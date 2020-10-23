Single Points of Failure and Proprietary Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
-
On 3rd Oct. 2020 GitLab blocked Iranians’ access (based on IP) without any prior notice! and five days later (8th Oct.) my friend’s account blocked and still he doesn’t have any access to his projects! even after creating a ticket and asks for a temporary access to only export his projects! GitLab refused to unblock him! (screenshot in appendix). My friend is not the only one who blocked by GitLab, with a simple search on the web you can find a growing list of blocked accounts.
So I decided to move from GtiLab and EVERY Free Software based/hosted/managed on/in USA.
When it comes to USA policies, Free Software is a Joke :)
GitLab is not the only actor in this discrimination against Persian/Iranian people, we also blocked by GitHub, Docker, NPM, Google Developer, Android, AWS, Go, Kubernetes and etc.
-
This takedown notice does not necessarily spell the permanent end of youtube-dl. GitHub always immediately takes down any source code project that receives a DMCA notice like this, but the project’s creators will have an opportunity to file a counterclaim in the hopes of restoring youtube-dl’s status on GitHub. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation as it develops.
-
YouTube-DL is pretty simple to use: you give the command-line program the URL of any YouTube video, and it will fetch the material and save it to your computer for future playback.
-
Microsoft GitHub has removed all traces of the very useful youtube-dl utility for downloading videos from YouTube and other websites, including this one, following a questionable DMCA request from the Recording Industry Association of America.
youtube-dl is a simple command-line utility that lets you easily download audio adn videos from just about any website with a file file embedded in it. It works on sites like this one. A lot of software, including the popular video player mpv, can use it to download video fragments on the fly so videos embedded in web pages can be opened and played as if they were local files.
The Recording Industry Association of America submitted a DMCA request to Microsoft GitHub demanding that youtube-dl gets removed from the Internet on October 23rd, 2020. The complaint contains this rather misleading claim: [...]
today's howtos
-
NotepadQQ is an exciting application that attempts to bring Linux users what Notepad++ does on Windows: an impressive, Microsoft Notepad-like text editor that supports various programming languages and other useful features. Here’s how to get it installed on your Linux system.
-
Squid is a full-featured caching proxy supporting popular network protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It can be used to improve the web server’s performance by caching repeated requests, filter web traffic, and access geo-restricted content.
This tutorial explains how to set up a Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 and configure Firefox and Google Chrome web browsers to use it.
-
The Jellyfin developers offer up a myriad of ways to install the media server on the Linux platform. From Docker to downloadable DEBs and custom packages in the Arch Linux AUR.
In this guide, we’ll focus on downloadable packages. However, if you are an advanced Linux user and know how to use Docker, click here to get your hands on it.
To start installing Jellyfin on your Linux server, open up a terminal window via SSH or by physically sitting in front of it. After that, follow the command-line installation instructions outlined below.
-
The libtraceevent package prior to version 5.9-1 was missing a soname link. This has been fixed in 5.9-1, so the upgrade will need to overwrite the untracked files created by ldconfig.
-
This video tutorial shows how to install and configure FreeNAS 11.3 U5 Storage on VMware Workstation step by step.
-
sshd stands for Secure SHell Daemon. It is a hidden process that silently listens to all the authentication and login attempts of the Linux operating system. It is especially helpful if you are trying to figure out any unauthorized login attempts to your system. In this article, how to check the sshd Logs on Linux is explained.
-
At any single instance, multiple ports can be open in your system, so it can be useful to determine which ports are open. This article shows you four possible methods to use to check whether a port is in use in Linux.
-
Books are important learning resources for both beginners and experts, but with all the books available on the market, it may be difficult to choose just one. Here, we review five books on Linux to help you choose.
-
Chrome has support for multiple profiles. What differentiates one profile from the other is the Google account that is (or isn’t) connected to a profile.
Users can create a new Chrome profile and sync it with their Google account, or they can skip adding an account and keep everything local. What a user cannot do is create a profile that has no name.
Android Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Noodlings, Python Bytes, Going Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack and Hackaday
-
This is the 21st hot-pocket-sized podcast that won’t scorch roof of your mouth.
I have a small collection of vintage or near vintage gaming consoles. I lean mostly in the Nintendo party as I think they have a great grasp on what is fun. I don’t always agree with many of their business practices but the entertainment they have provided is multi-generationally successful. In order to lower the wasted time of hooking these systems up to enjoy and better organize their presentation, I built a Gaming Rack that was inspired by watching a YouTube channel called Retro Recipes. Seeing how nicely laid out and easily enjoyed they were set up, I made the decision that I must adapt this idea to my little world.
-
Python Bytes podcast delivers headlines directly to your earbuds.
-
In our second of two parts on editing and managing photos on Linux we describe a few additional applications for you to try. We share what they do but the trying is up to you! We also reveal what we are doing for our 400th episode.
-
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys chat about our favourite hacks from the past week. We start off with a bit of news of the Bennu asteroid and the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module. We drive ourselves crazy trying to understand how bobbin holders on sewing machines work, all while drooling over the mechanical brilliance of a bobbin-winding build. SCARA is the belt and pulley champion of robot arms and this week’s example cleverly uses redundant bearings for better precision. And we wrap up the show looking in on longform articles about the peppering of microcontrollers found on the Bluepill and wondering what breakthroughs are left to be found for internal combustion.
Recent comments
3 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 13 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago