OpenZFS 2.0-RC4 Released With More Fixes, Linux 5.9 Support - Phoronix
The fourth release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for testing of this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently for Linux and FreeBSD platforms.
OpenZFS 2.0 is a big update for this project in that it mainlines FreeBSD support, Zstd file-system compression is a new option, various performance improvements, sequential resilvering, fast clone deletion, persistent L2ARC, and a number of other changes compared to the state of the current ZFSOnLinux 0.8 stable series.
Linux 5.10 FUSE To Allow Faster Performance With VirtIO-FS - Phoronix
The FUSE implementation for supporting file-systems in user-space is seeing important kernel work merged for Linux 5.10.
The most prominent change with FUSE in Linux 5.10 is a "DAX" mode for allowing direct access to the host page cache. Making use of this direct access support for the host page cache is the VirtIO-FS file-system for sharing files/folders with virtualized guests.
By allowing direct access to the host page cache, there is no longer any double caching and most I/O operations should be significantly faster.
Check out the Oracle talks at KVM Forum 2020
The annual KVM forum conference is next week. It brings together the world's leading experts on Linux virtualization technology to present their latest work. The conference is virtual this year, with live attendance from October 28-30, or check out the recordings once they are available! https://events.linuxfoundation.org/kvm-forum.
We have a good number of engineers from the Oracle Linux kernel development team who will be presenting their work at the forum.
Alexandre Chartre presents KVM Address Space Isolation, a kernel enhancement that provides a separate kernel address space for KVM when running virtual machines. This provides an extra level of protection against speculative execution exploits, improving security for all, and also was a hot topic at the Linux Plumbers Conference earlier this year.
Goldman Sachs Open Sources its Data Modeling Platform through FINOS
The Fintech Open Source Foundation (“FINOS“), together with platinum member Goldman Sachs (GS), today announced the launch of Legend, Goldman’s flagship data management and data governance platform. Developed internally and used by both engineers and non-engineers alike across all divisions of the bank, the source code for five of the platforms’ modules have today been made available as open source within FINOS.
Today’s launch comes on the heels of the completion of a six-month pilot in which other leading investment banks, such as Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets, used a shared version of Legend, hosted on FINOS infrastructure in the public cloud, to prototype interbank collaborative data modeling and standardization, in particular to build extensions to the Common Domain Model (CDM), developed by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). This shared environment is now, starting today, generally available for industry participants to use and build models collaboratively. With the Legend code now available as open source, organizations may also launch and operate their own instances. The components open-sourced today allow any individual and organization across any industry to harness the power of Goldman Sachs’ internal data platform for their own data management and governance needs as well as contribute to the open code base.
Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: The Best Ubuntu-based Distro!
The Linux distro world is getting better each day, thanks to developers’ immense dedication. The OS sure has come a long way from people calling it “Complex to use” to “User/Beginner Friendly.” One of the best beginner-friendly distros recommended by almost everyone is Ubuntu. Another distro that has recently taken the Linux universe by storm with its new release is Pop!_OS 20.04; it is developed by System 76, a company that manufactures Laptops and ships them with Linux. Pop!_OS is a distro based on Ubuntu that has gained popularity lately. After using it extensively for three weeks, it has now become one of my favorite distros of all time. Here’s my review of the same.
Games: DemonCrawl, Backbone, Omen Exitio
Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 is based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre kernel. To offer users a 100% free operating system, it uses a version of Ubuntu’s 4.15 kernel that doesn’t contain any proprietary code. Of course, this release updates all packages to their latest versions, and includes backports to provide users with top-notch hardware support. Also, Trisquel’s default web browser Abrowser, a version of Mozilla’s popular Firefox web browser that respects the freedom and privacy of users, received a major update, based on Firefox 81.
