Games: DemonCrawl, Backbone, Omen Exitio Minesweeper-inspired roguelite DemonCrawl has a big free Halloween update and event live | GamingOnLinux I'm not sure what I'm scared of more, creepy crawly Halloween stuff or spending even more time playing DemonCrawl with the latest free expansion. With gameplay very much inspired by the classic Minesweeper, it's got that horrible "one more turn" feeling. It's so easy to get into too but devilishly difficult to actually get through. DemonCrawl needs little in the way of an introduction really. It's Minesweeper on steroids, with some rogue-lite / RPG flavour thrown into it to create a great mix. Imagine each board being an area your character is travelling through, complete with chests to find, money to grab and monsters.

Noir roleplaying detective adventure Backbone is 'content complete' with a new trailer | GamingOnLinux With a free Prologue available to try out right now, developer EggNut has announced that Backbone is pretty much content complete. Quite exciting, as Backbone: Prologue which arrived on Linux officially back in October 2019 has been reviewed exceptionally well by users on Steam. That's really encouraging on what to expect from the full game when it releases next year. The developer said in the recent announcement that, amongst other things, "Backbone is almost done" and it sounds like they don't have much left to do apart from a big polishing pass on it.

Need a scary story-rich adventure novel for Halloween? Try out Omen Exitio: Plague | GamingOnLinux Omen Exitio: Plague appears to be a title we've never even mentioned here on GOL which is surprising as it looks great, it supports Linux and users enjoy it. Released back in 2018, Omen Exitio: Plague is a visual novel choice-based adventure set in H.P. Lovecraft's otherworldy universe, so you can expect all sorts of nasty creatures to appear. Italian developer Tiny Bull Studios say it's styled very much like gamebooks of the '80s and '90s, and while it has Lovecraft themes the overall plot and characters are original and what happens is guided by your choices. You could say it's a choose your own adventure, although we don't want to get sued by Chooseco now do we.

Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 is based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre kernel. To offer users a 100% free operating system, it uses a version of Ubuntu’s 4.15 kernel that doesn’t contain any proprietary code. Of course, this release updates all packages to their latest versions, and includes backports to provide users with top-notch hardware support. Also, Trisquel’s default web browser Abrowser, a version of Mozilla’s popular Firefox web browser that respects the freedom and privacy of users, received a major update, based on Firefox 81.