Today in Techrights
- 'President Bill Gates' Wants to Punish Not Only Google After Using “Extensions” to the Web to Reinforce Microsoft's Monopoly (Antitrust Violations Are a Microsoft Thing)
- Donald Trump Helped Bill Gates Increase His Wealth by More Than 50%, Especially During the Pandemic
- Our 14th Birthday is Coming
- In Spite of IBM's Difficult Past and Particularly Dark History, Under Arvind Krishna’s Leadership It Has Only Shown Signs of Improving
- Links 25/10/2020: GNU Taler's IETF Milestone, RISC OS 5.28 and New Ubuntu Community Council
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, October 24, 2020
- Links 24/10/2020: GDB 10.1, Kodachi 7.4, Wine 5.20
- Celebrating Code of Conduct Violations
- The Militarised Elephant in the Room Still Commands a Lot of Free Software Development
- Juve Patent's Love of Patent Trolls and Their Misinformation
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, October 23, 2020
- Look How Many Tux I Give!
ScummVM Android Love
Our new and shiny Android port for ScummVM v2.2.1 is now live on the Google Play Store. After quite a long period of dedicated work from our team developers, and a month of public beta testing by members of our community who helpfully reported quite a few issues for us to address, we are finally ready to give you the stable release for our ScummVM Android app. This app has been significantly re-written and tested on modern Android devices, running up to Android 10+. It includes new features which bring it up to speed with the desktop ScummVM application, such as FluidSynth support, Cloud Saves and more localization choices for the UI. Also included is the Local File Server (LAN) feature, whereby your device can act as a temporary file server allowing you to download files (eg. save files and even the config file) or upload new ones (eg. game data) using a web browser from a PC or another client.
Kernel: Linux 5.10 Outline, TTM and Intel Compute Stack
today's howtos
