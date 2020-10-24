Language Selection

  • Enable ‘Drag & Drop’ Between Desktop and File Browser in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Since the desktop icons are handled by an extension instead of Nautilus file browser, drag’n’drop action between desktop and file browser does no longer work.

    Fortunately, a fork of the original Desktop Icons extension now is available with several enhancements, including Drag’n’Drop.

  • How to install (and uninstall) XFCE on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux

    Are you wondering about trying the XFCE desktop on a Ubuntu PC? Here's a tutorial on how to install XFCE on Ubuntu. You will get multiple options at the login.

  • How To Install InfluxDB on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial we will show you how to install InfluxDB on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by InfluxDB

  • How To Install Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial we will show you how to install Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by Squid

  • Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Setting up KVM Hypervisor on Ubuntu Groovy Gorilla (20.10)

    Due to version LIBVIRT&&QEMU you are forced to deploy Ubuntu 20.10 on Btrfs file system . In particular case, Virtual Environment is a fair enough . See also Install KVM&Libvirt on SparkyLinux2020.08

    •   

  • AppImage vs Snaps vs Flatpak: What Should I Use? - YouTube

    AppImages, Snaps and Flatpaks are the 3 biggest universal package management systems available on Linux and whilst sharing some similarities they all have very noticiable and very important differences that you should take into consideration before deciding which one you want to use. 

  • Use Tilt Ball Switch with Raspberry PI and Python - peppe8o

    Tilt sensor are small and cheap electronic able to detect inclination. While being not as accurate like accelerometers, they are small, inexpensive and easy to use. For this reason tilt ball switches are popular for toys and gadgets.

    Tilt ball switch are usually made of an internal cavity with a free conductive mass inside. When this switch is in vertical position, conductive mass goes down and connects terminals. When it is in horizontal position, conductive mass moves from terminals, so resulting in current not passing:

    In this tutorial I’ll show you how to use a simple Tilt Ball Switch with your Raspberry PI with a LED detecting sensor position. I’ll use a Raspberry PI Zero W, but this guide applies also to newer Raspberry PI boards. Small resistors (330 Ohm) will be also used to protect from power outage that can damage your Raspberry PI board.

  • How to Download a File From a Server to Your Desktop Using SSH - RoseHosting

    Easily download files from your server to your desktop computer using SSH by following this easy guide. We'll show you how, step-by-step.

  • Slack installation on CentOS 8.0

    Slack is a collaborative software that is used for the communication between various team members of a company. It has various workspaces where the teams are connected and can take decisions in a common shared environment. It allows users to organize conversations by using various channels. A channel is used for group discussions, and team members can share files, images, and videos. In slack, teammates can also communicate through video and audio calls to each other. If the user wants to join a community or team, then using a specific team workspace, users can request to join a team.

    This article is about the installation of slack, this guide will provide the step by step installation of slack on your CentOS 8.0.
    Please note: The commands in this tutorial get updated for newer Slack versions, this means that the commands might show a newer software version number than the screenshots. Just execute the commands as shown in the guide to install Slack.

Android Leftovers

Games: Hive Time, Stadia and Retroarch

  • Developer of Hive Time reflects on the release and their pay what you want model

    Hive Time from developer 'Cheeseness' released nearly a year ago, and so the developer has written up a lengthy blog post on the development and the finances. A good read if you like behind the scenes dev info, here I will sum up a few interesting bits from it but the full article is definitely worth reading. It's a thoroughly interesting read because Hive Time is in quite a unique position. Not only because it's made with open source tools like Godot Engine, Blender, the GNU Image Manipulation Program, Inkscape, and Audacity it also released where you could download it for nothing. Technically, it's a $10 game but they made it pay what you want for people who can't afford to pay. The pay what you want model was made pretty popular years ago thanks to the likes of Humble Indie Bundle and others, but for selling a single game how does it turn out? That's what Cheese talks about and it seems to have been a tough sell overall.

    •      
  • Creative Director At Google Stadia Advocates Streamers Paying Game Devs And Publishers
           
             

    Way back in 2013, we discussed an interesting study conducted by Google looking at the effect of let's play and video game reviews has on the gaming industry. That study's conclusion was that viewers watched let's plays at a far higher clip than, say, video game trailers. Two-thirds of those views appeared to be watchers focusing on the video itself, whereas the other third were watching on secondary devices/screens in order to find tips and tricks for completing the game in question. Both were conducive to promoting the gaming industry, being a method for finding out if a game is worth buying and because gamers know they have a resource to help complete a game.

    •   
  • Retroarch for Android – The Complete Guide

    For years, Retroarch has been the indomitable platform of choice for discerning emulation connoisseurs on PC. The all-in-one package designed to load up all your favorite consoles and games from one place is available for Android, too, though the intricacies of setting it up are much less talked about. If you’ve downloaded Retroarch and don’t know your core from your content or just want to know which cores are best for running your favorite console games, read this Retroarch for Android guide for the instructions.

Python Programming

  • 4 Best Free Python-Based Content Management Systems - LinuxLinks

    A web content management system (WCMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web. This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage. Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of the best Python-based WCMS. They are all free and open source software. Here’s our recommendations.

  • 3 Open Source Python Shells - LinuxLinks

    Python is a high-level, general-purpose, structured, powerful, open source programming language that is used for a wide variety of programming tasks. It features a fully dynamic type system and automatic memory management, similar to that of Scheme, Ruby, Perl, and Tcl, avoiding many of the complexities and overheads of compiled languages. The language was created by Guido van Rossum in 1991, and continues to grow in popularity. Python is a very useful and popular computer language. One of the benefits of using an interpreted language such as Python is exploratory programming with its interactive shell. You can try out code without having to write a script. But there are limitations with the Python shell. Fortunately, there are some excellent alternative Python shells that extend on the basic shell. They each offer a good interactive Python experience.

    •  
  • NumFOCUS Earns Transparency Recognition from GuideStar - NumFOCUS

    NumFOCUS recently earned a Silver Seal of Transparency from GuideStar in recognition of our accountability and transparency efforts.

  • Translating Web Page while Scraping

    Suppose you need to translate web page while scraping data from the website in R and Python. In google chrome, there is an option (or functionality) to translate any foreign language. If you are an english speaker and don't know any other foreign language and you want to extract data from the website which does not have option to convert language to English, this article would help you how to perform translation of a webpage.

  • Getting Started With Python Package Managers
  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxlvii) stackoverflow python report
    •   

Kodachi 7.4 The Secure OS

Linux Kodachi operating system is based on Xubuntu 18.04.5 it will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure. Kodachi is very easy to use all you have to do is boot it up on your PC via USB drive then you should have a fully running operating system with established VPN connection + Connection established + service running. No setup or knowledge is required from your side its all been automated for you. The entire OS is functional from your temporary memory RAM so once you shut it down no trace is left behind all your activities are wiped out. Read more

