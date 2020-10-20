Android Leftovers
-
Wine 5.20 Released
The Wine development release 5.20 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - More work on the DSS cryptographic provider. - A number of fixes for windowless RichEdit. - Support for FLS callbacks. - Window resizing in the new console host. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.20.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.20.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.20 Released With Various Improvements For Running Windows Software On Linux
