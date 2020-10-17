Videos/Shows: AppImages, Ubuntu Budgie 20.10, Vim Tabs, KDE Plasma 5.20
-
I Think I Like AppImages More Than Snaps And Flatpaks - YouTube
AppImages are self-contained applications which can simply be downloaded, made executable, and t run on almost any GNU/Linux distribution. There ease-of-use has won me over.
-
Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 overview | Simplicity and Elegance in one package - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Vim Tabs: My Workflow Desperately Needed These - YouTube
I've been using vim as my primary text editor for ages and somhow I had just never bothered to actually try out the tab system build into this editor vim has had tabs forever but I just never bothered to see whether they would suit my workflow.
-
We need to talk about KDE Plasma 5.20. Spoiler: you should give KDE another shot. - YouTube
KDE Plasma has a new release out, Plasma 5.20. We need to talk about this, and spoilers: even if you hated KDE before, you should give it another shot.
-
Games: DemonCrawl, Backbone, Omen Exitio
Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 is based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre kernel. To offer users a 100% free operating system, it uses a version of Ubuntu’s 4.15 kernel that doesn’t contain any proprietary code. Of course, this release updates all packages to their latest versions, and includes backports to provide users with top-notch hardware support. Also, Trisquel’s default web browser Abrowser, a version of Mozilla’s popular Firefox web browser that respects the freedom and privacy of users, received a major update, based on Firefox 81.
Android Leftovers
Git v2.29.0 released
The latest feature release Git v2.29.0 is now available at the usual places. It is comprised of 627 non-merge commits since v2.28.0, contributed by 89 people, 24 of which are new faces. Also: Git 2.29 Released With Experimental Support For Using More Secure SHA-256
