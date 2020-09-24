Kernel: KVM, Btrfs and nosymfollow
KVM For Linux 5.10 Brings New "TDP" MMU To Help VMs With Hundreds Of vCPUs, TBs of RAM - Phoronix
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is seeing plenty of improvements with the Linux 5.10 kernel.
Slashdot Asks: How Do You Feel About Btrfs? - Slashdot
Linux 5.10 Adds "nosymfollow" Mount Option Security Defense - Phoronix
FreeBSD has long supported a "nosymfollow" mount option to prevent following of symlinks on mounted file-systems while now the mainline Linux kernel is adding a similar security defense.
Driven along by Google's kernel engineers as their work on Chrome OS, they have upstreamed their nosymfollow implementation to the mainline kernel with Linux 5.10. The premise of this feature is to not follow symlinks when resolving paths within the kernel. Symlinks can still be created on the mounted file-system and readlink() will still function, thus not breaking user-space usage of symlinks, but this generic mount option is intended as a kernel defense.
Distro Flashback: What happened to Cub Linux?
The operating system wasn’t always known as Cub Linux. In actuality, when it first got announced back in 2014, Chromixium OS was what it was called. After a year of its announcement, its first stable version hit the open-source world as a 32-bit live ISO. With that being said, this release didn’t go as smoothly as planned. There were several bugs reported by its users, which included slow menu generation and screen tearing. On the bright side, the developers soon got to solving these issues and released a service pack in addition to various updates. However, what really took Chromixium OS to the next level was the release of its 64-bit version in November 2015. All of this development hit a roadblock when the owner of Chromium and Chrome OS, Google, sent a request to the operating system’s developers to give up the name ‘Chromixium’ and other related social media presences websites. However, that couldn’t stop the head of this project, RichJack, as they soon addressed this issue and renamed their OS as Cub Linux. These events took place in late 2015 and ended on a positive note, but the project didn’t know what was approaching its way in 2016. When 2016 was nearing its end, Cub Linux users started noticing one big thing: the official website had been missing. This turned out to indicate the demise of a project that could have done wonders in the future. Even though their GitHub page is open to this very day, the development had stopped, and there was no point in keeping up with Cub Linux anymore. According to a developer, this project’s sudden end could be attributed to “private life restrictions,” which is as vague as a statement could get. With that being said, as far as the future of Cub Linux is concerned, many other developers got interested in this project and wanted to pick it up. Accordingly, the Feren OS developer announced in 2017 that he would give Cub Linux a major overhaul and “bring back Cub” with the name of Phoenix Linux. This might seem like good news to some, but honestly, the future of Phoenix Linux doesn’t seem too bright since the project hasn’t received another update since March 2018. If we’re really hopeful, we’ll get something as soon as 2021, but waiting any longer wouldn’t make much sense.
Python Programming
Japanese IME on PCLinuxOS 64 KDE5 Magnum 2020 1015
I recently saw that my install of PCLinuxOS was behaving funny after and update: the effects ceased working and web pages were loading slowly. Last time this happened to me, I had to install a new iso because I had been working with a very old one. This time, however, I had kept up with all the updates thanks to the convenient Simple Update Notifier, but something was not good. Anyway, I decided to install the new PCLinuxOS 64 KDE5 Magnum 2020 1015. The installation went well, but I was worried because I normally install the PCLinuxOS GRUB2 on the distro partition, not on the MBR, but it was not possible for me to do it this time, so I was predicting a mess trying to boot OpenMandriva, Mageia, MX Linux, and Elive.
