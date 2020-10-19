Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 22nd of October 2020 02:16:16 PM

release notes: A spate of bugfixes, new support for nanosecond mtime, etc. README excerpt: GNU RCS (Revision Control System) manages multiple revisions of files. RCS can store, retrieve, log, identify, and merge revisions. It is useful for files that are revised frequently, e.g., programs, documentation, graphics, and papers. NEWS for 5.10.0 (2020-10-20): - bug fixes - RCS file search skipped RCS/FILENAME by default The default set of candidate filenames for the RCS file is: RCS/FILENAME,v RCS/FILENAME FILENAME,v RCS 5.8 (released 2011-08-30) introduced a bug which caused the default RCS file search to skip RCS/FILENAME. Regression fixed. - ‘rlog -w’ behaved like ‘rlog’ (sans ‘-w’) RCS 5.8 (released 2011-08-30) introduced a bug which caused ‘rlog -w’ (without any logins specified) to fail to default to the user login. Instead it behaved as if option ‘-w’ were omitted entirely. The cases where logins are specified (e.g., ‘rlog -wjrhacker’) were not affected. - missing string in comma-v detected, diagnosed Previously, if foo,v contained fragment: 1.1 log text @@ i.e., there was no string value following the ‘log’ keyword, then rlog (et al) would interpret that as an "empty log message" instead of as a violation of the RCS file format grammar, which stipulates that a string value must follow the keywords ‘desc’, ‘log’ and ‘text’ -- (info "(rcs) comma-v grammar"). Now, such a situation causes rlog (et al) to abort w/ message "missing string after KEYWORD" (KEYWORD ∈ {desc, log, text}). - subsecond resolution maintained for ‘-d’, ‘-T’ An RCS ‘delta’ includes a ‘date’ component w/ second (whole number) resolution. Previously, on filesystems that support subsecond (fractional) resolution for the file modification time (aka "mtime"), RCS commands given the ‘-d’ and/or ‘-T’ options would disregard, on read, and specify 0 (zero), on write, the fractional mtime. Now, RCS preserves subsecond mtime in those cases. More details in new manual section -- (info "(rcs) Stamp resolution"). - portability fixes - now buildable under ‘gcc -std=c11’ (default for GCC 5) RCS previously failed to build under ‘-std=c11’, which happens to be the default mode of GCC 5. In particular, ‘-std=c11’ is more strict about function attributes syntax than ‘-std=c99’. Now, the offending code has been rectified. (Specifically, attribute ‘_Noreturn’ now is at the start of a func decl.) - threads support RCS itself is clueless about threads, but it uses gnulib, which may or may not require threads support. This manifests as the configure script options ‘--enable-threads=MODEL’ as well as ‘--disable-threads’. Previously, "make" would ignore MODEL (even implicitly), acting as if ‘--disable-threads’ were specified. Now, it takes into account MODEL by propagating makefile var ‘LIBTHREAD’. - consult ‘USER’ first if ‘LOGNAME’ read-only To determine the user (login) name in the absence of a specific command-line option, RCS normally checks first the env var ‘LOGNAME’ and second, ‘USER’. Alas, this is unworkable under AIX, where ‘LOGNAME’ is read-only. So now, if the configure script finds ‘LOGNAME’ to be read-only, it arranges to build RCS to check ‘USER’ first and then ‘LOGNAME’. See README. - configure script avoids ‘date -r’ Unfortunately ‘date -r’ is not POSIX. This made AIX unhappy. - other AIX accomodation The AIX compiler complains about the implicit casting that occurs when returning a pointer from a function whose return type is ‘bool’. So, we are now explicit. - documentation improvements - docfix: add "Log message option" to Detailed Node Listing Probably Emacs by now has some automagic way to sync the ‘@detailmenu’ section w/ the text body... hmmm. - style change due to ‘-zZONE’ option Specifying option ‘-zZONE’ to ‘rcs log’ changes the date output style to use hyphens (ISO) instead of slashes (YYYY/MM/DD). - rlog, use with CVS Since RCS 5.8 (released 2011-08-30), there have been sporadic reports of rlog (aka "rcs log") failing with CVS files. The manual now addresses this -- (info "(rcs) comma-v particulars"). - delim-separated list GNU RCS has always supported comma to separate items in a list (e.g., ‘rcs frob -o1.1,2.2’ to remove (or "outdate") revisions 1.1 and 2.2). But did you know that most places a comma is welcome and you can use other delimiter characters as well? Read all about it -- (info "(rcs) Delim-separated list"). - (style) pargraphs no longer indented This looks nicer (IMHO) for Info and Text output formats. - testing improvements Many new tests and test cases for existing tests were added, to catch regressions and exercise infrequent code paths. For "make check" (locally), function coverage is 97.3% (considered "high") and line coverage is 84.9% (considered "medium"), per lcov. - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: GNU gnulib 2020-10-19 23:37:09 GNU texinfo 6.7 GNU Automake 1.16.2 GNU Autoconf 2.69c as before: (none) tarballs and detached signatures: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.lz http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.lz.sig http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.xz http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/rcs/rcs-5.10.0.tar.xz.sig source code: https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/rcs.git/?h=p homepage: https://www.gnu.org/software/rcs/