today's howtos
How to install NotepadQQ on Linux
NotepadQQ is an exciting application that attempts to bring Linux users what Notepad++ does on Windows: an impressive, Microsoft Notepad-like text editor that supports various programming languages and other useful features. Here’s how to get it installed on your Linux system.
How to Install and Configure Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize
Squid is a full-featured caching proxy supporting popular network protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It can be used to improve the web server’s performance by caching repeated requests, filter web traffic, and access geo-restricted content.
This tutorial explains how to set up a Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 and configure Firefox and Google Chrome web browsers to use it.
How to set up the Jellyfin media server on Linux
The Jellyfin developers offer up a myriad of ways to install the media server on the Linux platform. From Docker to downloadable DEBs and custom packages in the Arch Linux AUR.
In this guide, we’ll focus on downloadable packages. However, if you are an advanced Linux user and know how to use Docker, click here to get your hands on it.
To start installing Jellyfin on your Linux server, open up a terminal window via SSH or by physically sitting in front of it. After that, follow the command-line installation instructions outlined below.
libtraceevent>=5.9-1 update requires manual intervention
The libtraceevent package prior to version 5.9-1 was missing a soname link. This has been fixed in 5.9-1, so the upgrade will need to overwrite the untracked files created by ldconfig.
Parabola GNU/Linux-libre: [From Arch] libtraceevent>=5.9-1 update requires manual intervention
How to Install and Configure FreeNAS 11.3 U5 Storage on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin
This video tutorial shows how to install and configure FreeNAS 11.3 U5 Storage on VMware Workstation step by step.
How to check the sshd Logs on Linux? – Linux Hint
sshd stands for Secure SHell Daemon. It is a hidden process that silently listens to all the authentication and login attempts of the Linux operating system. It is especially helpful if you are trying to figure out any unauthorized login attempts to your system. In this article, how to check the sshd Logs on Linux is explained.
How to Check If a Port Is in Use in Linux – Linux Hint
At any single instance, multiple ports can be open in your system, so it can be useful to determine which ports are open. This article shows you four possible methods to use to check whether a port is in use in Linux.
Best Books for Learning Linux – Linux Hint [Ed: Caution for spammy links in the referrer spam sense]
Books are important learning resources for both beginners and experts, but with all the books available on the market, it may be difficult to choose just one. Here, we review five books on Linux to help you choose.
How to change Chrome profile name
Chrome has support for multiple profiles. What differentiates one profile from the other is the Google account that is (or isn’t) connected to a profile.
Users can create a new Chrome profile and sync it with their Google account, or they can skip adding an account and keep everything local. What a user cannot do is create a profile that has no name.
