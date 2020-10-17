today's howtos
Btrfs on CentOS: Living with Loopback | Linux Journal
The btrfs filesystem has taunted the Linux community for years, offering a stunning array of features and capability, but never earning universal acclaim. Btrfs is perhaps more deserving of patience, as its promised capabilities dwarf all peers, earning it vocal proponents with great influence. Still, none can argue that btrfs is unfinished, many features are very new, and stability concerns remain for common functions.
Most of the intended goals of btrfs have been met. However, Red Hat famously cut continued btrfs support from their 7.4 release, and has allowed the code to stagnate in their backported kernel since that time. The Fedora project announced their intention to adopt btrfs as the default filesystem for variants of their distribution, in a seeming juxtaposition. SUSE has maintained btrfs support for their own distribution and the greater community for many years.
For users, the most desirable features of btrfs are transparent compression and snapshots; these features are stable, and relatively easy to add as a veneer to stock CentOS (and its peers). Administrators are further compelled by adjustable checksums, scrubs, and the ability to enlarge as well as (surprisingly) shrink filesystem images, while some advanced btrfs topics (i.e. deduplication, RAID, ext4 conversion) aren't really germane for minimal loopback usage. The systemd init package also has dependencies upon btrfs, among them machinectl and systemd-nspawn. Despite these features, there are many usage patterns that are not directly appropriate for use with btrfs. It is hostile to most databases and many other programs with incompatible I/O, and should be approached with some care.
How To List Filesystems In Linux Using Lfs - OSTechNix
Lfs is a commandline tool used to list filesystems in Linux system. Lfs is slightly a better alternative to "df -H" command.
How to Install Debian Linux 10.5 with MATE Desktop + VMware Tools on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin
This video tutorial shows how to install Debian Linux 10.5 with MATE Desktop on VMware Workstation step by step.
How to Install Mageia Linux 7.1 + VMware Tools on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin
This video tutorial shows how to install Mageia Linux 7.1 on VMware Workstation step by step.
How to install Krita 4.3.0 on Deepin 20 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita 4.3.0 on Deepin 20.
How to install PHP 7.4 in Ubuntu 20.04? | LibreByte
PHP-FPM is used together with a web server like Apache or NGINX, PHP-FPM serves dynamic content, while the web server serve static content
How to install the Blizzard Battle.net on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install the Blizzard Battle.net on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install the MGT GTK theme on Linux
MGT is a modern theme that is based on the Materia GTK theme. It comes in 4 different colors (Grey, Semi-Dark, Light, and Dark) and brings the Google Material Design look that many Linux users love. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install the MGT GTK theme on Linux.
How to install the RavenDB NoSQL database on Ubuntu 20.04 - TechRepublic
If you're looking to deploy a powerful NoSQL database on Linux, let Jack Wallen walk you through the process of installing RavenDB.
Implementing a self-signed certificate on an Ubuntu Server > Tux-Techie
In this tutorial, we will show you how to create a self-signed certificate with OpenSSL on an Ubuntu 20.04 server and discuss its use cases.
F(x)tec Pro1-X Announced – with physical keyboard, Lineage OS and Ubuntu Touch support but dated Snapdragon 835
Today, F(x)tec has re-launched their Pro1 smartphone, but renamed as Pro1-X and running LineageOS out of the box combined with compatibility with Ubuntu Touch OS. The phone has been developed in partnership with XDA, hence the name. The hardware remains the same which includes the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset; however, this phone isn't about raw power, it is a productivity tool with a strong focus on privacy. It will then combine the chipset with 8GB of RAM a 5.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 12MP camera at the rear.
Python Programming
Announcing NetBSD 9.1
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.1, the first update of the NetBSD 9 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements. Also: NetBSD 9.1 Released With Parallelized Disk Encryption, Better ZFS, X11 Improvements
