Today in Techrights
- Living Humbly (With Older Technology or None) is More Compatible With Privacy- and Freedom-Respecting Technological Lifestyle
- Reasons Why You (and Everybody Else) Should Join the Fight for Software Freedom
- Ways and Means to Reduce One's Dependency on Google's Various Monopolies and Near-Monopolies
- The European Commission is Still M.I.A. Regarding EPO Corruption (and the EPO's Management Plays Dirty, as Always)
- 10 Reasons Why All This 'Edge for Linux' Coverage is a Total Farce
- Microsoft's IIS Has Collapsed Again This Past Month (and IIS Will Not and Cannot Survive This Way)
- Links 21/10/2020: Alpine 3.12.1, Tor Browser 10.0.2
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 879 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mudita Pure OS and Purism's PureOS
Septor 2020.5
Tor Browser is fully installed (10.0.2) System upgrade from Debian Buster repos as of October 21, 2020 Update Linux Kernel to 5.9.0-1 Update Thunderbird to 78.3.1-2 Update Tor to 0.4.4.5 Update Youtube-dl to 2020.09.20
Incremental backup with Butterfly Backup
This article explains how to make incremental or differential backups, with a catalog available to restore (or export) at the point you want, with Butterfly Backup.
Regressions in GNU/Linux Evolution
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 8 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago