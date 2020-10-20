The term DevOps has been around for more than a decade now, and the related practices have been widely adopted by companies including Google and Amazon as a way to accelerate the pace of software development and deployment. DevOps is, however, still evolving and finding new applications in the enterprise. These days, a DevOps approach is seen as crucial to successful digital transformation, cloud computing, security, site reliability engineering, and more. In this article, we’ll look at the basic ideas that define DevOps and point to resources to help you understand and implement the philosophies, practices, and tools that work for your organization.

For the last few weeks, my blog feed was not showing up in the Fedora Planet. While trying to figure out what is wrong, Nirik pointed me to the 4 errors in the feed according to the W3C validator. If you don't know, I use a self developed Rust application called khata for my static blog. This means I had to fix these errors.

Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 786 other packages on CRAN. A little while ago, Conrad released version 10.1.0 of Armadillo, a a new major release. As before, given his initial heads-up we ran two full reverse-depends checks, and as a consequence contacted four packages authors (two by email, two via PR) about a miniscule required change (as Armadillo now defaults to C++11, an old existing setting of avoiding C++11 lead to an error). Our thanks to those who promptly update their packages—truly appreciated. As it turns out, Conrad also softened the error by the time the release ran around.

As you might know, Qt has a metatype system which provides run-time dynamic information about types. It enables storing your types in QVariant, queued connections in the signal slot system and is used throughout the QML engine. With the upcoming Qt 6.0 release, we used the chance to revisit its fundamentals and make use of the functionality that C++17 gives us. In the following, we examine those changes, and explain how they might affect your projects.

In this blog post we want to tell you about some of the recent updates and changes that Qt Network module received in Qt 6, and also about some potential future developments.

We are about a month away from the Qt Online Installer 4.0 final release. We call Qt developers to test the beta release, published today. After several months of heavy work, we are almost ready to release Qt Online Installer and Maintenance Tool 4.0. Since the alpha release, several improvements have been implemented to Installer.

In JavaScript, as in many other scripting and programming languages, we often need to use arrays. Furthermore, it is often useful to combine the elements of an array into a single string. In PHP, for example, the implode function is used to join the elements of an array. In this context, “implode” can be viewed as a synonym for “join”. In JavaScript, however, there is no “implode” function; instead, there is a built-in “join” function that performs the same task. In this article, we are going to examine JavaScript’s join function in some detail.

JavaScript is a versatile yet functional language. Variables, which are key to any programming language, can be used to store values that can be accessed at any time. However, when using functions, there are certain factors related to the scope of the function that limit our ability to access a variable. We cannot access a variable if it is outside the scope of the function, and so the variables we want to use must have the proper scope upon declaration. To avoid issues related to scope, it is important to understand global variables. Therefore, in this article, we are going to discuss global variables and scope. The scope of a function can be considered as a boundary within which the function can be accessed. However, while a function does not know what is happening beyond the curly brackets that define it, a global variable can be accessed from anywhere in the program.

Javascript is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. In any programming language, loops have an essential value. Like many other languages, Javascript provides different loop syntax formats, as well. This article discusses an important Javascript topic known as the for…in loop. Sometimes, we may have to iterate through every single element of an object/array. But, we do not usually know the length of that particular object/array. The for…in loop even comes in handy when working with JSON. In this article, we will take a look at the for…in loop, its syntax, and some examples using this loop.

Flags in AWK are variables which are set to either true or false. They're handy for defining ranges over which AWK can act, as shown below. The AWK used here is GNU AWK 4 (gawk 4).

Inside KDE: leadership and long-term planning Based on my post about KDE’s anarchic organization and the micro-not-macro nature of my This Week in KDE series, you would be forgiven for having the impression that KDE is directionless and has no leadership or long-term planning capabilities. In fact the opposite is true, and I’d like to talk a bit about that today, since this information may not be obvious to users and the wider community. Now, since KDE is so vast, I can only provide my personal perspective based on the projects I’m most heavily involved in: the VDG, Plasma, and a few apps. [...] KDE doesn’t lack for strategic long-term goals and direction, so I think that part can be pretty solidly marked as a success. As for tactical leadership and direction within and between individual projects, I also think things are pretty rosy overall. KDE’s maintainer-led projects generally have excellent maintainers. The variety of KDE apps using this model model is a testament to how successful it can be with a high-quality maintainer–especially our professional-class apps like Krita. And in my opinion, KDE’s council of elders projects also have very good leadership today