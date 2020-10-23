]As well as their personal data, the extortionist told them that records of their discussions with therapists would be published.

It is not known whether the extortionist is the same individual or group that [cracked] the data in the first place.

Individual emails were sent on Saturday evening, with [YLE] receiving messages from 8pm onwards. All the victims described receiving the same message.

The extortionist wrote that recipients must pay 200 euros within 24 hours, or if they don't meet that deadline, 500 euros within 48 hours.