Kernel: Xen, XanMod and XFS
Linux 5.10 Xen Brings Security Updates - Includes Fixing ARM Guests With KPTI - Phoronix
The Xen virtualization work for the Linux 5.10 kernel revolves around security.
Last week brought the initial Xen updates for the Linux 5.10 merge window which primarily consisted of fixes. The main change to point out though was a temporary fix for allowing Xen guests on ARM to work with Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) enabled. A more long-term fix is still being worked on for Xen support in KPTI-enabled ARM environments.
The fix is around the VCPUOP_register_runstate_memory_area hypercall that under KPTI-protected guests would be passed an invalid virtual address, so the short term solution is to just avoid that call. ARM relies on Kernel Page Table Isolation as part of their mitigation against the Meltdown vulnerability on affected ARM Cortex processors, similar to the more well known usage on Intel processors.
XanMod Linux Kernel
There is a new tool available for Sparkers: XanMod Linux Kernel Installer
What is XanMod Linux Kernel?
XanMod is a general-purpose Linux kernel distribution with custom settings and new features. Built to provide a stable, responsive and smooth desktop experience.
The real-time version is recommended for critical runtime applications such as Linux gaming eSports, streaming, live productions and ultra-low latency enthusiasts.
Supports all recent 64-bit versions of Debian and Ubuntu-based systems.
[...]
– GPLv2 license. Can be built for any distribution or purpose.
XFS Lands More Code For Linux 5.10 - "Even More Monumental" - Phoronix
Last week saw the XFS file-system with Linux 5.10 support timestamps until the year 2486 rather than year 2038 and other improvements too. This week a second round of XFS work has landed for Linux 5.10.
XFS maintainer Darrick Wong describes this week's file-system changes as "even more monumental than last week!"
XFS developers are announcing that in the Year 2030 they intend to deprecate their Version Four (V4) file-system format -- thus users have a decade to upgrade to the newer V5 format. Making use of the newer on-disk format means better metadata validation, support reflink and online fsck, and this support for timestamp handling beyond the year 2038.
