How to host a chat server with OpenFire on Linux
OpenFire is a cross-platform, real-time chat server that is based on the XMPP protocol. It’s perfect if you’re looking to host your own chat server but don’t want to deal with complicated apps like RocketChat, Mattermost, and others.
Getting started with Lutris
[Older] How to rebuild a package using the Arch Linux Build System
The ABS or Arch Build System is a package building system native to the Arch Linux distribution: with it, we can easily build packages which can be installed with pacman, the distribution package manager, starting from source code. All we have to do is to specify instruction inside a PKGBUILD file and then build the package using the makepkg tool. In this tutorial we will see how to customize and re-build an already existing package.
Fedora 32 Desktop Install Guide – If Not True Then False
This is quick guide howto install Fedora 32 Desktop on real pc. First create your bootable USB flash drive using Fedora Media Writer, dd or similar tool.
ScummVM Android Love
Our new and shiny Android port for ScummVM v2.2.1 is now live on the Google Play Store. After quite a long period of dedicated work from our team developers, and a month of public beta testing by members of our community who helpfully reported quite a few issues for us to address, we are finally ready to give you the stable release for our ScummVM Android app. This app has been significantly re-written and tested on modern Android devices, running up to Android 10+. It includes new features which bring it up to speed with the desktop ScummVM application, such as FluidSynth support, Cloud Saves and more localization choices for the UI. Also included is the Local File Server (LAN) feature, whereby your device can act as a temporary file server allowing you to download files (eg. save files and even the config file) or upload new ones (eg. game data) using a web browser from a PC or another client.
Kernel: Linux 5.10 Outline, TTM and Intel Compute Stack
