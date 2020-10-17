Android Leftovers
Best Android Apps 2020 | Android Central
GravityRAT Spyware Targets Android & MacOS in India
Spyware found in Android applications: Kaspersky
Redmi K30 now getting its first MIUI 12 (Android 11) beta update
How to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android devices: Step-by-step guide and tips
YouTube on Android will not let you tap on the video's progress bar to skip, similar to iOS
Firefox 82 is Out with New Sync Options, Malicious Download Blocking
Firefox 82 is due for formal release later today (October 20) but as that tend to happen when I’m in bed I’m posting this post a tiny bit early. Firefox 82 downloads are up on the release server. Indeed, feature development for Firefox seems to be slowing down in general — Mozilla did recently sack a sizeable chunk of the brower’s development team — but a welcome round of enhancements and changes are available through this uplift.
Ubuntu and Debian Get Patches for Bluetooth Remote Code Execution Flaws, Update Now
Discovered by security researcher Andy Nguyen in Linux kernel's Bluetooth L2CAP and Bluetooth A2MP implementation, as well as the Bluetooth HCI event packet parser, the CVE-2020-12351, CVE-2020-12352, and CVE-2020-24490 vulnerabilities are affecting Debian GNU/Linux 10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. While CVE-2020-12351 and CVE-2020-24490 could allow a physically proximate remote attacker to crash the system by causing a denial of service or execute arbitrary code, CVE-2020-12352 let physically proximate remote attackers to expose sensitive information (kernel memory).
Graphics: Intel, AMD and Vulkan
