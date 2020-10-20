Games: Tsuro, Perilous Warp, Two Point Hospital and More
-
Tsuro - The Game of The Path is a gorgeous digital adaption out now | GamingOnLinux
A new digital adaption of the original board game Tsuro is out now with Tsuro - The Game of The Path, and it's really lovely. Note: The developer sent over a key to our Steam Curator.
In Tsuro you each have indirect control of a coloured pebble, while taking it in turns to place down a single path tile in front of your little pebble to move it across the board. Incredible simple to get into, yet there's plenty of strategy involved in it and it really is quite brilliant. It's a wonderful adaption, with some digital-exclusive modes. You can play for the longest movement loop, the last one remaining on the board and more.
-
Retro 3D indie first-person shooter 'Perilous Warp' has released | GamingOnLinux
The growing list of retro-fuelled shooters has another entry now with Perilous Warp which has released.
Inspired by the greats like Quake, Unreal, Doom and Chasm: The Rift. There's cramped hallways, deadly weapons and plenty of action. Created by Crystice Softworks, who are known for the Half-Life mod Headcrab Frenzy and for the J.A.C.K level editor, this is their first full commercial release.
-
Go and cure Director's Gut in the Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock DLC out now | GamingOnLinux
I sure do love a good pun and the Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock DLC that's out now is full of it, with plenty of new illnesses that you need to conquer. No laughing at the patients please.
Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock is the biggest expansion so far in terms of total illness, however just like the other packs only a few of them are entirely new with new visuals and machines. As for the actual illnesses they're themed after the arts and media like Stunt Trouble, Private Parts, Snot Twist, Culture Shock, Stage Hand, Square Eyes, Wardrobe Malfunction and so on.
-
Fire a magical sword at goblins in the physics-based puzzler 'Sword Slinger' out now | GamingOnLinux
Sword Slinger is a rather unique physics-based puzzle game about slaying goblins by controlling a sword with magical behaviours. Combine magical logic blocks together, to unleash amusing solutions. Out now with Linux support.
Created by Firebelley, an indie game developer and software engineer based out of Northeast Ohio. Sword Slinger was created over a period of 7 months, after being fascinated with the idea that simple inputs can create complex outputs.
-
Brimstone & Mist is the latest update to the MMO Albion Online out now | GamingOnLinux
As their player numbers continue climbing, Sandbox Interactive have just released a big mid-season update to Albion Online with Brimstone & Mist.
While they regularly released big free expansions, this is a smaller and more focused update that continues to refine lots of new features from previous upgrades.
That said, it's still quite a big update by itself considering it's an interim update. It adds in a new boss, multiple new enemies, new traps, more locations to go fishing, you can now roast Chicken, Goose, and Pork to create a new food line and the same for some of the new Fish, the mini-map had a big refresh to improve visual quality and readability, an optional language filter and much more.
-
Creature taming metroidvania Monster Sanctuary launches on December 8 | GamingOnLinux
After a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter back in 2018 and then over a year in Early Access, Monster Sanctuary is now set for a full release.
It's going to leave Early Access on December 8, and they've confirmed that the launch of Monster Sanctuary will include brand new content to expand the experience even further.
Denis Sinner, the Managing Director at Moi Rai Games mentioned "The full release of the game will bring an exciting five-year journey to an end. Monster Sanctuary originally started out as a hobby project of mine while having a normal day job, and back then I couldn't imagine that it would be released as a full-fledged game on multiple platforms with a publisher on my side. Ever since we launched the game into Early Access last year, the community feedback we’ve received has helped to improve the game and make it the best possible experience."
-
