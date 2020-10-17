today's howtos
-
How to install Zorin OS 15.3
The latest release of Zorin OS has hit the internet. The new release is known as Zorin OS 15.3, and it is packed with the latest features and improvements. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install a fresh copy of Zorin OS 15.3!
Please note that to use Zorin OS 15.3, you must have a computer with a decently fast CPU, at least 20 GB of hard drive storage, and at least 1 GB of RAM.
-
Introduction to using firewalld on Oracle Linux 8
This video provides an introduction to using the firewalld utility.
For additional videos on Oracle Linux check out oracle.com/goto/oraclelinuxlearning.
-
How to Install pip on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
We'll show you how to install the pip package manager for both Python 3 and Python 2 on an Ubuntu 20.04 VPS.
-
How To Install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nextcloud is an open source self-hosted file sync and share application (Calendar, Contacts, Documents, Email, and more).
-
How to install and use Slimbook Battery Saver on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
Linux systems can be optimized into having longer battery usage, courtesy of Slimbook battery saver. Slimbook battery saver is an open-source tool which was created by the Slimbook hardware manufacturer (Manufactures and sells laptops running on Linux based operating systems). It is effective in GNOME, KDE, Cinnamon, Unity, and MATE desktop environment.
-
How to install LibreOffice 7 on Deepin 20 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install LibreOffice 7 on Deepin 20.
-
How to install Atom Text Editor on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Atom text editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to fix: ‘cannot open shared object file : No such file or directory’ on Ubuntu
Sometimes, when you try to install a program or a package from its source code, you might end up getting an error which looks like :
“error while loading shared libraries: cannot open shared object file No such file or directory”
-
Secure Azure blobs pre-signing in Elixir
-
[...]
Both Python 2 or Python 3 can be installed on Ubuntu 20.04. However, with Ubuntu 20.04, the default version is Python 3. If for some reason you need Python 2 along with its version of pip, don’t worry, we’re covering that in this tutorial as well.
Pip is not installed by default on Ubuntu – however, the installation is quite quick and simple. Let’s start with the installation.
-
SSH 2FA with Google Authenticator and Yubikey - anarcat
About a lifetime ago (5 years), I wrote a tutorial on how to configure my Yubikey for OpenPGP signing, SSH authentication and SSH 2FA. In there, I used the libpam-oath PAM plugin for authentication, but it turns out that had too many problems: users couldn't edit their own 2FA tokens and I had to patch it to avoid forcing 2FA on all users. The latter was merged in the Debian package, but never upstream, and the former was never fixed at all. So I started looking at alternatives and found the Google Authenticator libpam plugin. A priori, it's designed to work with phones and the Google Authenticator app, but there's no reason why it shouldn't work with hardware tokens like the Yubikey. Both use the standard HOTP protocol so it should "just work".
-
Games: DemonCrawl, Backbone, Omen Exitio
Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 is based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre kernel. To offer users a 100% free operating system, it uses a version of Ubuntu’s 4.15 kernel that doesn’t contain any proprietary code. Of course, this release updates all packages to their latest versions, and includes backports to provide users with top-notch hardware support. Also, Trisquel’s default web browser Abrowser, a version of Mozilla’s popular Firefox web browser that respects the freedom and privacy of users, received a major update, based on Firefox 81.
Android Leftovers
Git v2.29.0 released
The latest feature release Git v2.29.0 is now available at the usual places. It is comprised of 627 non-merge commits since v2.28.0, contributed by 89 people, 24 of which are new faces. Also: Git 2.29 Released With Experimental Support For Using More Secure SHA-256
