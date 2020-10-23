today's howtos How to Create Bootable USB Linux Media with usbimager - YouTube Now that Etcher seems a bit "shady", I've decided to recommend a different tool to create bootable Linux installation media: usbimager!

How To Install Steam on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Steam on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Steam is a digital distribution platform for video games. As Amazon Kindle is a digital distribution platform for e-Books, iTunes for music, similarly Steam is for games. It provides you with the option to buy and install games, plays multiplayer, and stays in touch with other games via social networking on its platform. The games are protected with DRM. Recently, over 4500 games are available through Steam, and 125 million active users are registered with the Steam platform. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Steam on a CentOS 8.

pkgstats version 3: lookup package statistics from your terminal – Pierre Schmitz pkgstats is a tool that gathers and analyses installed packages of Arch Linux users. It started as a small shell script back in 2008 and helps us among other things to determine en-Source Intel Compute Stack packages are no longer used but also which packages from the AUR are popular candidates. Previously I rewrote the server part and added historical statistics per package and the ability to compare the popularity of several packages over time. It also introduced a public API which is now used by the pkgstats client.

Kodi 18.9 Released with HTTP Access Workaround [PPA] Kodi media center released one more update for the 18.x “Leia” a day ago, with a quick workaround to the third-party HTTP2 and SSL changes that impacted internet access from Kodi by scrapers, streaming addons, etc.