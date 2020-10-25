9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 25th, 2020
The fourth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending October 25th to keep you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened lately in the Linux world.
This week we had a major Ubuntu release, a new desktop computer from System76, and a bunch of new app and distro releases. But first I want to take the time to thank everyone for following us on social media and for their likes, retweets, and comments. You guys rock!
Our new and shiny Android port for ScummVM v2.2.1 is now live on the Google Play Store. After quite a long period of dedicated work from our team developers, and a month of public beta testing by members of our community who helpfully reported quite a few issues for us to address, we are finally ready to give you the stable release for our ScummVM Android app. This app has been significantly re-written and tested on modern Android devices, running up to Android 10+. It includes new features which bring it up to speed with the desktop ScummVM application, such as FluidSynth support, Cloud Saves and more localization choices for the UI. Also included is the Local File Server (LAN) feature, whereby your device can act as a temporary file server allowing you to download files (eg. save files and even the config file) or upload new ones (eg. game data) using a web browser from a PC or another client.
