Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

GNU
Linux
  • Ubuntu 20.10 Full Installation Walkthrough - YouTube

    Ubuntu 20.10 was recently released, and in this video we explore the installation process. We'll go through the entire process of replacing your current operating system with the latest version of the Ubuntu desktop.

  • Ubuntu 20.10, System76’s Thelio Mega, CUPS Forked from Apple | This Week in Linux 122

    We’ve got a stacked episode this week, so coming up on This Week in Linux, we’re going to start things off with the latest release of Ubuntu 20.10 and the Ubuntu 20.10 Flavour releases. Then we’re going to jump into the ridiculous realm with a new product from System76 called the Thelio Mega. There’s been some big news in the Printing world of Linux related to CUPS. NVIDIA has announced that support for Linux 5.9 is not ready yet so we’ll talk about what that means and whether or not it will affect you. Later in the show we’re going to cover some more Distro News from Trisquel with their 9.0 release and SystemRescue 7.0 is another recovery distro to check out. Then we’ll round out the show with an update to the best web browser on the planet, with release of Firefox 82. All that and much more comming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • TAILS OS: Become Invisible On The Web With This Ultimate Privacy OS (REAL INCOGNITO!)

    Today, It's absolutely normal for websites to TRACK your every move on the internet. Your LOCATION, The WEBSITES You Visit, What you do on the internet is being WATCHED and STUDIED by Prying Eyes.

  • KDE Plasma 5.20 Released | Massive Update For 2020 (Revamped!)

    KDE Plasma 5.20 is out and we're seeing a number of huge design changes all over the desktop. This new release is a massive update, as it brings visual redesigns in some important components of the desktop as well as some crucial under the hood improvements.

  • Why would anyone use the Terminal? | Linux Literate

    If the audio is a little weird in this video, I apologize. I tried to fix it, but it randomly speeds up and slows down during the rendering process and I couldn't figure out what was wrong.

  • Mozilla defends Google's MONOPOLY (for money?)
Full Circle Weekly News #187

  • Full Circle Weekly News #187 | Full Circle Magazine

    Canonicals MicroK8s Gets High-Availability
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-introduces-high-availability-micro-kubernetes/
    A Massive KDE Plasma 5.20 Released
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.20.0
    Big Changes in the Nextcloud Hub 20 Release
    https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-20-debuts-dashboard-unifies-search-and-notifications-integrates-with-other-technologies/
    The Linux Foundation Announces the Open Governance Network Model
    https://www.linux.com/news/introducing-the-open-governance-network-model/
    LibreOffice’s Mike Saunters Pens Open Letter to OpenOffice
    https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/10/12/open-letter-to-apache-openoffice/
    Intel Reports Bugs In Linux Bluetooth Stack
    https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/security-center/advisory/intel-sa-00435.html
    Linux Kernel 5.9 Out
    https://linuxreviews.org/Linux_5.9_Is_Released_With_New_Drivers,_Improved_AMD_GPU_Support,_And_Support_The_x86-64_FSGSBASE_CPU_Instructions
    ChromeOS 86 Out
    https://9to5linux.com/chrome-os-86-rolls-out-with-linux-support-for-debian-gnu-linux-10-buster

    Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 Out
    https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-7-update-9

    Redo Rescue 3.0 Out
    http://redorescue.com/

    Rescuezilla 2.0 Out
    https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.0

    IPFire 2.25 Core Update 150 Out
    https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-150-released

    Krita 4.4.0 Out
    https://krita.org/en/item/krita-4-4-0-released/

    Gnome 3.38.1 Out
    https://download.gnome.org/core/3.38/3.38.1/NEWS

    Nvidia’s Short Live Driver 455.28 Out
    https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/165689/en-us

    The Free Software Foundation is 35 and KDE is 24
    https://www.fsf.org/blogs/community/fsf-at-35-join-us-in-celebrating-the-incredible-community
    https://twitter.com/kdecommunity/status/1316331027330203648?s=20

today's howtos

today's howtos

  • How to Create Bootable USB Linux Media with usbimager - YouTube

    Now that Etcher seems a bit "shady", I've decided to recommend a different tool to create bootable Linux installation media: usbimager!

  • How To Install Steam on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Steam on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Steam is a digital distribution platform for video games. As Amazon Kindle is a digital distribution platform for e-Books, iTunes for music, similarly Steam is for games. It provides you with the option to buy and install games, plays multiplayer, and stays in touch with other games via social networking on its platform. The games are protected with DRM. Recently, over 4500 games are available through Steam, and 125 million active users are registered with the Steam platform. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Steam on a CentOS 8.

  • pkgstats version 3: lookup package statistics from your terminal – Pierre Schmitz

    pkgstats is a tool that gathers and analyses installed packages of Arch Linux users. It started as a small shell script back in 2008 and helps us among other things to determine en-Source Intel Compute Stack packages are no longer used but also which packages from the AUR are popular candidates. Previously I rewrote the server part and added historical statistics per package and the ability to compare the popularity of several packages over time. It also introduced a public API which is now used by the pkgstats client.

Kodi 18.9 Released with HTTP Access Workaround [PPA]

Kodi media center released one more update for the 18.x “Leia” a day ago, with a quick workaround to the third-party HTTP2 and SSL changes that impacted internet access from Kodi by scrapers, streaming addons, etc. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup: Edge for Linux, Ubuntu Groovy Release, KDE Plasma 5.20.1 and more

A lot happened this week in the Linux world as a whole. Microsoft Edge browser is released for Linux, Ubuntu 20.10 released with associated flavours and a bunch of application updates as well. Read the stories below. Read more

today's leftovers

     
  • Russians Who Pose Election Threat Have Hacked Nuclear Plants and Power Grid
                     
                       

    Officials at San Francisco International Airport discovered Russia’s state [attackers] had breached the online system that airport employees and travelers used to gain access to the airport’s Wi-Fi. The [attackers] injected code into two Wi-Fi portals that stole visitors’ user names, cracked their passwords and infected their laptops.

    •                
  • Psychotherapy centre data breach victims receive extortion emails [iophk: Windows TCO
                     
                       

    ]As well as their personal data, the extortionist told them that records of their discussions with therapists would be published.

                       

    It is not known whether the extortionist is the same individual or group that [cracked] the data in the first place.

                       

    Individual emails were sent on Saturday evening, with [YLE] receiving messages from 8pm onwards. All the victims described receiving the same message.

    The extortionist wrote that recipients must pay 200 euros within 24 hours, or if they don't meet that deadline, 500 euros within 48 hours.

  • Datacamp Review - CodersLegacy

    Datacamp is a very well known online learning platform for programmers. It aims to teach a variety of different languages and topics through the use of videos, text and exercises. In this review we’ll be attempting to cover everything about Datacamp, from it’s format to it’s user complaints to it’s good points. Whether Datacamp is worth the time and money, will be clear to you by the end of this review.

  • Why I wrote 152 extra lines of code just to do the same thing (and why I’d do it again today)

    Who else remembers printing out code on a dot matrix printer? Ah, those were the days… (Image courtesy Arnold Reinhold.)

  • YottaDB Announces Octo 1.0, a YottaDB Plugin for Using SQL to Query Data in YottaDB

    YottaDB, the database for transactional systems where data integrity is paramount, today announced production-grade Octo 1.0, a YottaDB plugin to query YottaDB application data using popular SQL tools. YottaDB excels for transactional systems, where data integrity and application robustness are paramount – applications that effect database state change to provide mission-critical functionality, such as electronic health record systems, core banking systems, library systems, and election systems.

    There is a vast ecosystem of tools using SQL/JDBC for reporting, visualization, analysis, and more. Octo 1.0 makes databases of transactional applications that use YottaDB, accessible to those tools.

  • Introducing Octo

    Octo is a YottaDB plugin for using SQL to query data that is persisted in YottaDB’s key-value tuples (global variables).

    Conforming to YottaDB’s standard for plugins, Octo is installed in the $ydb_dist/plugin sub-directory with no impact on YottaDB or existing applications. In addition to YottaDB itself, Octo requires the YottaDB POSIX plugin. The popularity of SQL has produced a vast ecosystem of tools for reporting, visualization, analysis, and more. Octo opens the door to using these tools with the databases of transactional applications that use YottaDB.

  • About me and my life ...: Fedora 31 : Can be better? part 006.

    I try to use the Selinux MLS with Fedora 31 and I wrote on my last article about Fedora 31 : Can be better? part 005.After relabeling the files and start the environment I get multiple errors and I ask an answer at fedoraproject lists:This is an example of the problem of implementing MLS in Fedora and can be remedied because MLS Selinux is old in implementing Selinux.

  • How To Install HPLIP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HPLIP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, HPLIP (HP Linux Imaging and Printing Driver) developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers in Linux platforms. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of HP Linux Image and Printing on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Putting open values into management practice

    Allison has a unique perspective on the practice of managing with open values because she was familiar with working in an open organization before becoming a manager, and therefore needed to learn how to practice the values differently as she transitioned to a manager role at Red Hat. That was “easier said than done,” as she put it during our discussion, because of a manager's responsibilities for helping and coaching individuals on their team, specifically regarding performance and development. Allison manages a team focused on internal communications, where associates have a variety of unique responsibilities and work on different tasks rather than collaborate on a single deliverable. This makes both the sharing of knowledge and the use of knowledge toward an innovative goal of primary importance. Because of that, she feels she is not a "boss"—not someone who directs work— but rather "just another member of the team" who "sets the context in which works take place." She feels she is not a "boss"—not someone who directs work— but rather "just another member of the team" who "sets the context in which works take place."

  • Chrome OS finally has a dark mode, and you can try it right now

    While Windows and macOS users have been enjoying their flavors of dark mode for quite some time now, Chrome OS users have sadly been missing out on the fun. However, thanks to a recent sighting by Android Police on the Chrome OS Canary channel, it looks like Chrome OS users can now join in on the dark mode hype train. We reported back in September that Google has been internally working on proper dark and light themes for Chrome OS. The system-wide feature is still in its early development stages and is not officially ready to come to the Stable channel yet, but if you have a Chromebook and are itching to start using the upcoming feature today, you can do just that by going into the Flags menu on Chrome.

