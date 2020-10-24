IBM/Red Hat/Oracle/Fedora Leftovers
-
[IBM Emeritus IWB on] America’s Obsession with Economic Efficiency
The belief that efficiency is fundamental to competitive advantage has turned management into a science, whose objective is the elimination of waste, - whether of time, materials, or capital, - wrote Roger Martin in “The High Price of Efficiency,” a January 2019 article in the Harvard Business Review. Martin is professor and former dean of the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, as well as a prolific writer.
“Why would we not want managers to strive for an ever-more-efficient use of resources?,” asked Martin. Of course we do. But, an excessive focus on efficiency can produce startlingly negative effects. To counterbalance such potential negative effects, companies should pay just as much attention to a less appreciated source of competitive advantage: resilience, - “the ability to recover from difficulties - to spring back into shape after a shock,” he presciently added a year before the advent of Covid-19.
In his recently published book, When More Is Not Better: Overcoming America's Obsession with Economic Efficiency, Martin expanded on his HBR article, arguing that an excessive focus on efficiency is not only detrimental to business but constitutes a serious threat to America’s democratic capitalism. “Throughout the first nearly two and a half centuries of America’s existence as a sovereign state, most citizens experienced an advance in their economic status in the overwhelming majority of those years. Based on that trend, Americans have, unsurprisingly, used their votes throughout the years to support and perpetuate capitalism as America’s economic system. But that consistent economic advance has stalled, and has been for a longer period than ever before in American history.”
The book is based on a six-year project on the future of America’s democratic capitalism by the Martin Prosperity Institute. The project conducted in-depth interviews with a wide variety of Americans to understand what they thought about the directions of the country. It excluded people in the top 10% of the income distributions, focusing instead on the vast majority of the populations, which includes people with household incomes ranging from $25,000 to $110,000 with a median of $75,000.
-
Call for Code Daily: Fighting racial justice and climate change with tech
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of October 19th:
-
IRI Certifies Voracity with Oracle Linux
The Oracle Linux and Virtualization Alliance team welcomes IRI, The CoSort Company, and its Voracity data management platform to our ISV ecosystem. Voracity enables customers to marshal data without the cost or complexity of multiple tools.
IRI has certified and supports Voracity on Oracle Linux 7 and 8. This can provide a rich set of performance and security features for Oracle DBAs, big data architects, and data privacy teams.
-
Release Osbuild 23
We are happy to announce version 23 of osbuild. This release makes it possible to build Fedora on RHEL systems.
Below you can find the official changelog from the osbuild-23 sources. All users are recommended to upgrade!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Games: Hive Time, Stadia and Retroarch
Python Programming
Kodachi 7.4 The Secure OS
Linux Kodachi operating system is based on Xubuntu 18.04.5 it will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure. Kodachi is very easy to use all you have to do is boot it up on your PC via USB drive then you should have a fully running operating system with established VPN connection + Connection established + service running. No setup or knowledge is required from your side its all been automated for you. The entire OS is functional from your temporary memory RAM so once you shut it down no trace is left behind all your activities are wiped out.
Recent comments
27 min 33 sec ago
58 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
21 hours 15 min ago