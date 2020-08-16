Programming: Python, C, Rust and C++ Reading Poorly Structured Excel Files with Pandas - Practical Business Python With pandas it is easy to read Excel files and convert the data into a DataFrame. Unfortunately Excel files in the real world are often poorly constructed. In those cases where the data is scattered across the worksheet, you may need to customize the way you read the data. This article will discuss how to use pandas and openpyxl to read these types of Excel files and cleanly convert the data to a DataFrame suitable for further analysis.

sphinxcontrib-spelling 7.0.0 – Doug Hellmann sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.

Change Font Size in Matplotlib Matplotlib is one of the most widely used data visualization libraries in Python. Much of Matplotlib's popularity comes from its customization options - you can tweak just about any element from its hierarchy of objects. In this tutorial, we'll take a look at how to change the font size in Matplotlib. [...] In this tutorial, we've gone over several ways to change the size of fonts in Matplotlib.

Python: Slice Notation on List The term slicing in programming usually refers to obtaining a substring, sub-tuple, or sublist from a string, tuple, or list respectively. Python offers an array of straightforward ways to slice not only these three but any iterable. An iterable is, as the name suggests, any object that can be iterated over. In this article, we'll go over everything you need to know about Slicing Lists in Python.

Mariuz's Blog: Python 3 Firebird-driver & Firebird-lib 1.0.0 released The firebird-driver package provides official Python Database API 2.0-compliant driver. In addition to the minimal feature set of the standard Python DB API, this driver also exposes the new (interface-based) client API introduced in Firebird 3, and number of additional extensions and enhancements for convenient use of Firebird RDBMS. The driver is written as pure-Python package (requires Python 3.8+) on top of Firebird client library (fbclient.so/dll) using ctypes. Driver supports Firebird version 3.0 and higher. You can download this driver from PyPI or or install it using pip.

PyDev of the Week: Sunita Dwivedi - The Mouse Vs. The Python This week we welcome Sunita Dwivedi as our PyDev of the Week! Sunita works for the DISH Network. She is active with PyDEN, the Denver, CO Python users group as well as PyColorado. Let’s take some time to learn more about Sunita! Can you tell us a little about yourself (hobbies, education, etc): I live by the phrase “A life not tried enough is not lived enough”. I don’t know who said it, may be I dreamt it. Just Kidding. I love working in IT, Rock climbing is my favorite hobby and before COVID-19 I would host regular dinner parties and cook Indian food. I an active member in the tech community and Dev manager at Dish Networks Why did you start using Python? My interest in data analytics and data science lead me to Python. Being a high level language it was easy to learn python. Python requires proper indentation as part of the syntax — if you don’t use indentation correctly, your program won’t work. This makes it readable from the get go Also Python has a large standard library plus thousands of open-source 3rd party libraries, which meant that I could develop code more with less effort, since many of the tools they needed, are ready to be plugged in and used.

My top 7 functions in Rust | Opensource.com Rust helpfully provides a set of "prelude" functions.

C# vs C++ vs C - Coding For Noobs C# vs C++ vs C difference is one of the most confusing questions for so many students When they start learning programming languages. This confusion is due to a common alphabet C in the name. Let me tell you they are not at all same. Further in the article, I will explain each and every programming language and its use so that you can easily understand their contrast and uses.

SDL2 Gains OS/2 Support - LinuxReviews The year was 1997 when two very well-dressed young men appeared at the The Gathering demoscene party held a large hall called Vikingskipet (The Viking Ship) in Norway. The men looked around and then they started handing out CD-Rom coasters to anyone who would accept. The coasters were labelled OS/2 Warp 4 and the men assured me that it was the latest and greatest version of what would surely be the dominant operating system in the near future. These were not "pirated" or illegitimate coasters, they were genuine copies of OS/2 printed by IBM. They were trying to get the kids hooked. It didn't work and OS/2 died off only a few short years later. IBM released the last OS/2 version, 4.52, in December 2001. Two companies have kept their own proprietary versions of it alive: eComStation, from Serenity Systems and Mensys BV, and ArcaOS, from Arca Noae LLC, are still being sold and to some degree maintained. Both are binary compatible with OS/2 Warp 4. ArcaOS is the most "developed" of the two, it has had several new releases this year.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat Insights feature highlights: Exploring historical system profiles in Drift for easier RHEL configuration troubleshooting Managing and troubleshooting issues on a number of systems is made easier with the use of Drift, a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) configuration analysis tool within Red Hat Insights, freely available as part of your RHEL subscription. In this post, we would like to explore a new feature recently added to the Drift service, the historical system profile. In case you missed it, check out our previous post for an introduction to creating system baselines and using them to analyze systems’ configuration drift.

Introducing Red Hat's Open Source Participation Guidelines When your whole business revolves around open source, community participation, and upstream-first development, it's a reasonable assumption that you’re going to get asked about how all of that works. Oh, do we ever. And it’s not like we’re secretive about it. My colleagues in the Open Source Program Office have posted guides, FAQs, and white papers. We’ve had then Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst do TED talks. He even wrote a book! Yet still, there are a lot of individuals and organizations who will come up to us and ask us how Red Hat makes this all work.

How open source leads to open doors [Ed: Well, it’s a good thing they don’t know what racist IBM did at the beginning] In today’s climate, racial equality and equity is top of mind. The tech industry has a renewed focus on giving girls in underrepresented communities access and exposure to STEM, particularly in the pre-teen and teen years that are critical to keeping girls interested in STEM subjects. Giving adolescent girls access to skills like coding and introducing them to open source prepares them for college and career and opens new doors and opportunities [...] As part of our continuing social justice efforts and commitment to racially equality, IBM is awarding our next open source community grant to Black Girls CODE. Launched in 2011, Black Girls CODE (BGC), with 15 chapter cities in the U.S. and abroad, is a transformative global movement that hosts technology-focused weekend workshops, hackathons, summer camps, and many other enrichment opportunities for more than 20,000 low-income, Black girls — or as they call themselves, Tech Divas. Additionally, IBM has partnered with Black Girls CODE as a National Alumnae Ambassador Program Sponsor to help cultivate the next generation of STEM developers. This partnership allows Black Girls CODE and their Tech Divas to participate in two initial opportunities with IBM — one with IBM’s Call for Code for Racial Justice program and another with IBM offerings for workshops on STEM topics like quantum, artificial intelligence, and hybrid cloud.