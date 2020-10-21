Programming Languages, Games and Going GPL
-
Developer survey: C# losing ground to JavaScript, PHP and Java for cloud apps, still big in gaming [Ed: When Microsoft Tim writes about development trends he expectedly focuses on largely rejected Microsoft stuff, not what actually matters.]
A new developer survey has shown the popularity of C#, the primary language of Microsoft's .NET platform, slipping from third to sixth place in three years, though usage is still growing in absolute terms and it is particularly popular in game development.
Research company Slashdata surveyed over 17,000 developers globally for its 19th “State of the Developer Nation” report. The researchers make a point of attempting to measure the absolute number of programming language users, rather than simply looking at relative popularity, as done by indexes from the likes of StackOverflow or Redmonk.
-
Minecraft Java will move to Microsoft accounts in 2021, gets new social screen [Ed: Can Microsoft use Minecraft Java to attack Java itself?]
-
Classic 3D RTS 'Machines: Wired for War' goes open source under the GPL
Machines: Wired for War is a true classic 3D RTS from the late 90s, and it appears to now be open source under the GPL and up on GitHub. This was in the list of actually being one of the first proper 3D games of the genre, although not as well known as many other RTS games.
Back in 2019, one dedicated fan posted on their website about how they managed to grab a copy of the source, update it a bit and port it to modern platforms (Linux included). The actual rights to the game appear to sit with Nightdive Studios now, and they appear to have given the greenlight on open sourcing the code from that same fan which they've now listed on their own official GitHub.
-
Stellaris gets spooky with the Necroids Species Pack on October 29 | GamingOnLinux
The latest expansion pack for Stellaris arrives on October 29 and it's going to get a little spooky with the Necroids Species Pack. Diving into the darker side of the galaxy, the expansion comes with as you prepare to meet the Necroids, an intelligent species who believe that death is not the end, but rather the beginning of their journey.
Necroids are known to spend their days excitedly studying in preparation for their eventual "transformation" in the Elevation Chamber. They're not exactly the nicest bunch, and they certainly look the part too.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 770 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Coder Radio, The Linux Link Tech Show, Talk Python and FLOSS Weekly
Ubuntu 20.10 Arrives Today! Here are 11 New Features in Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla
Ubuntu 20.10 releases today. An Ubuntu fan may get excited about the new features it brings. Ubuntu 20.10 codenamed Groovy Gorilla is a non-LTS release with nine months of life cycle. You cannot expect drastic changes between subsequent releases. It doesn’t mean you won’t find new things in Ubuntu 20.10. There are some performance improvements, new Linux kernel and visual changes thanks to the latest release of GNOME 3.38 (and other desktop environments in various other Ubuntu flavors). Let’s see what new features Ubuntu 20.10 brings.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
11 min 8 sec ago
18 min 10 sec ago
55 min 16 sec ago
56 min 56 sec ago
5 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 58 min ago
14 hours 6 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago