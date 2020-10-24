Kernel: Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.9, Important Fix and Linux 5.10 Work
Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.9 - Fedora Magazine
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.9. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, October 26, 2020 through Monday, November 02, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
Linux Gets Fix For AMD Zen 3 CPU Frequency Handling Stemming From 8 Year Old Workaround - Phoronix
Since 2012 there has been a quirk in the Linux kernel to disable/override using ACPI _PSD data on all AMD processors as a workaround in turn for Windows-specific behavior that clashes with the semantics of the Linux ACPI CPUFreq driver for CPU frequency scaling. With AMD Zen 3 this quirk is no longer needed to behave correctly and thus Linux 5.10 is going to drop this eight year old quirk on Zen 3 and newer.
The change since 2012 in the Linux kernel for AMD CPUs has overrode the ACPI _PSD table supplied by the BIOS. But now for Family 19h / Zen 3, the table accurately reports the P-state dependency of CPU cores. That correct table is needed for proper CPU frequency control with the new processors and thus the new kernel will stop overriding it so it can be used by ACPI CPUfreq for its frequency handling on the shiny new CPUs.
EXT4 Changes Land In Linux 5.10 With Fast Commits, Big Boost For Parallel Writes - Phoronix
The EXT4 file-system updates have landed in Linux 5.10 with some notable additions for this mature file-system.
[...]
Another big change is the new EXT4 "fast commits" mode by Harshad Shirwadkar of Google. This fast commit mode is relevant for EXT4 users operated in ordered mode (the mount option data=ordered) and maintains a minimal delta for recreating the affected metadata in the fast commit space shared with the JBD2 journal. That can yield up to a ~103% write performance improvement in the ordered mode with fast commits enabled.
The EXT4 changes also include other fixes and low-level code improvements.
Linux 5.10 Has Initial Support For NVIDIA Orin, DeviceTree For Purism's Librem 5 - Phoronix
Complementing the ARM(64) architecture changes for Linux 5.10 are now the SoC and board updates that are quite interesting this round.
The ARM platform/SoC support with Linux 5.10 ranges from initial bring-up of the NVIDIA Tegra Orin SoC to finally mainlining the DeviceTree support for the Purism Librem 5 smartphone revisions thus far to Raspberry Pi 4 display setup.
Android Leftovers
Games: Hive Time, Stadia and Retroarch
Python Programming
Kodachi 7.4 The Secure OS
Linux Kodachi operating system is based on Xubuntu 18.04.5 it will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure. Kodachi is very easy to use all you have to do is boot it up on your PC via USB drive then you should have a fully running operating system with established VPN connection + Connection established + service running. No setup or knowledge is required from your side its all been automated for you. The entire OS is functional from your temporary memory RAM so once you shut it down no trace is left behind all your activities are wiped out.
