Today in Techrights
- For Better 'Tech Rights' in the United States (and the World at Large) the 'Orange Man' Needs to Go
- [Meme] Microsoft Never 'Brought' Skype to GNU/Linux (It Just Bought Skype) and It Never 'Brought' Edge to GNU/Linux Either (Google Did)
- It's Going to be a Long, Long Winter
- TechRadar is an Irresponsible Clickbait and Misinformation Site Disguised as 'News'
- Links 22/10/2020: LibreOffice 6.4.7, Septor 2020.5, Ubuntu 20.10 Released, FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1110 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
The Most Innovative ~$50 Graphics Card For Linux Users
This ~$50 USD graphics card is open-source friendly, can drive four display outputs simultaneously, passively cooled, and can fit in a PCI Express x1 slot. It's a unique card offering good value especially for those Linux users wanting open-source friendly hardware. Earlier this year ASUS announced the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5. In the months since we didn't hear anything more about it given the pandemic but recently saw it became available via Internet retailers and picked one up for testing.
Plasma on the Edge
You probably have heard the news by now that Microsoft have released the Linux version of their new Chromium-based Edge web browser. Of course I’ve been waiting for this day ever since they announced the switcheroo to Chromium in order to bring Plasma Browser Integration to Edge users. It took Microsoft almost two decades to offer another web browser to a Unixoid desktop and this time around it’s based on KDE’s legacy – what a time to be alive! You can already use Plasma Browser Integration just fine with Edge by installing it from the Chrome web store. Until Plasma 5.21 is out, however, it will only see it as yet another Chromium, meaning that KRunner, media controls, and so on might not map to the correct browser window or show only a generic icon.
Python Programming
Recent comments
7 hours 40 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago