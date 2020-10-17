Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Terminal Software and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 21st of October 2020 03:03:13 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

  • From The Factory Floor | LINUX Unplugged 376

    We put the new Ubuntu 20.10 to the test, and chat with System76's Mechanical Engineer to get the secrets of the new Thelio Mega.

    Plus some important community news, feedback, picks, and more.

  • The COOLEST Linux Terminal App I've Ever Seen! - YouTube

    Say hello to a stunning, futuristic, Tron-inspired Terminal app for Linux, Windows and macOS that'll bring to life those hacker fantasies you had in the late 90s and early 2000s. It's also a fully functional system and resource monitor! 

  • There Are Too Many "Real Life" Script Kiddies - YouTube

    Just another boomer rant about some of the people that annoy me in real life and on the interwebs. I'm talking about the "script kiddies". And not just about programming "script kiddies" but people that are "script kiddies" in all aspects of life. 

  • Fd: Stop Using The Find Command And Try This - YouTube

    The find command on linux is great and all but it's quite slow, especially when searching over large directories like your home, but luckily there's better and faster alternatives that exist like fd which is written in rust and is the topic of today's video.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Xen, XanMod and XFS

  • Linux 5.10 Xen Brings Security Updates - Includes Fixing ARM Guests With KPTI - Phoronix

    The Xen virtualization work for the Linux 5.10 kernel revolves around security.  Last week brought the initial Xen updates for the Linux 5.10 merge window which primarily consisted of fixes. The main change to point out though was a temporary fix for allowing Xen guests on ARM to work with Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) enabled. A more long-term fix is still being worked on for Xen support in KPTI-enabled ARM environments.  The fix is around the VCPUOP_register_runstate_memory_area hypercall that under KPTI-protected guests would be passed an invalid virtual address, so the short term solution is to just avoid that call. ARM relies on Kernel Page Table Isolation as part of their mitigation against the Meltdown vulnerability on affected ARM Cortex processors, similar to the more well known usage on Intel processors. 

  • XanMod Linux Kernel

    There is a new tool available for Sparkers: XanMod Linux Kernel Installer What is XanMod Linux Kernel?

    XanMod is a general-purpose Linux kernel distribution with custom settings and new features. Built to provide a stable, responsive and smooth desktop experience. The real-time version is recommended for critical runtime applications such as Linux gaming eSports, streaming, live productions and ultra-low latency enthusiasts. Supports all recent 64-bit versions of Debian and Ubuntu-based systems.
    [...] – GPLv2 license. Can be built for any distribution or purpose.

    •   
  • XFS Lands More Code For Linux 5.10 - "Even More Monumental" - Phoronix

    Last week saw the XFS file-system with Linux 5.10 support timestamps until the year 2486 rather than year 2038 and other improvements too. This week a second round of XFS work has landed for Linux 5.10.  XFS maintainer Darrick Wong describes this week's file-system changes as "even more monumental than last week!"  XFS developers are announcing that in the Year 2030 they intend to deprecate their Version Four (V4) file-system format -- thus users have a decade to upgrade to the newer V5 format. Making use of the newer on-disk format means better metadata validation, support reflink and online fsck, and this support for timestamp handling beyond the year 2038. 

F(x)tec Pro1-X Announced – with physical keyboard, Lineage OS and Ubuntu Touch support but dated Snapdragon 835

Today, F(x)tec has re-launched their Pro1 smartphone, but renamed as Pro1-X and running LineageOS out of the box combined with compatibility with Ubuntu Touch OS. The phone has been developed in partnership with XDA, hence the name. The hardware remains the same which includes the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset; however, this phone isn't about raw power, it is a productivity tool with a strong focus on privacy. It will then combine the chipset with 8GB of RAM a 5.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 12MP camera at the rear. Read more

Python Programming

Announcing NetBSD 9.1

The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.1, the first update of the NetBSD 9 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements. Read more Also: NetBSD 9.1 Released With Parallelized Disk Encryption, Better ZFS, X11 Improvements

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6