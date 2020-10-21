It's been a while my last report because this particular task took me more time than I anticipated. GDScript now got a much needed optimization.

Bug fixes

Between my last report and this one I've been fixing many bugs in GDScript. While not thorough, it should be stable enough to not crash all the time. I am aware that a lot of bugs remain, but I'll iron them out when the features are complete.

As I said before, if you found a bug not yet reported make sure to open a new issue so I can be aware of it.

[...]

I know many of you have been waiting for this. GDScript has had optional typing for quite a while, but so far it had only been for validation in the compilation phase. Now we're finally getting some performance boost at runtime.

Note that some optimized instructions are applied with type inference but to enjoy the most benefit you have to use static typing for everything (you also get safer code, so it's a plus).