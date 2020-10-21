Games: Atomix, Get-A-Grip Chip, GDScript in Godot
-
Atomix: A Molecule Building Game for Chemistry Nerds
Atomix is built for Gnome desktops for Linux and Unix systems. However, if you in something similar you can try Atomiks for Windows and Linux desktops.
-
Robot grappling-magnet platformer Get-A-Grip Chip is out now and I'm hooked | GamingOnLinux
A platformer where you can't jump? Well, it's been done before but not quite like this. Get-A-Grip Chip is out now and it's a wonderfully unique indie game worth your time. Note: key sent by the developer.
Thing is, grappling hooks have been done before too, and there's a number of excellent games with it. Get-A-Grip Chip is still different though, as the grapple is a big magnet on your robot head and you can only use it at specific points. The challenge here is getting in range of each point, to hop between them all. The result is a game that's seriously charming, while also proving to be a good challenge.
-
GDScript progress report: Typed instructions
It's been a while my last report because this particular task took me more time than I anticipated. GDScript now got a much needed optimization.
Bug fixes
Between my last report and this one I've been fixing many bugs in GDScript. While not thorough, it should be stable enough to not crash all the time. I am aware that a lot of bugs remain, but I'll iron them out when the features are complete.
As I said before, if you found a bug not yet reported make sure to open a new issue so I can be aware of it.
[...]
I know many of you have been waiting for this. GDScript has had optional typing for quite a while, but so far it had only been for validation in the compilation phase. Now we're finally getting some performance boost at runtime.
Note that some optimized instructions are applied with type inference but to enjoy the most benefit you have to use static typing for everything (you also get safer code, so it's a plus).
-
