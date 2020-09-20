Note-Taking App Simplenote 2.0 Released With Support For Internal Links, More
The Simplenote Electron desktop application has received a major update yesterday. The new 2.0.0 version includes a rewrite "of some key parts of the app, as well as replacing the editor component and adding support for internal links".
Simplenote is a note-taking application with optional Markdown support. There are applications for desktops (Linux, Windows and macOS), iOS and Android, and there's also a web client. The Simplenote applications are free and open source software, but the server is not (though there's no cost in using it to sync notes).
Originally created by Simperium back in 2008, Simplenote is developed by Automattic, the company behind Wordpress.com, Akismet, etc., since 2013.
Simplenote features include notes version history, instant search and search by tags, public note links, optional Makrdown support, different note views, light and dark themes, and the ability to export notes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 553 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Regressions in GNU/Linux Evolution
Graphics: Vulkan, Intel and AMD
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware: Turing Pi 2, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
Recent comments
21 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago