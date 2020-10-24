GDB 10.1 released
GDB 10.1 released! Release 10.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on) more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants. GDB is free (libre) software. You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory: ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb The vital stats: Size md5sum Name 21MiB 1822a7dd45e7813f4408407eec1a6af1 gdb-10.1.tar.xz 39MiB 67b01c95c88ab8e05a08680904bd6c92 gdb-10.1.tar.gz There is a web page for GDB at: http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/ That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots, preformatted documentation, and links to related information around the net. We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release on-line as any problems come up. All mailing lists archives are also browsable via the web. GDB 10.1 includes the following changes and enhancements: * Support for debugging new targets: - BPF (bpf-unknown-none) * GDBserver support for the following targets: - ARC GNU/Linux - RISC-V GNU/Linux * Multi-target debugging support (experimental) * Support for debuginfod, an HTTP server for distributing ELF/DWARF debugging information as well as source code. * Support for debugging a 32-bit Windows program using a 64-bit Windows GDB. * Support for building GDB with GNU Guile 3.0 and 2.2 (in addition to 2.0) * Improved performance during startup through the use of threading during symbol table loading (an optional feature in GDB 9, now enabled by default in GDB 10). * Various enhancements to the Python and Guile APIs * Various TUI Mode fixes and enhancements. * Other miscellaneous enhancements: - Detection when attaching to a process of a mismatch between this process and the executable previously loaded into GDB. - Support for default arguments for "alias" commands. * GDBserver support for the following host triplets has been removed: i[34567]86-*-lynxos* powerpc-*-lynxos* i[34567]86-*-nto* bfin-*-*linux* crisv32-*-linux* cris-*-linux* m32r*-*-linux* tilegx-*-linux* arm*-*-mingw32ce* i[34567]86-*-mingw32ce* For a complete list and more details on each item, please see the gdb/NEWS file, available at: https://sourceware.org/git/gitweb.cgi?p=binutils-gdb.git;... -- Joel Brobecker
