Security: Reproducible Builds, Patches, and 1Password
Reproducible Builds: Supporter spotlight: Civil Infrastructure Platform 01:00
The Reproducible Builds project depends on our many projects, supporters and sponsors. We rely on their financial support, but they are also valued ambassadors who spread the word about the Reproducible Builds project and the work that we do.
This is the first installment in a series featuring the projects, companies and individuals who support the Reproducible Builds project. If you are a supporter of the Reproducible Builds project (of whatever size) and would like to be featured here, please let get in touch with us at contact@reproducible-builds.org.
However, we are kicking off this series by featuring Urs Gleim and Yoshi Kobayashi of the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) project.
[...]
A: Reproducibility helps a great deal in software maintenance. We have a number of use-cases that should have long-term support of more than 10 years. During this period, we encounter issues that need to be fixed in the original source code. But before we make changes to the source code, we need to check whether it is actually the original source code or not. If we can reproduce exactly the same binary from the source code even after 10 years, we can start to invest time and energy into making these fixes.
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (kdeconnect, kernel, kpmcore, lib32-freetype2, linux-hardened, linux-lts, linux-zen, lua, and powerdns-recursor), Debian (mariadb-10.1 and mariadb-10.3), Fedora (thunderbird), Mageia (claw-mail, freetype2, geary, kernel, and tigervnc), Oracle (nodejs:12), Red Hat (python27, rh-postgresql96-postgresql, and rh-python38), Slackware (freetype), SUSE (hunspell, kernel, libvirt, and taglib), and Ubuntu (grunt, quassel, and tomcat9).
1Password for Linux Beta now available on Ubuntu, Mint, Manjaro, Fedora, and more
Back in August, we told you about some very exciting news -- 1Password had come to Linux... as a development preview. Yeah, it was a pre-beta release, but still, it was a huge win for the Linux community overall.
1Password is an extremely popular password management service, available for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS/iPadOS. Bringing it to Linux makes the software truly cross-platform. Not to mention, it says a lot about the growing popularity of Linux that Agilebits found it beneficial to assign precious resources to its development.
1Password’s Linux App is Now in Beta
The official 1Password Linux app is available for wider testing ahead of a planned stable release next year.
Preview builds of the 1Password Linux app were soft-launched earlier this year, albeit with a few caveats in place. The feedback gathered as part of that early effort clearly bore fruit as the team is back with freshly ripened beta candidate for fans of the service to try.
1Password is a popular, cross-platform password manager. Official apps are available for Android and iOS, all major web browser, and Windows and macOS. The service isn’t free (though plans start at a low $2.99/m) but it packs in some pretty decent credential management features.
The 1Password Linux app backend is written in Rust and leverages the ring crypto library for its end-to-end encryption.
Integration with the Ubuntu desktop is also on offer. The app can detect when you’re using a dark GTK theme; uses descriptive window titles (handy if you tile windows); has support for biometric unlocking; and shows a good ol’ system tray icon for easy access.
How to Install 1Password Beta On Linux?
The beta version of 1Password is now available on Linux. for starters, it is a beautiful, user-friendly, and cross-platform password manager app which is already available on various other platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
The app is now available for Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, CentOS, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Apart from that, an App Image is also available. Here’s how you can install 1Password on Linux —
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Coder Radio, The Linux Link Tech Show, Talk Python and FLOSS Weekly
Ubuntu 20.10 Arrives Today! Here are 11 New Features in Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla
Ubuntu 20.10 releases today. An Ubuntu fan may get excited about the new features it brings. Ubuntu 20.10 codenamed Groovy Gorilla is a non-LTS release with nine months of life cycle. You cannot expect drastic changes between subsequent releases. It doesn’t mean you won’t find new things in Ubuntu 20.10. There are some performance improvements, new Linux kernel and visual changes thanks to the latest release of GNOME 3.38 (and other desktop environments in various other Ubuntu flavors). Let’s see what new features Ubuntu 20.10 brings.
First Beta Version Of ‘1Password’ App For Linux Arrives
