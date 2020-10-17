today's leftovers
-
A Quick Look At Ubuntu 20.04 LTS vs. 20.10 With The Core i9 10900K - Phoronix
With Ubuntu 20.10 due for release this week I have begun testing near-final Ubuntu 20.10 builds on many more systems in the lab. Larger than our normal distribution/OS comparisons, here is the culmination of running hundreds of benchmarks (366 tests to be exact) under both Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with all available updates and then again on the Ubuntu 20.10 development state while testing on Intel Comet Lake.
Aside from specific improvements for bleeding-edge hardware like Intel Tiger Lake performing better on Ubuntu 20.10 or when looking at cases like the Intel and Radeon graphics performance being better on Ubuntu 20.10 due to the newer Linux kernel and Mesa, for general CPU/system workloads the performance has largely been found to be similar to that of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
The other caveat is for workloads being built from source, Ubuntu 20.10 now ships with GCC 10 rather than GCC 9. GCC 10 doesn't normally yield any night-and-day differences in performance but in some cases for newer CPU microarchitectures there has been some improvements there or with features like LTO.
-
TSDgeos' blog: Make sure KDE software is usable in your language, join KDE translations!
Translations are a vital part of software. More technical people often overlook it because they understand English well enough to use the software untranslated, but only 15% of the World understands English, so it's clear we need good translations to make our software more useful to the rest of the world.
Translations are a place that [almost] always needs help, so I would encourage you to me (aacid@kde.org) if you are interested in helping.
Sadly, some of our teams are not very active, so you may find yourself alone, it can be a bit daunting at the beginning, but the rest of us in kde-i18n-doc will help you along the way
-
News – WordPress 5.6 Beta 1 – WordPress.org
WordPress 5.6 Beta 1 is now available for testing!
This software is still in development, so we recommend that you run this version on a test site.
[...]
The current target for final release is December 8, 2020. This is just seven weeks away, so your help is needed to ensure this release is tested properly.
-
Google Patches Bug Used in Active Attacks Against Chrome
Google has discovered and patched a serious vulnerability in Chrome that attackers are actively exploiting at the moment.
The bug is a high-severity heap buffer overflow in FreeType, a free font-rendering engine that Chrome, among many other projects, uses. A member of Google’s Project Zero vulnerability research team discovered the vulnerability and subsequently found that attackers were already exploiting it. Google patched the flaw in Chrome 86.0.4240.111 for desktop browsers and the maintainers of the FreeType Project pushed out an emergency release of the library to fix it, as well.
“I've just fixed a heap buffer overflow that can happen for some malformed .ttf files with PNG sbit glyphs. It seems that this vulnerability gets already actively used in the wild, so I ask all users to apply the corresponding commit as soon as possible,” Werner Lemberg, one of the original authors of the FreeType, said in an email to the FreeType announcement mailing list.
-
FreeType 2.10.4 Rushed Out As Emergency Security Release
The FreeType text rendering library is out with version 2.10.4 today as an important security update.
-
Intel: replace thermal compound “every few years”
Thermal compound (sometimes called thermal paste or grease) is applied to fill minuscule gaps in the materials in the heat spreader (the metal covering on top of the processor) and the heatsink. Eliminating these gaps is essential to ensuring efficient heat transfer into the heatsink.
The thermal compound that is used in your computer generally won’t go bad or degrade in its useful lifespan. It will get displaced over time, however. You’d need higher temperatures than what you’ll typically find in a computer for other failure modes to come into effect.
The displacement is caused by thermal cycling that results in an effect known as “thermally induced pump-out.” As the components heat up and cool down, the processors’ heat spreader (its metal top) and the heatsink will expand and contract. This effect will, over time, pump the thermal compound out from in between the two metal plates. You can find illustrations and a more technical explanation in the source links below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 739 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Establishing ‘Open Infrastructure Foundation’
Mozilla: Rust, Volunteers and Spying
LibreOffice and ODF
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
56 min 55 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago