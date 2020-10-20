Ubuntu 20.10 Based Flavors Now Available, Download Now
The seven official flavors of Ubuntu 20.10 are now available with the latest builds and .iso images and ready for you - Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Studio - 20.10.
Devices/Embedded: Arduino and More
Wine 5.20 Released
The Wine development release 5.20 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - More work on the DSS cryptographic provider. - A number of fixes for windowless RichEdit. - Support for FLS callbacks. - Window resizing in the new console host. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.20.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.20.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.20 Released With Various Improvements For Running Windows Software On Linux
PostmarketOS update brings HDMI support for the PinePhone and PineTab
When the PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition smartphone began shipping to customers in September it came with a version of the operating system with one important feature missing: HDMI output. So when my phone arrived a few weeks ago I was able to spend some time familiarizing myself with the operating system and I could plug in the included Convergence Dock to use USB accessories including a keyboard, mouse, and storage. But I wasn’t able to connect an external display. Now I can.
