Kernel: Xen, XanMod and XFS

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 20th of October 2020 11:21:37 PM Filed under
Linux

  • Linux 5.10 Xen Brings Security Updates - Includes Fixing ARM Guests With KPTI - Phoronix

    The Xen virtualization work for the Linux 5.10 kernel revolves around security. 

    Last week brought the initial Xen updates for the Linux 5.10 merge window which primarily consisted of fixes. The main change to point out though was a temporary fix for allowing Xen guests on ARM to work with Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) enabled. A more long-term fix is still being worked on for Xen support in KPTI-enabled ARM environments. 

    The fix is around the VCPUOP_register_runstate_memory_area hypercall that under KPTI-protected guests would be passed an invalid virtual address, so the short term solution is to just avoid that call. ARM relies on Kernel Page Table Isolation as part of their mitigation against the Meltdown vulnerability on affected ARM Cortex processors, similar to the more well known usage on Intel processors. 

  • XanMod Linux Kernel

    There is a new tool available for Sparkers: XanMod Linux Kernel Installer

    What is XanMod Linux Kernel?

    XanMod is a general-purpose Linux kernel distribution with custom settings and new features. Built to provide a stable, responsive and smooth desktop experience.
    The real-time version is recommended for critical runtime applications such as Linux gaming eSports, streaming, live productions and ultra-low latency enthusiasts.
    Supports all recent 64-bit versions of Debian and Ubuntu-based systems.

    [...]

    – GPLv2 license. Can be built for any distribution or purpose.

    •   

  • XFS Lands More Code For Linux 5.10 - "Even More Monumental" - Phoronix

    Last week saw the XFS file-system with Linux 5.10 support timestamps until the year 2486 rather than year 2038 and other improvements too. This week a second round of XFS work has landed for Linux 5.10. 

    XFS maintainer Darrick Wong describes this week's file-system changes as "even more monumental than last week!" 

    XFS developers are announcing that in the Year 2030 they intend to deprecate their Version Four (V4) file-system format -- thus users have a decade to upgrade to the newer V5 format. Making use of the newer on-disk format means better metadata validation, support reflink and online fsck, and this support for timestamp handling beyond the year 2038. 

More in Tux Machines

F(x)tec Pro1-X Announced – with physical keyboard, Lineage OS and Ubuntu Touch support but dated Snapdragon 835

Today, F(x)tec has re-launched their Pro1 smartphone, but renamed as Pro1-X and running LineageOS out of the box combined with compatibility with Ubuntu Touch OS. The phone has been developed in partnership with XDA, hence the name. The hardware remains the same which includes the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset; however, this phone isn't about raw power, it is a productivity tool with a strong focus on privacy. It will then combine the chipset with 8GB of RAM a 5.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 12MP camera at the rear. Read more

Python Programming

Announcing NetBSD 9.1

The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.1, the first update of the NetBSD 9 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements. Read more Also: NetBSD 9.1 Released With Parallelized Disk Encryption, Better ZFS, X11 Improvements

today's howtos

  • Btrfs on CentOS: Living with Loopback | Linux Journal

    The btrfs filesystem has taunted the Linux community for years, offering a stunning array of features and capability, but never earning universal acclaim. Btrfs is perhaps more deserving of patience, as its promised capabilities dwarf all peers, earning it vocal proponents with great influence. Still, none can argue that btrfs is unfinished, many features are very new, and stability concerns remain for common functions. Most of the intended goals of btrfs have been met. However, Red Hat famously cut continued btrfs support from their 7.4 release, and has allowed the code to stagnate in their backported kernel since that time. The Fedora project announced their intention to adopt btrfs as the default filesystem for variants of their distribution, in a seeming juxtaposition. SUSE has maintained btrfs support for their own distribution and the greater community for many years. For users, the most desirable features of btrfs are transparent compression and snapshots; these features are stable, and relatively easy to add as a veneer to stock CentOS (and its peers). Administrators are further compelled by adjustable checksums, scrubs, and the ability to enlarge as well as (surprisingly) shrink filesystem images, while some advanced btrfs topics (i.e. deduplication, RAID, ext4 conversion) aren't really germane for minimal loopback usage. The systemd init package also has dependencies upon btrfs, among them machinectl and systemd-nspawn. Despite these features, there are many usage patterns that are not directly appropriate for use with btrfs. It is hostile to most databases and many other programs with incompatible I/O, and should be approached with some care.

  • How To List Filesystems In Linux Using Lfs - OSTechNix

    Lfs is a commandline tool used to list filesystems in Linux system. Lfs is slightly a better alternative to "df -H" command.

  • How to Install Debian Linux 10.5 with MATE Desktop + VMware Tools on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin

    This video tutorial shows how to install Debian Linux 10.5 with MATE Desktop on VMware Workstation step by step.

  • How to Install Mageia Linux 7.1 + VMware Tools on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin

    This video tutorial shows how to install Mageia Linux 7.1 on VMware Workstation step by step.

  • How to install Krita 4.3.0 on Deepin 20 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita 4.3.0 on Deepin 20.

  • How to install PHP 7.4 in Ubuntu 20.04? | LibreByte

    PHP-FPM is used together with a web server like Apache or NGINX, PHP-FPM serves dynamic content, while the web server serve static content

  • How to install the Blizzard Battle.net on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install the Blizzard Battle.net on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install the MGT GTK theme on Linux

    MGT is a modern theme that is based on the Materia GTK theme. It comes in 4 different colors (Grey, Semi-Dark, Light, and Dark) and brings the Google Material Design look that many Linux users love. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install the MGT GTK theme on Linux.

  • How to install the RavenDB NoSQL database on Ubuntu 20.04 - TechRepublic

    If you're looking to deploy a powerful NoSQL database on Linux, let Jack Wallen walk you through the process of installing RavenDB.

  • Implementing a self-signed certificate on an Ubuntu Server > Tux-Techie

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to create a self-signed certificate with OpenSSL on an Ubuntu 20.04 server and discuss its use cases.

