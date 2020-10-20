Audiocasts/Shows: Noodlings, Python Bytes, Going Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack and Hackaday
-
Noodlings | Inspiration Is Around You – CubicleNate's Techpad
This is the 21st hot-pocket-sized podcast that won’t scorch roof of your mouth.
I have a small collection of vintage or near vintage gaming consoles. I lean mostly in the Nintendo party as I think they have a great grasp on what is fun. I don’t always agree with many of their business practices but the entertainment they have provided is multi-generationally successful. In order to lower the wasted time of hooking these systems up to enjoy and better organize their presentation, I built a Gaming Rack that was inspired by watching a YouTube channel called Retro Recipes. Seeing how nicely laid out and easily enjoyed they were set up, I made the decision that I must adapt this idea to my little world.
-
Episode #204 Take the PSF survey and Will & Carlton drop by - [Python Bytes Podcast]
Python Bytes podcast delivers headlines directly to your earbuds.
-
Going Linux #398
In our second of two parts on editing and managing photos on Linux we describe a few additional applications for you to try. We share what they do but the trying is up to you! We also reveal what we are doing for our 400th episode.
-
LHS Episode #374: The Weekender LVIV | Linux in the Ham Shack
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Hackaday Podcast 090: DIY Linux SBC, HDMI CEC, Fake Bluepills, And SCARA Arms | Hackaday
Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys chat about our favourite hacks from the past week. We start off with a bit of news of the Bennu asteroid and the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module. We drive ourselves crazy trying to understand how bobbin holders on sewing machines work, all while drooling over the mechanical brilliance of a bobbin-winding build. SCARA is the belt and pulley champion of robot arms and this week’s example cleverly uses redundant bearings for better precision. And we wrap up the show looking in on longform articles about the peppering of microcontrollers found on the Bluepill and wondering what breakthroughs are left to be found for internal combustion.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 556 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Devices/Embedded: Arduino and More
Wine 5.20 Released
The Wine development release 5.20 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - More work on the DSS cryptographic provider. - A number of fixes for windowless RichEdit. - Support for FLS callbacks. - Window resizing in the new console host. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.20.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.20.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.20 Released With Various Improvements For Running Windows Software On Linux
Recent comments
1 hour 17 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago