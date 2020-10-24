today's howtos
Enable ‘Drag & Drop’ Between Desktop and File Browser in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Since the desktop icons are handled by an extension instead of Nautilus file browser, drag’n’drop action between desktop and file browser does no longer work.
Fortunately, a fork of the original Desktop Icons extension now is available with several enhancements, including Drag’n’Drop.
How to install (and uninstall) XFCE on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
Are you wondering about trying the XFCE desktop on a Ubuntu PC? Here's a tutorial on how to install XFCE on Ubuntu. You will get multiple options at the login.
How To Install InfluxDB on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install InfluxDB on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by InfluxDB
How To Install Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by Squid
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Setting up KVM Hypervisor on Ubuntu Groovy Gorilla (20.10)
Due to version LIBVIRT&&QEMU you are forced to deploy Ubuntu 20.10 on Btrfs file system . In particular case, Virtual Environment is a fair enough . See also Install KVM&Libvirt on SparkyLinux2020.08
AppImage vs Snaps vs Flatpak: What Should I Use? - YouTube
AppImages, Snaps and Flatpaks are the 3 biggest universal package management systems available on Linux and whilst sharing some similarities they all have very noticiable and very important differences that you should take into consideration before deciding which one you want to use.
Use Tilt Ball Switch with Raspberry PI and Python - peppe8o
Tilt sensor are small and cheap electronic able to detect inclination. While being not as accurate like accelerometers, they are small, inexpensive and easy to use. For this reason tilt ball switches are popular for toys and gadgets.
Tilt ball switch are usually made of an internal cavity with a free conductive mass inside. When this switch is in vertical position, conductive mass goes down and connects terminals. When it is in horizontal position, conductive mass moves from terminals, so resulting in current not passing:
In this tutorial I’ll show you how to use a simple Tilt Ball Switch with your Raspberry PI with a LED detecting sensor position. I’ll use a Raspberry PI Zero W, but this guide applies also to newer Raspberry PI boards. Small resistors (330 Ohm) will be also used to protect from power outage that can damage your Raspberry PI board.
How to Download a File From a Server to Your Desktop Using SSH - RoseHosting
Easily download files from your server to your desktop computer using SSH by following this easy guide. We'll show you how, step-by-step.
Slack installation on CentOS 8.0
Slack is a collaborative software that is used for the communication between various team members of a company. It has various workspaces where the teams are connected and can take decisions in a common shared environment. It allows users to organize conversations by using various channels. A channel is used for group discussions, and team members can share files, images, and videos. In slack, teammates can also communicate through video and audio calls to each other. If the user wants to join a community or team, then using a specific team workspace, users can request to join a team.
This article is about the installation of slack, this guide will provide the step by step installation of slack on your CentOS 8.0.
Please note: The commands in this tutorial get updated for newer Slack versions, this means that the commands might show a newer software version number than the screenshots. Just execute the commands as shown in the guide to install Slack.
Android Leftovers
Games: Hive Time, Stadia and Retroarch
Python Programming
Kodachi 7.4 The Secure OS
Linux Kodachi operating system is based on Xubuntu 18.04.5 it will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure. Kodachi is very easy to use all you have to do is boot it up on your PC via USB drive then you should have a fully running operating system with established VPN connection + Connection established + service running. No setup or knowledge is required from your side its all been automated for you. The entire OS is functional from your temporary memory RAM so once you shut it down no trace is left behind all your activities are wiped out.
