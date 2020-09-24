today's howtos
How to Manage Linux system resources in style with Bpytop
Bpytop is an advanced, terminal-based control center for Linux. With it, users can view and manage their CPU usage, RAM/SWAP usage, network download/upload, and even terminate running programs!
What To Do After Installing Ubuntu Groovy Gorilla
Below is list of useful tips and tricks for new Ubuntu 20.10. If you have purchased a new Ubuntu laptop or installed it by yourself to computer, this article is for you. This list has apps recommendation, fonts and wallpapers stuffs, amusement and also things for your health. Enjoy latest computing technology comfortably on Ubuntu!
Install Firefox on Raspberry Pi OS – Linux Hint
Chromium is the default web browser of Raspberry Pi OS – the official operating system of Raspberry Pi. Chromium is the open-source version of the popular Google Chrome web browser. Chromium performs really well on the Raspberry Pi. But many people like the Firefox web browser. If you’re one of them, you have come to the right place.
In this article, I have shown you how to install the Firefox web browser on your Raspberry Pi OS. I have also shown you how to set the Firefox web browser as the default web browser of Raspberry Pi OS.
How to use PHP through command-line – Linux Hint
PHP is mainly used to develop web applications, but it can also be used for other purposes. One of the useful features of PHP is the support of SAPI (Server Application Programming Interface) type named CLI (Command Line Interface). The CLI SAPI is released in PHP 4.2.0 version for the first time. The –enable-cli option is used to enable this feature, and this option is enabled in the new version of PHP by default. Furthermore, the –disable-cli option is used to disable this feature.
Install Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.16 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS / Linux Mint | askmetutorials
This tutorial shows how you can install Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.16 On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Linux Mint 20.
Virtualbox is an Open source application for running operating systems virtually in your base system, with this application, you can create and run multiple Operating systems virtually on your PC.
Distro Flashback: What happened to Cub Linux?
The operating system wasn’t always known as Cub Linux. In actuality, when it first got announced back in 2014, Chromixium OS was what it was called. After a year of its announcement, its first stable version hit the open-source world as a 32-bit live ISO. With that being said, this release didn’t go as smoothly as planned. There were several bugs reported by its users, which included slow menu generation and screen tearing. On the bright side, the developers soon got to solving these issues and released a service pack in addition to various updates. However, what really took Chromixium OS to the next level was the release of its 64-bit version in November 2015. All of this development hit a roadblock when the owner of Chromium and Chrome OS, Google, sent a request to the operating system’s developers to give up the name ‘Chromixium’ and other related social media presences websites. However, that couldn’t stop the head of this project, RichJack, as they soon addressed this issue and renamed their OS as Cub Linux. These events took place in late 2015 and ended on a positive note, but the project didn’t know what was approaching its way in 2016. When 2016 was nearing its end, Cub Linux users started noticing one big thing: the official website had been missing. This turned out to indicate the demise of a project that could have done wonders in the future. Even though their GitHub page is open to this very day, the development had stopped, and there was no point in keeping up with Cub Linux anymore. According to a developer, this project’s sudden end could be attributed to “private life restrictions,” which is as vague as a statement could get. With that being said, as far as the future of Cub Linux is concerned, many other developers got interested in this project and wanted to pick it up. Accordingly, the Feren OS developer announced in 2017 that he would give Cub Linux a major overhaul and “bring back Cub” with the name of Phoenix Linux. This might seem like good news to some, but honestly, the future of Phoenix Linux doesn’t seem too bright since the project hasn’t received another update since March 2018. If we’re really hopeful, we’ll get something as soon as 2021, but waiting any longer wouldn’t make much sense.
Python Programming
Kernel: KVM, Btrfs and nosymfollow
Japanese IME on PCLinuxOS 64 KDE5 Magnum 2020 1015
I recently saw that my install of PCLinuxOS was behaving funny after and update: the effects ceased working and web pages were loading slowly. Last time this happened to me, I had to install a new iso because I had been working with a very old one. This time, however, I had kept up with all the updates thanks to the convenient Simple Update Notifier, but something was not good. Anyway, I decided to install the new PCLinuxOS 64 KDE5 Magnum 2020 1015. The installation went well, but I was worried because I normally install the PCLinuxOS GRUB2 on the distro partition, not on the MBR, but it was not possible for me to do it this time, so I was predicting a mess trying to boot OpenMandriva, Mageia, MX Linux, and Elive.
