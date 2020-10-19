Language Selection

GNU RCS 5.10.0 available

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 22nd of October 2020 02:16:16 PM
Development
GNU

release notes:

  A spate of bugfixes, new support for nanosecond mtime, etc.

README excerpt:

  GNU RCS (Revision Control System) manages multiple revisions of files.
  RCS can store, retrieve, log, identify, and merge revisions.
  It is useful for files that are revised frequently, e.g.,
  programs, documentation, graphics, and papers.

NEWS for 5.10.0 (2020-10-20):

  - bug fixes

    - RCS file search skipped RCS/FILENAME by default

      The default set of candidate filenames for the RCS file is:

       RCS/FILENAME,v
       RCS/FILENAME
       FILENAME,v

      RCS 5.8 (released 2011-08-30) introduced a bug which caused the
      default RCS file search to skip RCS/FILENAME.  Regression fixed.

    - ‘rlog -w’ behaved like ‘rlog’ (sans ‘-w’)

      RCS 5.8 (released 2011-08-30) introduced a bug which caused
      ‘rlog -w’ (without any logins specified) to fail to default to
      the user login.  Instead it behaved as if option ‘-w’ were
      omitted entirely.

      The cases where logins are specified (e.g., ‘rlog -wjrhacker’)
      were not affected.

    - missing string in comma-v detected, diagnosed

      Previously, if foo,v contained fragment:

       1.1
       log
       text
       @@

      i.e., there was no string value following the ‘log’ keyword,
      then rlog (et al) would interpret that as an "empty log message"
      instead of as a violation of the RCS file format grammar, which
      stipulates that a string value must follow the keywords ‘desc’,
      ‘log’ and ‘text’ -- (info "(rcs) comma-v grammar").

      Now, such a situation causes rlog (et al) to abort w/ message
      "missing string after KEYWORD" (KEYWORD ∈ {desc, log, text}).

    - subsecond resolution maintained for ‘-d’, ‘-T’

      An RCS ‘delta’ includes a ‘date’ component w/ second (whole
      number) resolution.  Previously, on filesystems that support
      subsecond (fractional) resolution for the file modification time
      (aka "mtime"), RCS commands given the ‘-d’ and/or ‘-T’ options
      would disregard, on read, and specify 0 (zero), on write, the
      fractional mtime.

      Now, RCS preserves subsecond mtime in those cases.  More details
      in new manual section -- (info "(rcs) Stamp resolution").

  - portability fixes

    - now buildable under ‘gcc -std=c11’ (default for GCC 5)

      RCS previously failed to build under ‘-std=c11’, which happens
      to be the default mode of GCC 5.  In particular, ‘-std=c11’ is
      more strict about function attributes syntax than ‘-std=c99’.

      Now, the offending code has been rectified.  (Specifically,
      attribute ‘_Noreturn’ now is at the start of a func decl.)

    - threads support

      RCS itself is clueless about threads, but it uses gnulib, which
      may or may not require threads support.  This manifests as the
      configure script options ‘--enable-threads=MODEL’ as well as
      ‘--disable-threads’.

      Previously, "make" would ignore MODEL (even implicitly), acting
      as if ‘--disable-threads’ were specified.  Now, it takes into
      account MODEL by propagating makefile var ‘LIBTHREAD’.

    - consult ‘USER’ first if ‘LOGNAME’ read-only

      To determine the user (login) name in the absence of a specific
      command-line option, RCS normally checks first the env var
      ‘LOGNAME’ and second, ‘USER’.  Alas, this is unworkable under
      AIX, where ‘LOGNAME’ is read-only.  So now, if the configure
      script finds ‘LOGNAME’ to be read-only, it arranges to build RCS
      to check ‘USER’ first and then ‘LOGNAME’.  See README.

    - configure script avoids ‘date -r’

      Unfortunately ‘date -r’ is not POSIX.  This made AIX unhappy.

    - other AIX accomodation

      The AIX compiler complains about the implicit casting that
      occurs when returning a pointer from a function whose return
      type is ‘bool’.  So, we are now explicit.

  - documentation improvements

    - docfix: add "Log message option" to Detailed Node Listing

      Probably Emacs by now has some automagic way to sync the
      ‘@detailmenu’ section w/ the text body... hmmm.

    - style change due to ‘-zZONE’ option

      Specifying option ‘-zZONE’ to ‘rcs log’ changes the date output
      style to use hyphens (ISO) instead of slashes (YYYY/MM/DD).

    - rlog, use with CVS

      Since RCS 5.8 (released 2011-08-30), there have been sporadic
      reports of rlog (aka "rcs log") failing with CVS files.  The
      manual now addresses this -- (info "(rcs) comma-v particulars").

    - delim-separated list

      GNU RCS has always supported comma to separate items in a list
      (e.g., ‘rcs frob -o1.1,2.2’ to remove (or "outdate") revisions
      1.1 and 2.2).  But did you know that most places a comma is
      welcome and you can use other delimiter characters as well?
      Read all about it -- (info "(rcs) Delim-separated list").

    - (style) pargraphs no longer indented

      This looks nicer (IMHO) for Info and Text output formats.

  - testing improvements

    Many new tests and test cases for existing tests were added, to
    catch regressions and exercise infrequent code paths.  For "make
    check" (locally), function coverage is 97.3% (considered "high")
    and line coverage is 84.9% (considered "medium"), per lcov.

  - bootstrap/maintenance tools

    upgraded:

     GNU gnulib 2020-10-19 23:37:09
     GNU texinfo 6.7
     GNU Automake 1.16.2
     GNU Autoconf 2.69c

    as before:

     (none)

tarballs and detached signatures:

  http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.lz
  http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.lz.sig
  http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.xz
  http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.xz.sig

source code:

  https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/rcs.git/?h=p

homepage:

  https://www.gnu.org/software/rcs/

More in Tux Machines

Sailfish OS now lets you share your Mobile Linux device

Use Multi-account sign-on on your Mobile Linux device. Jolla has Introduced this feature as part of its latest Sailfish OS 3.4 Pallas-Yllästunturi release software update. Having the ability to share a mobile device amongst your family or co-workers can be very useful. This is something that mobile manufacturers such as Motorola have been doing on their smartphones and Samsung on their tablets for a while now. What I mean by sharing is that everyone can have their own Independent accounts set up on the device - once logged in they have access to their OWN emails, social media accounts, pictures, etc. It's THEIR device. Read more

Setup KOrganizer with Operation Tulip Online Calendar

Anyone using Kubuntu will see KOrganizer the best desktop calendar and anyone knows internet knows NextCloud technology a complete solution to live online. Now we find Operation Tulip a generous online service for data storage and calendar based on that technology. This tutorial explains how to synchronize your desktop and your online calendar the easy way. KOrganizer is a complete desktop calendar similar to Mac's or Windows' built-in Calendar application. It works with multiple accounts and supports the popular iCalendar format. It supports colors and categories and is able to work offline. It is developed by KDE. NextCloud is latest computing technology in the field of online storage developed from the earlier one named OwnCloud. Any company or organization with enough capacity can make their own Google Online Services such as office suite, storage, mail, calendar, video call, and more simply by installing this on their server. NextCloud is Free Software. It is founded by vice president of KDE. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, ZaReason Review and BSD Now

  • Ubuntu Podcast S13E31 – Cheers with water

    This week we’ve been upgrading computers and Ebaying stuff. We discuss the Windows Calculator coming to Linux, Microsoft Edge browser coming to Linux, Ubuntu Community Council elections and LibreOffice office getting Yaru icons. We also round up our picks from the general tech news.

  • Review - The Verix 9100 Linux Laptop from ZaReason

    Time for another laptop review! This time I have the Verix 9100 in the studio sent over from ZaReason, an awesome local Linux laptop vendor that has some great hardware available.

  • BSD Now #373: Kyle Evans Interview

    We have an interview with Kyle Evans for you this week. We talk about his grep project, lua and flua in base, as well as bectl, being on the core team and a whole lot of other stuff.

openSUSE Jump will likely land in openSUSE Leap 15.3

During the openSUSE + LibreOffice Virtual Conference, there were 2 presentations on what’s next for openSUSE Leap. These presentations also touched on Closing the Leap Gap. This is a project which tries to resolve / minimize the differences in packages between openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), by unifying the code base and the development process. More details on this project can be found here. On the 20th October, there was a Go-No Go decision to be made. This decision is documented here. The outcome is also described in the Engineering Meeting Minutes that can be found here. There was a Conditional No Go given on the proposal to create an in-between release called openSUSE Leap 15.2.1. That means that the Jump and Leap unification will most likely happen in Leap 15.3. I think that this is a reasonable decision, which provides a better timeline for the openSUSE and SUSE teams to work out all of the outstanding issues. Read more

