HowTos
HowTos
  • Wikimedia’s CDN

    The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization behind Wikipedia and other well known wiki-based projects, operates websites and services that are high volume and rank in the world’s top 20. We serve about 21 Billion read requests per month and sustain 55 Million edits to our articles. On a normal day over 90% of these read requests are served by our caching solution, our own Content Delivery Network (CDN). Like other parts of our technology stack, the CDN is based on Open Source software and is constantly evolving. During the last couple of years, we have performed various changes in terms of on-disk HTTP caching and request routing.

    This 3 part series of articles will describe some of the changes, which included replacing Varnish with Apache Traffic Server (ATS) as the on-disk HTTP cache component of the CDN. ATS allowed us to significantly simplify the CDN architecture, increase our uptime, and accelerate the procedure to switch between our two primary data centers in Virginia and Texas.

  • UNIX printing demystified

    Every now and then people post a "question" about printing to this mailng list which exposes their confusion. I am putting this email together so that anybody capable of searching through the mailing list can at least have terminology straight before asking for help. Information presented here is in the public domain and I make no claims of posting anything new.

  • How to Create a New user and Grant Permissions in MySQL

    How to Create a New user and Grant Permissions in MySQL . Learn how to assign specific permissions like delete, update, insert, all privileges

  • How to Install Elasticsearch on Fedora 32/31/30 – TecAdmin

    Elasticsearch is a modern search and analytics engine based on Apache Lucene. It is completely open source and built with Java. It stored data in form of documents and provides APIs for the full-text search. Elasticsearch is distributed under the Apache 2 license, which provides it flexibility.

    This tutorial will help you to install and configure elasticsearch on Fedora Linux systems.

  • How to Install Kali Linux Easily?

    One of the most popular and go-to Linux distributions for cybersecurity enthusiasts and professionals is Kali Linux, mainly because of the numerous security features it brings to the table. If ethical hacking interests you then there’s no best way of getting started other than installing Kali Linux and using it. In this article, let’s have a look at how you can swiftly install Kali Linux and start your ethical hacking journey.

    There are two ways to install Kali Linux; the first one uses VirtualBox, and the second is using dual boot method. The latter requires prior installation knowledge, and believe us, you don’t want to mess with your disk if you’re new to the field. Hence, we suggest you install Kali on VirtualBox. With VirtualBox, you will be able to run Kali Linux as if you’re running any other applications like Chrome or VLC.

  • How to Schedule a Task in Linux? – Linux Hint

    Whenever using a UNIX-based operating system, certain tasks are to be performed repeatedly. UNIX comes with its built-in task schedulers. In the case of Linux, it comes with two basic but powerful tools: Cron daemon (default task scheduler) and at (more suitable for one-time task scheduling). How to Schedule a Task in Linux are explained in this article.

  • How to Setup and Manage Log Rotation Using Logrotate in Linux

    In this article, we will explain how to use logrotate to automatically rotate system logs, compress, remove, and mail logs on a periodic basis in Linux servers.

  • How to Use Cron in Linux – Linux Hint

    Cron is a built-in automatic scheduler for the Linux operating system and is responsible for running the commands or scripts that are added to the crontab file at a specified time. This article shows you how to use Cron in the Linux operating system.

  • How to Write a Simple Bash Script – Linux Hint

    Apart from being the default command-line interpreter for the Linux operating system, Bash is also a full-fledged programming language. This article shows beginning users the process for writing a simple Bash script in Linux Mint 20.

  • How To Install Asterisk 17 VoIP Server on Ubuntu 20.04

    Asterisk is a free and open-source VoIP server created by Sangoma. It is used for building a VoIP telephony infrastructure for all sizes of organizations. VoIP is a Voice Over Internet Protocol used to make a call using the TCP/IP stack. With VoIP, you can make a call from your mobile device or computer to other devices without any cost. It runs on Unix and Linux based operating systems and able to connect any traditional global telephony network. It offers a set of features including, conference call, voice mail, IVR, and automatic call distribution.

  • Install Ansbile on CentOS and Red Hat [RHCE Ansible Series]

    In this Ansible series, you will learn all the skills you need to manage and automate your IT infrastructure operations with Ansible.

    Also, all the objectives for the RHCE (Red Hat Certified Engineer) EX294 exam will be covered in this series. This means that you will be fully prepared to pass the EX294 exam and become a Red Hat Certified Engineer if you follow the series.

Inside KDE: leadership and long-term planning

Based on my post about KDE’s anarchic organization and the micro-not-macro nature of my This Week in KDE series, you would be forgiven for having the impression that KDE is directionless and has no leadership or long-term planning capabilities. In fact the opposite is true, and I’d like to talk a bit about that today, since this information may not be obvious to users and the wider community. Now, since KDE is so vast, I can only provide my personal perspective based on the projects I’m most heavily involved in: the VDG, Plasma, and a few apps. [...] KDE doesn’t lack for strategic long-term goals and direction, so I think that part can be pretty solidly marked as a success. As for tactical leadership and direction within and between individual projects, I also think things are pretty rosy overall. KDE’s maintainer-led projects generally have excellent maintainers. The variety of KDE apps using this model model is a testament to how successful it can be with a high-quality maintainer–especially our professional-class apps like Krita. And in my opinion, KDE’s council of elders projects also have very good leadership today Read more

  • Installing PHP 8 on Debian 10

    PHP is a general-purpose open-source scripting language that can be embedded in HTML. It stands for HypertextProcessor and is widely used in web development. A scripting language is used to write ready-made programs that are later used to automate tasks. PHP scripts are often used on Linux, Unix, Windows, Mac OS, and other operating systems. With PHP, you have the freedom to choose an operating system and the underlying web server, according to your needs. In this article, we will explain how to install PHP 8, PHP 7.4, and PHP 5.6 on Debian. After you have installed the multiple PHP versions, we will also explain how to disable one version and choose a default version on the system.

  • Install a minimal KDE on Debian 10 "buster" - PragmaticLinux

    If you select the KDE desktop environment, while installing Debian, the installer installs several extra desktop applications. Kmail, Knotes, Korganizer, Kaddressbook, to name just a few. Not all KDE users are interested in these extra desktop applications. However, when attempting to remove them, Debian removes the entire KDE. Luckily, a method exists to install just a minimal version of KDE in Debian. Grab yourself a drink and read on to find out how you can install a minimal KDE on Debian.

  • How to delete container with lxc (LXD) command on Linux - nixCraft

    Explains how to delete and remove LXD based container or instance with the lxc command on Linux operating systems using the CLI.

  • Building Resilient Microservices with Istio and Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh (Course DO328)
  • Understanding Linux File Permissions and Ownership – Linux Hint

    Linux operating system, which is a clone of UNIX, is developed to handle multiple users with multi-tasking features. This means than more than one user can work in this operating at the same time when the computer is attached to a network or Internet. The remote users can connect with the computer that contains the Linux operating system through SSH and work on the system. It is very important to maintain security when multiple users work in the same operating system at the same time. Many built-in security features exist in the Linux operating system that can be used when local or remote access is granted from different users. The Linux users have to understand the concept of file permissions and the ownership of the file to provide security at the file system level. How the Linux users can view and modify the permissions, and the ownership of the file and folders is shown in this article.

  • Python uppercase string – Linux Hint

    The upper() function translates all the lowercase characters in a string into uppercase and returns the string. The upper() function is an integral function in Python. In certain cases, the upper() function is very useful. For example, if we are developing a university management system and want to convert the name of all the students into uppercase letters, in this case, we will definitely use the upper() function. This article explains the use of the upper() function with the help of simple examples.

  • Basics of Parsing Command Line Arguments in Python | FOSS Linux

    Command-line applications are one of the oldest and most used types of apps. If you are an experienced Linux user, you may have hardly used GUI tools instead of command-line tools to do the same task. For example, Anaconda, the package manager for python, has command-line tools named conda and GUI tool named anaconda navigator.

  • How To Take A Screenshot Using Python & Selenium? | Codementor

    The goto software framework for any web developer looking for an open-source, free test automation tool is Selenium. It is used with various programming languages, including Java, Python, PHP, Perl, and C#. Selenium can also be used as a web-scraping tool or to create a human-replica bot to automate social-media or even test PDF files ! Geeks at Google & Thoughtworks are highly credited for its development and maintenance. In this Python Selenium screenshot tutorial, we are going to explore different ways of taking screenshots using Selenium’s Python bindings. Before we hop-on to capturing Python Selenium screenshots, let’s first acquaint ourselves with Selenium Python bindings.

  • The More, the Better — Why Become a Multi-Language Programmer | Codementor

    Are you just taking your first step into web development, and you want to learn programming? Discover the benefits of learning more than one programming language.

  • Datacamp Review 2020 - PythonForBeginners.com

    DataCamp is the best source of reference material for data science. It is the first online learning platform dedicated to providing data science training to professionals seeking the knowledge and understanding of the topic. Established in 2014, DataCamp is a MOOC-providing platform. MOOC stands for Massive Open Online Courses meaning that the company specializes in providing online courses to students all over the world. In this Datacamp review, I am going to tell how easy it is to use DataCamp then touch on the quality of courses offered. I’ll follow with telling you about some of the features you will find with DataCamp and how you can start exploring DataCamp for free before finishing up the review with the pricing and whether or not it is worth paying for DataCamp.

  • How To: Simple HTTP Server with Python

    When building new infrastructure elements and deploying servers, quite often you need to test firewall rules before the rest of application stack is deployed. The basic tool of my choice here is curl which is great to testing TCP connections. But it has an important dependency: you actually need to have something listening on the other end of the connection you’re testing. If there’s no software running and servicing the port you specify, you will receive an error. Traditionally there have been small programs or scripts you’d write - first (many years ago now) in C, later in Perl. They would imply that you have to bring your test code or compiled binary to the server you need to test. Today I’d like to share a super easy way to start a basic HTTP server with Python - it’s literally just one line that will work in most cases since Python is now ubiqutous enough to be installed by default in most Linux distributions.

Magazines and Shows: Linux Format, Firewalls, Destination Linux and mintCast

  • Linux IS fun! | Linux Format

    Some people have gained the impression that Linux might not be fun. How did that happen? So this issue we’re putting the fun back into Lin(f)u(n)x! We’re not sure that’s going to catch on… This issue we’re going to look at Plex. While no longer open source, it’s always treated Linux as a first-class citizen and delivers a super-slick media streaming experience across networks, devices and all media. You can use it for free and if you get on with it there are membership levels that unlock extra features and app access. It’s certainly a system that works for Plex.

  • Enabling A Firewall Is Easy In Linux - YouTube

    I am going to show you how to install and enable the Uncomplicated Firewall (ufw) and how to add and delete rules for it. Ufw is a very easy-to-use command line utility, and for those that want a graphical tool, gufw is available as well.

  • Destination Linux 196: Going Sub-Atomic With Quantum Computing - Destination Linux

    This week We’re going to take a look at what’s new for KDE’s latest Plasma 5.20 release! We’re going visit the Quantum Realm to discuss Quantum Computing and an article Red Hat released about the subject including what sysadmins will need to do to manage in this new realm without an Ant Man suit. In our gaming section, we’re going to be howling at the moon because this week we’ll be checking out Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest. Later in the show, we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, on this week’s episode of Destination Linux.

  • mintCast 346 – It’s Not You, It’s Me – mintCast

    First up, in our Wanderings, Leo makes web apps, Moss sends a Telegram, Joe gets an upgrade, Josh fights with a mic, and Bo gets a gnome.

