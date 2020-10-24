ScummVM Android Love Our new and shiny Android port for ScummVM v2.2.1 is now live on the Google Play Store. After quite a long period of dedicated work from our team developers, and a month of public beta testing by members of our community who helpfully reported quite a few issues for us to address, we are finally ready to give you the stable release for our ScummVM Android app. This app has been significantly re-written and tested on modern Android devices, running up to Android 10+. It includes new features which bring it up to speed with the desktop ScummVM application, such as FluidSynth support, Cloud Saves and more localization choices for the UI. Also included is the Local File Server (LAN) feature, whereby your device can act as a temporary file server allowing you to download files (eg. save files and even the config file) or upload new ones (eg. game data) using a web browser from a PC or another client.

Kernel: Linux 5.10 Outline, TTM and Intel Compute Stack Linux 5.10 Brings Many Changes From Better CPU Support To File-System Optimizations - Phoronix The Linux 5.10 merge window is set to close this afternoon followed by around seven weeks worth of release candidates before the stable kernel release in December. As usual here is our look at the many new features set to premiere with this next version of the Linux kernel. With Linux 5.10 there is a lot of work on file-system optimizations and other storage improvements, various additions for AMD Zen 3 processors, continued open-source driver work for Big Navi / Radeon RX 6000 series, mainline support for the Purism Librem 5 smartphone revisions thus far, the Creative SoundBlaster AE-7 support finally being supported under Linux, XFS has shifted its timestamp support from breaking after Year 2038 to now working up to Year 2486, Nintendo Switch controller support, and other new hardware support and other work.

New TTM Code Can Yield 3~5x Faster Page Allocation For AMDGPU, Other Benefits - Phoronix The Linux kernel's TTM memory management code that is most notably used by the Radeon / AMDGPU kernel drivers but also Nouveau, QXL, VMWGFX, and others, is seeing a new back-end allocation pool that can yield 3~5x faster page allocation performance for video memory. Longtime AMD Linux driver developer Christian König has been working on this new TT back-end allocation pool that he posted today. With the patch series it is made the default for TTM and updates all existing TTM-based drivers to using this new allocation code for pages.

Alder Lake Support Published For The Open-Source Intel Compute Stack This past week Intel began adding Alder Lake support to their Linux graphics driver and that also continued on the compute side with the Intel Compute-Runtime receiving initial support for Alder Lake S "ADLS" too. The open-source Intel Compute-Runtime that provides OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for Intel graphics hardware on Linux merged their initial Alder Lake code this week. But given that Alder Lake is still using Gen12-LP graphics like Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake, the enablement isn't too great but just some basic modifications and tweaks while largely leveraging the existing Gen12 paths, just as we've seen with the kernel DRM driver, etc. The Alder Lake support for the open-source Intel Compute-Runtime was merged under "opensource ADLS."