Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Terminal Software and More
From The Factory Floor | LINUX Unplugged 376
We put the new Ubuntu 20.10 to the test, and chat with System76's Mechanical Engineer to get the secrets of the new Thelio Mega.
Plus some important community news, feedback, picks, and more.
The COOLEST Linux Terminal App I've Ever Seen! - YouTube
Say hello to a stunning, futuristic, Tron-inspired Terminal app for Linux, Windows and macOS that'll bring to life those hacker fantasies you had in the late 90s and early 2000s. It's also a fully functional system and resource monitor!
There Are Too Many "Real Life" Script Kiddies - YouTube
Just another boomer rant about some of the people that annoy me in real life and on the interwebs. I'm talking about the "script kiddies". And not just about programming "script kiddies" but people that are "script kiddies" in all aspects of life.
Fd: Stop Using The Find Command And Try This - YouTube
The find command on linux is great and all but it's quite slow, especially when searching over large directories like your home, but luckily there's better and faster alternatives that exist like fd which is written in rust and is the topic of today's video.
Kernel: Xen, XanMod and XFS
F(x)tec Pro1-X Announced – with physical keyboard, Lineage OS and Ubuntu Touch support but dated Snapdragon 835
Today, F(x)tec has re-launched their Pro1 smartphone, but renamed as Pro1-X and running LineageOS out of the box combined with compatibility with Ubuntu Touch OS. The phone has been developed in partnership with XDA, hence the name. The hardware remains the same which includes the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset; however, this phone isn't about raw power, it is a productivity tool with a strong focus on privacy. It will then combine the chipset with 8GB of RAM a 5.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 12MP camera at the rear.
Python Programming
Announcing NetBSD 9.1
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.1, the first update of the NetBSD 9 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements. Also: NetBSD 9.1 Released With Parallelized Disk Encryption, Better ZFS, X11 Improvements
