 20,000 low-income, Black girls — or as they call themselves, Tech Divas. Additionally, IBM has partnered with Black Girls CODE as a National Alumnae Ambassador Program Sponsor to help cultivate the next generation of STEM developers. This partnership allows Black Girls CODE and their Tech Divas to participate in two initial opportunities with IBM — one with IBM’s Call for Code for Racial Justice program and another with IBM offerings for workshops on STEM topics like quantum, artificial intelligence, and hybrid cloud.

today's howtos

  • How To Hide Your Location On Chrome, Firefox, and Edge

    Sought after web browsers like Firefox, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge are enabled with geolocation services that can be used to trace you based on your network location, IP address, and WiFi. Although this feature is useful enough, at the same time it may cause grave privacy concerns. Therefore, it becomes imperative to fake or hides your location from these popular browsers. Geolocation indicates your location and then links it with your web browser or the applications you are using. Many services use your IP address and connected networks to get the information and sync it with the known locations. There are many reasons for which these browsers use your location. At times when you visit some website, you might get notified to confirm your current location and acquire data relevant to your location. Nevertheless, if you wish to hide your location due to some reasons such as when you wish to stay safe from malicious activities i.e. want to access data that is location restricted, this article will be of great help to you!

  • How To Install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial we will show you how to install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by OwnCloud

  • How to Maximize Security for the Linux Operating System

    The Linux operating system is the most successful in the free, open-source category. Here are tips on maximizing its security features.

  • Transfer Files Between Computers And Mobile Devices By Scanning QR Codes - OSTechNix

    File transfer between a Computer and a mobile can be done in various methods and using various protocols. Today, we will see a whole new, different approach. This guide explains how to transfer files between computers and mobile devices by scanning QR codes. Yes, you read that right! Say hello to Qrcp, formerly known as Qr-filetransfer, a simple command line file transfer application used to send and receive files over WiFi between a Linux system and a mobile phone by scanning a QR code, without leaving the Terminal. When sending files, Qrcp will bind a web server to the address of your WiFi network interface card on a random port and create a handler for it. The default handler will serve the content and exit the program once the transfer is complete. Similarly, when receiving files, qrcp serves an upload page and handles the transfer.

  • How to Automatically Logout Inactive Linux Users

    Keeping idle shell sessions to a Linux server is possible a security risk. Not to forget that it would consume system resources. Okay, maybe not a single idle session but imagine if you have multiple users accessing the same Linux system remotely and leaving their sessions idle. As a Linux sysadmin, you can see which users are logged in on the system and how long have they been idle. You may manually kick the idle user out but that's tiresome and certainly not very productive.

  • How to Monitor Network Usage with nload in Linux

    If you are a network administrator then you will need to monitor your network bandwidth usage in day-to-day tasks. In this case, nload will help you to makes your job easier. nload is a command-line utility that can be used to monitor network traffic and bandwidth usage in real time. It visualizes the in-comming and out-going traffic using two graphs and also provides additional information like min/max network usage and total transferred data.

qBittorrent 4.3.0 Released with Better HiDPI, Enhanced Theming Support

qBittorrent BitTorrent client 4.3.0 was released as a new major version with new features and various bug-fixes. The new release uses Qt 5.15.1 which offers far better HiDPI support. Theming support has been enhanced, however previous theme bundles will not work properly before the provider updated them. Read more

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

  • Gumstix Introduces CM4 to CM3 Adapter, Carrier Boards for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

    Raspberry Pi Trading has just launched 32 different models of Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM4Lite systems-on-module, as well as the “IO board” carrier board. But the company has also worked with third-parties, and Gumstix, an Altium company, has unveiled four different carrier boards for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, as well as a convenient CM4 to CM3 adapter board that enables the use of Raspberry Pi CM4 on all/most carrier boards for the Compute Module 3/3+.

    •   
  • Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM4Lite Modules Launched for $25 and Up

    We were expecting Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 sometimes next year, but Raspberry Pi Trading Limited managed to launch the new module much earlier, as Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM4Lite modules have just been launched with a new, much more compact form factor incompatible with the earlier Compute Modules, an I/O board making use of the new features, and a choice of 32 models with variations in terms of memory and storage capacity, as well as the presence or lack thereof of a WiFi and Bluetooth wireless module.

