With pandas it is easy to read Excel files and convert the data into a DataFrame. Unfortunately Excel files in the real world are often poorly constructed. In those cases where the data is scattered across the worksheet, you may need to customize the way you read the data. This article will discuss how to use pandas and openpyxl to read these types of Excel files and cleanly convert the data to a DataFrame suitable for further analysis.
sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.
Matplotlib is one of the most widely used data visualization libraries in Python. Much of Matplotlib's popularity comes from its customization options - you can tweak just about any element from its hierarchy of objects.
In this tutorial, we'll take a look at how to change the font size in Matplotlib.
[...]
In this tutorial, we've gone over several ways to change the size of fonts in Matplotlib.
The term slicing in programming usually refers to obtaining a substring, sub-tuple, or sublist from a string, tuple, or list respectively.
Python offers an array of straightforward ways to slice not only these three but any iterable. An iterable is, as the name suggests, any object that can be iterated over.
In this article, we'll go over everything you need to know about Slicing Lists in Python.
The firebird-driver package provides official Python Database API 2.0-compliant driver. In addition to the minimal feature set of the standard Python DB API, this driver also exposes the new (interface-based) client API introduced in Firebird 3, and number of additional extensions and enhancements for convenient use of Firebird RDBMS. The driver is written as pure-Python package (requires Python 3.8+) on top of Firebird client library (fbclient.so/dll) using ctypes. Driver supports Firebird version 3.0 and higher.
You can download this driver from PyPI or or install it using pip.
This week we welcome Sunita Dwivedi as our PyDev of the Week! Sunita works for the DISH Network. She is active with PyDEN, the Denver, CO Python users group as well as PyColorado.
Let’s take some time to learn more about Sunita!
Can you tell us a little about yourself (hobbies, education, etc):
I live by the phrase “A life not tried enough is not lived enough”. I don’t know who said it, may be I dreamt it. Just Kidding.
I love working in IT, Rock climbing is my favorite hobby and before COVID-19 I would host regular dinner parties and cook Indian food. I an active member in the tech community and Dev manager at Dish Networks
Why did you start using Python?
My interest in data analytics and data science lead me to Python. Being a high level language it was easy to learn python. Python requires proper indentation as part of the syntax — if you don’t use indentation correctly, your program won’t work. This makes it readable from the get go
Also Python has a large standard library plus thousands of open-source 3rd party libraries, which meant that I could develop code more with less effort, since many of the tools they needed, are ready to be plugged in and used.
Rust helpfully provides a set of "prelude" functions.
C# vs C++ vs C difference is one of the most confusing questions for so many students When they start learning programming languages. This confusion is due to a common alphabet C in the name. Let me tell you they are not at all same. Further in the article, I will explain each and every programming language and its use so that you can easily understand their contrast and uses.
The year was 1997 when two very well-dressed young men appeared at the The Gathering demoscene party held a large hall called Vikingskipet (The Viking Ship) in Norway. The men looked around and then they started handing out CD-Rom coasters to anyone who would accept. The coasters were labelled OS/2 Warp 4 and the men assured me that it was the latest and greatest version of what would surely be the dominant operating system in the near future. These were not "pirated" or illegitimate coasters, they were genuine copies of OS/2 printed by IBM. They were trying to get the kids hooked. It didn't work and OS/2 died off only a few short years later.
IBM released the last OS/2 version, 4.52, in December 2001. Two companies have kept their own proprietary versions of it alive: eComStation, from Serenity Systems and Mensys BV, and ArcaOS, from Arca Noae LLC, are still being sold and to some degree maintained. Both are binary compatible with OS/2 Warp 4. ArcaOS is the most "developed" of the two, it has had several new releases this year.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Managing and troubleshooting issues on a number of systems is made easier with the use of Drift, a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) configuration analysis tool within Red Hat Insights, freely available as part of your RHEL subscription. In this post, we would like to explore a new feature recently added to the Drift service, the historical system profile.
In case you missed it, check out our previous post for an introduction to creating system baselines and using them to analyze systems’ configuration drift.
When your whole business revolves around open source, community participation, and upstream-first development, it's a reasonable assumption that you’re going to get asked about how all of that works.
Oh, do we ever.
And it’s not like we’re secretive about it. My colleagues in the Open Source Program Office have posted guides, FAQs, and white papers. We’ve had then Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst do TED talks. He even wrote a book! Yet still, there are a lot of individuals and organizations who will come up to us and ask us how Red Hat makes this all work.
In today’s climate, racial equality and equity is top of mind. The tech industry has a renewed focus on giving girls in underrepresented communities access and exposure to STEM, particularly in the pre-teen and teen years that are critical to keeping girls interested in STEM subjects. Giving adolescent girls access to skills like coding and introducing them to open source prepares them for college and career and opens new doors and opportunities
[...]
As part of our continuing social justice efforts and commitment to racially equality, IBM is awarding our next open source community grant to Black Girls CODE. Launched in 2011, Black Girls CODE (BGC), with 15 chapter cities in the U.S. and abroad, is a transformative global movement that hosts technology-focused weekend workshops, hackathons, summer camps, and many other enrichment opportunities for more than 20,000 low-income, Black girls — or as they call themselves, Tech Divas.
Additionally, IBM has partnered with Black Girls CODE as a National Alumnae Ambassador Program Sponsor to help cultivate the next generation of STEM developers. This partnership allows Black Girls CODE and their Tech Divas to participate in two initial opportunities with IBM — one with IBM’s Call for Code for Racial Justice program and another with IBM offerings for workshops on STEM topics like quantum, artificial intelligence, and hybrid cloud.
Sought after web browsers like Firefox, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge are enabled with geolocation services that can be used to trace you based on your network location, IP address, and WiFi.
Although this feature is useful enough, at the same time it may cause grave privacy concerns. Therefore, it becomes imperative to fake or hides your location from these popular browsers.
Geolocation indicates your location and then links it with your web browser or the applications you are using. Many services use your IP address and connected networks to get the information and sync it with the known locations.
There are many reasons for which these browsers use your location. At times when you visit some website, you might get notified to confirm your current location and acquire data relevant to your location. Nevertheless, if you wish to hide your location due to some reasons such as when you wish to stay safe from malicious activities i.e. want to access data that is location restricted, this article will be of great help to you!
In this tutorial we will show you how to install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by OwnCloud
The Linux operating system is the most successful in the free, open-source category. Here are tips on maximizing its security features.
File transfer between a Computer and a mobile can be done in various methods and using various protocols. Today, we will see a whole new, different approach. This guide explains how to transfer files between computers and mobile devices by scanning QR codes. Yes, you read that right! Say hello to Qrcp, formerly known as Qr-filetransfer, a simple command line file transfer application used to send and receive files over WiFi between a Linux system and a mobile phone by scanning a QR code, without leaving the Terminal.
When sending files, Qrcp will bind a web server to the address of your WiFi network interface card on a random port and create a handler for it. The default handler will serve the content and exit the program once the transfer is complete. Similarly, when receiving files, qrcp serves an upload page and handles the transfer.
Keeping idle shell sessions to a Linux server is possible a security risk. Not to forget that it would consume system resources.
Okay, maybe not a single idle session but imagine if you have multiple users accessing the same Linux system remotely and leaving their sessions idle.
As a Linux sysadmin, you can see which users are logged in on the system and how long have they been idle.
You may manually kick the idle user out but that's tiresome and certainly not very productive.
If you are a network administrator then you will need to monitor your network bandwidth usage in day-to-day tasks. In this case, nload will help you to makes your job easier. nload is a command-line utility that can be used to monitor network traffic and bandwidth usage in real time. It visualizes the in-comming and out-going traffic using two graphs and also provides additional information like min/max network usage and total transferred data.
qBittorrent 4.3.0 Released with Better HiDPI, Enhanced Theming Support
qBittorrent BitTorrent client 4.3.0 was released as a new major version with new features and various bug-fixes.
The new release uses Qt 5.15.1 which offers far better HiDPI support. Theming support has been enhanced, however previous theme bundles will not work properly before the provider updated them.
