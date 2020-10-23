Security Leftovers
Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Gentoo (freetype), openSUSE (mailman), Red Hat (firefox, java-11-openjdk, OpenShift Container Platform 3.11.306 jenkins, and rh-maven35-jackson-databind), SUSE (kernel, mercurial, openldap2, python-pip, and xen), and Ubuntu (firefox, netty-3.9, and python-pip).
An Analysis of 5 Million OpenPGP Keys
In July I finished my Bachelor’s Degree in IT Security at the University of Applied Sciences in St. Poelten. During the studies I did some elective courses, one of which was about Data Analysis using Python, Pandas and Jupyter Notebooks. I found it very interesting to do calculations on different data sets and to visualize them. Towards the end of the Bachelor I had to find a topic for my Bachelor Thesis and as a long time user of OpenPGP I thought it would be interesting to do an analysis of the collection of OpenPGP keys that are available on the keyservers of the SKS keyserver network.
So in June 2019 I fetched a copy of one of the key dumps of the one of the keyservers (some keyserver publish these copies of their key database so people who want to join the SKS keyserver network can do an initial import). At that time the copy of the key database contained 5,499,675 keys and was around 12GB. Using the hockeypuck keyserver software I imported the keys into an PostgreSQL database. Hockeypuck uses a table called keys to store the keys and in there the column doc stores the OpenPGP keys in JSON format (always with a data field containing the original unparsed data).
For the thesis I split the analysis in three parts, first looking at the Public Key packets, then analysing the User ID packets and finally studying the Signature Packets. To analyse the respective packets I used SQL to export the data to CSV files and then used the pandas read_csv method to create a dataframe of the values. In a couple of cases I did some parsing before converting to a DataFrame to make the analysis step faster. The parsing was done using the pgpdump python library.
Together with my advisor I decided to submit the thesis for a journal, so we revised and compressed the whole paper and the outcome was now
Exploring 8chan's hosting infrastructure | Netcraft News
In a recent post, Brian Krebs discussed a technique for disrupting 8chan, a controversial message board. Ron Guilmette, a security researcher, spotted that N.T. Technology, the hosting company owned by 8chan’s current operator, no longer has the right to transact business as it is in the “administrative hold” state. ARIN, the Internet registry N.T. Technology obtained its IP address allocation from, would be within its rights to reclaim the IP address space.
Ron Guilmette is an expert in this type of analysis - last year he discovered the theft of $50 million worth of IP addresses in AFRINIC’s service region.
However, taking down 8chan is unlikely to be as simple as requesting that ARIN deallocates its IP adddress space. After deallocation, the IP addresses may continue to be advertised as fullbogons - netblocks that are used on the Internet despite not being assigned to an end user. While some Internet service providers do block fullbogons, this is by no means universal.
23 Extensions to Enhance your Security and Privacy on Google Chrome and Chromium-based Browser
According to a statistical report published by Statista in July 2020, Google Chrome accounted for 69% of the global desktop web-browser market share by June 2020, with 11% increase from the last year.
Google Chrome is mostly based on Chromium which is an open-source web-browser released and maintained by Google. Chromium itself is the base for a dozen other browsers that are compatible with Google Chrome Web store.
In this article we will guide you through the best privacy and security browser extensions for Google Chrome and Chromium-based web browsers that support Google Chrome Web store.
